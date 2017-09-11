Kroger: Buying Opportunity

One of the most interesting stock stories in the market this year has been the heightened volatility in Kroger (KR). The grocer seems to experience one negative event after another, as food price deflation, weakening in-store traffic, promotional marketing factors, and rising digital competition have pushed the stock to three-and-a-half year lows. But all of the panic selling has resulted in a period of bearish momentum that is overdone, as the extent of the declines do not match what is now being seen in the broader industry over the last three months. Kroger should now be viewed as one of the market’s most unfairly oversold stocks, and we believe the 2.37% dividend yield is an attractive incentive to build bullish positions in anticipation of an eventual move higher.

In the chart above, we can see the full extent of the latest round of selling pressure. KR is trading lower by almost 39% on a year-to-date basis, but the company’s latest earnings report does little to justify such a move. Second quarter earnings came in at 39 cents per share, matching analyst estimates while revenues results at $27.6 billion did manage to surpass the $27.5 billion figure that was expected. Same-store sales growth was also better by 0.7 percent (0.4 percent was expected for the period). On the negative side, we did see Kroger publicize its decision to halt the release of its long-term guidance figures (which previously fell in the range of 8-11%, according to the 8K filing). Kroger did reaffirm its 2017 guidance, but given the sell-off it looks as though the market was more focused on the decision to remove the longer term guidance, and this puts us at the current lows.

So the real question here is whether the moves match the fundamental trends and the true value of Kroger’s asset base. In the chart above, we can see that most of the revenue activity since 2010 has been positively and this has largely fallen inline with the expanding consumer spending numbers we have seen throughout the US economy. More recently, we have seen disruptive stories like those from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with the purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). But when we look at the supermarket space as a whole, this has led to declines of roughly -2%. For Kroger, the numbers are at nearly 31.6% for the period and so there is a clear disconnect between the perception and the reality when we are dealing with the moves in KR. Ultimately, we feel that the decision to remove guidance will aid in these areas by giving the company more operational flexibility and removing some of the static expectation in what is still a highly-evolving industry.



The disconnect between the perception and the reality seems to be understood by Wall Street analysts, as well. According to Yahoo Finance surveys, most of the consensus is arguing for a bullish stance (either as a buy or as a hold) and the accompanying price target on the stock is seen at 26.09. This suggests that we should be nearing a bottom in the stock, and to figure out where that bottom may be we will look at the long-term price charts.

After all of the downside carnage in its stock valuation, KR is coming into some important historical levels at 17.80. This was the initial breakout point in 2013 and an area that was retested under an environment of heightened volatility the following year. It is also roughly in-line with the 200-period exponential moving average on the monthly charts and so it is a price zone that should continue to be viewed as important by the market at large. The Commodity Channel Index is bullish and holding in oversold territory and so there is a strong case to be made that the latest declines are reaching a point of exhaustion. Any time we are dealing with stock moves that are as volatile as what we are seeing in KR, it is important to keep position sizes small so that we can average down if further extensions occur. We believe that new long positions can be established all the way through this area, but each entry should be approached conservatively in order to remove any added risk.

