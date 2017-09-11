Tiffany: Reassessing The Bullish Thesis

I shared a positive view on Tiffany (TIF) in the past, as I saw several positive factors generating momentum in the top-line, such as improving conditions in the international markets, a weakening dollar and the prospects of a recovery in spending from tourists. In this article, I'm going to update my thoughts on the stock considering the most recent earnings release and the current macroeconomic/industry conditions.

Recent Performance – Highlights And Comments

In Q2 2017, the company’s performance confirmed a nice recovery in top-line growth, with a 3% YoY increase that turned out to be the best growth rate since Q3 2014. The moderate growth in sales, combined with slight improvement in the operating margin, a reduction in other expenses and a lower tax rate, drove earnings up 9% YoY.

I have to admit that I'm not satisfied with the company’s performance in any region. I expected the Asia/Pacific region to regain momentum as a result of a recovery in spending from Chinese tourists, but the reality is that with the exception of Japan, the region didn’t manage to achieve comp store growth. Moderate growth in China was a result of some positive results in the wholesale channel and new store openings, but their positive contribution was offset by lower average price per unit and softness in other countries in the region, which apparently didn’t benefit from any recovery in spending from Chinese tourists.

In the Americas, a slight increase in total sales was mainly driven by e-commerce growth, while comps (which don’t include e-commerce) declined a bit and confirmed a weak retail environment even for a high-end luxury retailer like Tiffany. According to management, the overall comp store sales weakness was a result of lower foreign tourist spending, which didn’t recover in spite of a significant depreciation of the dollar. A good performance in Latin America was not enough to offset the weakness in the Northern Part of the continent. If a 10% average decline in the dollar was not enough to stabilize tourist spending, there are probably some stronger factors playing a role here. We can’t even point to weak customer traffic in the New York flagship store like in the previous quarters, as management said it returned to relatively normal customer traffic and was not a drag on overall sales anymore.

In Europe, the situation was not better. Comps were down slightly and suffered from lower sales in the UK which were mainly driven by difficult comparisons with last year. The positive impact of foreign tourist spending after the Brexit vote and the drop of the Pound helped last year’s sales and led to difficult comparisons that couldn’t be beaten.

The performance on the margins side was moderately positive. Gross margin expanded 40 bps to 62.3%, despite an increase in wholesale diamond sales, which is gross margin dilutive. Operating margin also expanded 10 bps to 18.9%, mainly as a reflection of the Gross Margin expansion. Nothing to be excited about and nothing that reflects a particularly favorable underlying trend. Actually, the management clearly stated that we should expect a slight contraction in margins due to an investment-driven expansion of SG&A:

We remain committed to managing SG&A expense prudently by reducing costs where feasible while also reinvesting in the growth of our business. Thus, for the full year, we continue to assume SG&A expenses will increase at a slightly faster rate than sales growth as we invest behind our new signature women's fragrance, the launch of our new luxury accessories offerings and additional jewelry SKUs.

Overall, recent results haven’t excited the markets and it’s easily understandable why. Despite some positive signs of relative improvement from many retailers, Tiffany has posted only a moderate increase in revenue that is more a result of new openings, rather than a reflection of positive underlying trends. Spending from tourists remains weak in spite of a significant depreciation of the dollar. China doesn’t drive growth despite the positive macroeconomic trends in the region. Europe remains a stagnant market and even the Pound’s weakness wore off.

On the other side, we can’t complain about the company’s financial condition or solidity. Inventory was managed very well and declined 4% despite the 3% growth in the top-line. The extremely solid current ratio further expanded to 5.7 from 5.0 last year, debt to equity remains a very solid 0.67, and TTM EBITDA of $945 million largely covers the ridiculous levels of net debt.

Lowering My Expectations, Not Sure It’s Worth Holding

My expectations of sales strength driven by Asia did not materialize. At least not yet. Chinese tourists don’t seem to be a significant vehicle for growth anymore and it’s easy to understand why. In comparison to the previous years, Chinese tourists are spending less in shopping, although the total spending for traveling has continued to rise. I'm a bit disappointed by the weakness in tourist spending, as the weakening dollar didn’t seem to be enough to push it back to positive growth territory. After taking note that my expectations of international-driven momentum were wrong, I tried to understand whether it still makes sense to be bullish on TIF and what returns we can reasonably expect.

The stock is currently trading at valuations that don’t seem to leave room for multiple expansion. TIF is trading at 25 times TTM EPS of $3.68, which means 2.78x price-to-earnings growth if the most recent quarterly growth rate (9%) is used. Frankly speaking, it’s obvious that based on the earnings trend the stock is not cheap at all. At the same time, we have to consider that the recent growth in earnings was a result of an expansion in margins that doesn’t seem to have structural elements supporting it. Actually, management is expecting a slight margin contraction in the short-medium term as a result of further investments in the fragrance business, new luxury accessories and additional jewelry SKUs. Even without the negative impact of higher SG&A expenses, we should consider that the company’s margins are already very high compared to the company’s own history – TTM Gross Margin is at an all-time high of 62.5% and TTM operating margin of 18.3% is very close to the upper hand of the 10-year range of 7.5%-19.4%.

Let’s give a look at the management’s guidance (key highlights):

Management’s outlook for fiscal 2017 calls for: (i) worldwide net sales increasing over the prior year by a low-single-digit percentage as reported and on a constant-exchange-rate basis, (ii) net earnings per diluted share increasing by a high-single-digit percentage over 2016’s earnings per diluted share of $3.55 and by a mid-single-digit-percentage over 2016’s earnings per diluted share (excluding charges) of $3.75 (see “Non-GAAP Measures”) […] (ii) operating margin in line with the prior year due to an expected increase in gross margin offset by SG&A expense growth higher than sales growth; […] (vi) minimal benefit to net earnings per diluted share from share repurchases.

TIF is trading at 26x full-year EPS expectations and almost 25x adjusted EPS expectations. The guidance confirms the expectations of only a modest increase in the top line and EPS growth in line with the recent performance, confirming the assumptions I used to calculate the PEG ratio. This valuation is very difficult to justify based on the current fundamental trends. I have run a DCE (discounted earnings) model based on different assumptions. I assumed a 3% terminal growth rate and I calculated the stock’s fair value according to different discount rates and growth rates for the next five years. I used the TTM EPS of $3.68 as the starting point and a 3% terminal growth rate. The table below shows the results:

Author's Elaboration

Unless we expect EPS growth to accelerate beyond the 9% growth the management is expecting and that the company has recently posted, the DCE shows a clear situation of full valuation/overvaluation, leaving no room for betting on a potential mispricing. With weak tourist spending in spite of a weak dollar, a weak performance in Asia in spite of favorable macroeconomic trends, an unfavorable spending environment in Europe and the weakness in the North American retail sector, I don’t think there is such a high probability of an acceleration.

There Are Positives, But They Are Not Enough

The underlying fundamental trends don’t make the stock attractive at the current levels. If we had to find reasons to justify this valuation, we should look at the balance sheet and/or at some qualitative characteristics that would justify a takeover from a bigger luxury player. I already have highlighted how the company’s balance sheet is extremely solid, which is an attractive characteristic for any potential buyer. Moreover, the pure-play nature of the company in the jewelry industry may be an attractive characteristic for bigger luxury groups that may want to increase their exposure to the segment, such as French luxury group Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY). The solid balance sheet also may offer some growth optionality if the company found attractive takeover targets, but it’s something where the company doesn’t have a recent track record and there are no particular signs that point in that direction.

Another positive factor may be in the company’s history of dividend raises. The company has recently increased the quarterly cash dividend by 11%, which was their 16th increase in the past 15 years. Considering the stable business and the acceptable payout ratio (roughly 50%), we can assume there are many years of dividend growth ahead, but in my opinion, nothing worth betting on, considering the current dividend rate of 2.19%.

There are reasons to like Tiffany as a company, which include an extremely valuable brand and a strong position in a stable business. On the other side, I can’t justify buying or holding the stock in the current conditions. I will consider buying the stock only at a significantly lower valuation.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.