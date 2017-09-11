Kroger: Investors Need To Be Careful

Kroger’s (KR) woes are well-known at this point, and I think the entire situation is another great lesson for retail investors that are constantly itchy on the trigger finger to buy on dips. I’d challenge any reader to think about all the times they have lamented after the fact that they “bought too soon” – and then count all the times that they missed an opportunity completely by waiting. Even for the diligently patient among us, I would bet the former situation outweighs the latter by a considerable margin. Given the company has been legging down for so long, its getting hard to resist pulling the trigger. I believe that is a mistake, and fear that investors are overestimating how safe an investment here really is. This research is meant to give a dose of reality on what has occurred in the grocery business over the past several years, and how sensitive Kroger's earnings can be to incremental shifts in the margins it earns.

The Grocery Market Reality

Before anyone considers an investment in Kroger, it is important to understand the market dynamics of the grocery industry. I can think of few businesses that have been under such immense pressure over the past several years, particularly coming out of the Great Recession. There has been a lot of work done since that time on how this has all affected consumer behavior, and what changes have been made to shopper mindsets. See the below infographic, from PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), which performed survey work on customers like you and me:

While the majority of grocery shoppers have always sought out value, that feeling only intensified after these consumers had to ride through some tough times. Today, consumers pay more attention to discounting, are tighter with their wallets, and are more accepting of private brand products (see the massive private brand food acquisitions over the past several years as an indication of this). I often see defense of Kroger in the vein of “everyone has to eat” – and that is true. But that doesn’t mean that consumers are not going to be extremely discretionary with their hard-earned dollars, and the tendency is going to move those funds towards what they perceive to be the greatest value. In many cases for grocers, that means towards lower margin products. That also has translated to online shopping, which is simply another outlet for consumers to seek value and savings. While cumbersome-sized goods that carry low margins will always struggle (although Amazon (AMZN) seems content to eat losses on some of these products), it would be unwise to assume that home delivery of products is not going to see relevance; investors need only look to Europe, where this marketplace is a few steps ahead of what we have here in America, and continues to grow quickly.

Intrinsically, one would think that growing wallet share of online sales would lead to capacity reductions of brick-and-mortar space, but the industry has added over 150 million square feet of selling space in just the last few years. This growth has been driven not by Kroger and its comparables, but by its larger competition (Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT)) or niche peers like dollar stores and discounters (Dollar General (DG)). Market saturation concerns are apparent in many markets here domestically. Kroger is facing a reality where it is under intense competition, trying to keep or win market share of increasingly budget-conscious consumers. Despite the fact that average store size is up more than 50% since 1990, sales per store is up just 8% since then in real dollar terms. Once you throw in natural wage pressure and the impact of other costs (e.g., credit card fees), no one should be surprised that margins are down, and are more likely to keep heading that way versus an upward surprise.

Intense Focus and Pressure On Margin

Investors already know grocers operate on razor thin margins, and I think it is important that any current pressure on gross margin be framed in a historical context. Long-term investors already know the company has had its woes over the past eighteen months, and it isn’t by coincidence that the recent historical high in reported gross margin basically called the market top in Kroger shares as the company headed into the 2016 fiscal year:

EBITDA margins look even worse (flat to down over this period), as operating, general, and administrative (“OG&A”) costs have increased as a percentage of sales, driving EBITDA margin to multi-year lows. This runs counter to what many market participants expected: a bump in operating leverage from the Harris Teeter acquisition. Given aforementioned market saturation concerns, and the already consolidated nature of the grocery business, investors can nix any hope of operating leverage in the future via growth.

Management uses fuel sales as the primary scapegoat here (very low OG&A contribution), and generally reports costs as flat once controlled for cadence in annual fuel sales, but it is important to remember that there are two sides to every coin: lower fuel sales increase gross margin. What that means is that the above chart would look even worse if we had the data to look at just grocery sales, so if it didn’t look that bad, that should change perspective. Adjusted for fuel, gross margin is back down to 2013 levels.

Therein lies the rub of concerns via the Amazon (AMZN) / Whole Foods (WFM) tie-up. Reported results were already running the wrong way before this acquisition, given the grocery business was already in a pickle. Kroger’s woes are not just the result of “Amazon-phobia” that permeates throughout the market, but it is another knife in already wounded player. Given Amazon intends to cut prices meaningfully in Whole Foods, as well as recent announcements from Target that thousands of price cuts were made, its fairly clear that more margin pressure is on the way.

Breaking The “Shares Are Cheap” Thesis

To some, this is old news, with the retort being that “this is all priced in”. At 6x trailing EBITDA, the company looks remarkably cheap on that basis. However, it can not be emphasized enough how sensitive Kroger’s EBITDA is to reported margin. Assuming all else equal, a 50bps drop in gross margin – that’s one half of one percent – would have cut 12% off of reported EBITDA over the past four quarters, all else equal. That’s massive; a 100bps decrease in EBITDA margin moves Kroger’s EBITDA into the middle of its recent historical trading range. The discount evaporates just as quickly as it appeared. Will EBITDA margin fall 100bps overnight? Of course not, but that doesn’t rule out such a move heading into 2020.

When weighing potential impact on shares going forward, its important to view news flow in this context. This is a story of how incremental impact on a company’s business model, both in the form of continued changes in shopper behavior and aggressive competition to win those shoppers, can impart outsized forces on reported results. Personally, I’m not in the business of trying to predict such incremental changes in margin; the margin for error is simply too low, and is a good enough reason why I continue to avoid the sector. Retail investors need to pick their battles, and I’m not sure this is one they need to be involved in.

