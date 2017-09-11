MannKind's (MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Presents at Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference (Transcript)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 11, 2017 09:35 AM ET

Executives

Michael Castagna - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Castagna

Good morning, everybody. Before I get started, first I wanted to say and I hope everyone's families are okay down at Florida and Texas. And also, being on September 11th, I was entailed in DC back 16 years ago when we had the horrible attack and today it’s ironic to be in New York and be here -- it's ironic to be here in New York today, 16 years later really flies-by. So my hearts and prayers are with the families that have been impacted by all the natural disasters that have occurred.

Really excited to be here. For those you don’t know MannKind, we are a commercially staged biopharmaceutical company. And here is our cautionary statement. So you can see today, we talk about some forward-looking statements that you can find some details on our Web site, as well as the SEC.

So MannKind has been around for 26 years. We spent $2.8 billion, bringing Afrezza to market, as well as some of the capabilities and technology platforms around innovation.

We have our corporate headquarters with the commercial operations and executive officers in Westlake Village, Californian and a manufacturing R&D facility and capability of over 300,000 square-feet in Danbury, Connecticut. And over the last year, we’ve really been shifting our resources from the manufacturing R&D into the commercializations. We’ve been able to hold our headcount relatively flat, as well as our expense base as we transition from an R&D manufacturing company into a fully integrated commercialized company. I’ll talk about that in a few minutes.

So, senior management team with global biopharmaceutical and medical device expertise. Myself, I just joined the company in March of last year, to build-out the commercial organization once the product came back from Sanofi and subsequently named CEO in May. Just recently hired Steve Binder, who joined us in July. Steve joins us from global experience in Asia, U.S., Europe, device, as well as pharmaceuticals. Pat McCauley just joined us in July as well. He joined us from Astellas, have built a billion dollar franchise there in urinary incontinence and PCP space.

Dave Thomson, our General Council, has been here since 2002. And then Ray Urbanski, who you may have heard this morning is resigning to pursue opportunities in oncology and we have a full search on to bring in someone with more of an endocrinology background. Our company has shifted from when we were just looking at the platform technology, you may have seen we divested our oncology assets a few months ago. And now we’re moving into the more of a focused endocrine company as we move forward; and then Rose, our VP of Investor Relations, has also been here for quite a while.

So just to back -- give you a little bit back-drop in the diabetes treatment, because it's really important to think about the Company and the context. So the U.S. market is over 23 million people and growing in terms of those who potentially could use insulin. The Type 2 population continues to grow in the U.S. and globally. People are typically diagnosed. There’s about 23 million -- about 30 million people in U.S., about 23 million diagnosed currently and almost 20 million in treatment.

Typically, the first step is diet and exercise. And you have a progressive treatment to failure over 9 to 11 years where they just progress you from one drug to the next drug to the next drug, until you ultimately need insulin, and that’s usually when you get to the screen box where you are on a GLP, a basal insulin, or a mealtime insulin. And Afrezza is a mealtime insulin and play mainly and when you eat and snack that’s when you need your insulin replaced. There’s about 5.6 million people today in that market just in the U.S., and globally obviously, it’s much larger.

When you think about the people on insulin, which is the market I am focused on now, [70%] [ph] of the people are not a goal, your goal is to get to a level of A1c. And the reason patients aren’t in a goal is because they’re worried about pushing the dose of insulin going in the hypoglycemia. And so everyday a person is injecting themselves is doing 400 calculations to figure out where is my sugar is going to be in one, two, three, four hours, and then what do I need to eat to counter that sugar. And so you’re always trying to time your daily struggles with food, and it’s something that I think until you wear a Dexcom and you see the sugar every five minutes and what’s going on, it’s hard to appreciate what goes on in your day.

But one thing that’s important and you'll hear me talk about in a few minutes, is the quick onset of Afrezza, because it goes into the lungs and the way that Technosphere works, immediately is released into your blood streams fast and the glucose cascade that’s occurring. So we’ll talk about that in a minute. But it's out of your body in about two hour to three hours and to me that’s the positive benefit of the product is, when it gets out of your body, you’re not worried about stacking your insulin that’s sitting around for four to six hours trying to guess what’s going to happen, does your food clears, is your food delayed and then really gives you real time control.

The reason this is important, if you look over here on the right, PPG control for A1c, the closer you get to goal the more important - PPG is your meal time sugars, the more important it is to control your meal time sugars. If you’re not controlling meal time sugars, you’re not going to get the goal. And this is why after 20 years of all the [pump and CGEN] [ph] technology and innovations and apps and everything else, we still don’t see a much meaningful difference in the percent of people obtaining goal. And I think that’s important as we move to a healthcare system where people are paying for outcomes, they’re going after outcomes and you’ve really got to get the outcomes you got to control your meal time sugar. And there is really nothing coming out that I can see that really gives you that fast onset fast offset that gives you that real time control.

So for those of you’ve never seen or heard of the product that’s called Afrezza, I can tell you I just finished up some market research. And 98% of people with diabetes with Type 1 or Type 2 on insulin are not aware that Afrezza is even on the market. So when you think about informed choice and patients having choice and being aware and asking from the doctor, there’s just not a lot of awareness. So photo you see, it’s a very, very small inhaler, there is an older product that was inhaled, called Exubera that came out to market almost 10 years ago.

And when we show people that they see in person for the first time, whether it's a patient or a physician, they’re always amazed at the size and uniqueness of the product. It comes in three different strengths, which is one of the reasons needs a lot of education, because people are so used to fine tuning dosing that they think you need to be that precise. What they miss in human errors is when you’re sticking your finger, you had about 10%, 15% error rate in the glucose. The patient has a human error rate in calculating the carb ratio, and then you got an error rate in how much insulin you’re drawing up.

So there is a lot of errors in the dosing of a patient when they’re trying to time their meal. So the dosing accuracy and preciseness of the average diabetic isn’t what people think, and at other times they’re pricking their finger and really trying to get that precise isn’t there. But because it comes in 4, 8 and 12, that’s a paradigm shift for doctors. So they’re so used to treating it one way for 20 years, you’re moving them to a different direction. And as we see doctors adopt the drug and try it and they see the feedback from the patients, they actually jump on board and then they start writing more. And that’s really -- I’ve worked in a lot of different disease states and I would tell you rheumatology and endocrinology are two of the most conservative groups of doctors.

And so to them a five year old drug is still new. So you know Afrezza has been improved for a couple of years, and it didn’t initially take-off and we fixed a lot of those issues, it's now starting to finally start moving, people are starting to understand and experience their own success, and I think that’s important.

So, we’ve continued to transform and position MannKind as a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. In the near term, we’ve improved our financial position and optionality. When I became CEO, we had some near-term debts due and so we increased our cash, we pushed out some of the near-term liabilities, to give me some breathing room to get everything moving in the right direction.

And if you look at Q2, I would tell you to refer back to our Q2 earnings call for a lot of details. But Afrezza gross revenue grew 60%, and the reason that’s important is our cartridges grew about 24%. And so there is scalability, a factor of exponential growth when you look forward in terms of, as our cartridges are growing, our revenue will be growing faster. And that has to do with packaging mix of -- the types of SKUs we’ve been changing our packaging as well as some of the pricing and environment.

We redeployed our capital and critical resources to focus on Afrezza. So the Company, we have shifted a lot of manufacturing FTEs, we did reduce our staff in order to fund the commercial organization. And so we’ve been able to really keep our expenses flat year-over-year when you take away some of the debt and interest obligations, human capital and the money we’re investing in the business. There is really a focus on making sure Afrezza’s clinical profile articulate it, either on the science side or that we have the right people in the field working with physicians.

I’ll talk about the commercial execution on the next Slide, but the two things on this slide that are important is One Drop collaboration. So we announced this collaboration back in May. We announced the study in June-July timeframe around a Type 2 patient [Indiscernible] study. That study is meant to use technology and integrating dosing and also potentially moving into a membership model. When you think about the world of convenience and where people are going, there is $300 million cash market in the diabetes market just on insulin alone. If you look at the average out of pocket those patients are paying, they’re not on the Wal-Mart brand, a lot of them are paying a significant amount of money. And so we’re looking at how do we change that mechanism to be more of a membership model and in collaboration with One Drop, so that’s something we continue to look and design. Because it’s not really been done in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, it takes a while to get through all the legal challenges and government pricing things. But we’re working through those as we speak.

International expansion is another opportunity. So we announced BIOMM in Brazil. That deal is moving forward. We have several other markets that are of interest to us that we’ll continue to work on. Those markets are important because of the volume. When you see the plant that we build, it was built to do over $2 billion in sales and $6 billion in cartridges a year. So that’s a fixed cost. Most companies of our size don’t always have that big of a plant ready to go, but this company was meant to be a multi-billion dollar company. And the part of it was meant to take off a little bit faster. But obviously, that didn’t happen so we’ve been readjusting our cost structure.

But the international expansion will consume a lot of the volume of insulin in terms of just getting rid of some of the purchase commitments we have with [Indiscernible]. And as you think about the U.S., we’ll get a decent amount of volume here as well. But if you look at cost of pharmaceutical industry, whether we like it or not, the U.S. market is where most companies make their profit and get their growth. And so that’s our major focus and we’ll be opportunistic around some of the other international markets in terms of do we want them for MannKind or do we partner those out, and that’s something that we continue to work through.

Our product pipeline is something you don’t hear much about, but it is important and I’ll touch on a little bit here. We’re on track to file an IND for Treprostinil. So we had a pre-IND meeting with the FDA in June, that went as good as you could expect and better than we expected. So we’ve decided to move that program forward. We’ll file the pre-IND now and start that in 2018.

We engaged Locust Walk for partnerships. So this company took 45 compounds, and we were able to bind 43 in the Technosphere and figure out do we want to deliver these to lungs or not. We never really pushed them forward so the Treprostinil program will be the first program we actually push forward. But we know from everything we’ve done when we go after a target, we’re pretty successful being able to deliver that in a way that [if you wanted to] [ph] fill it and put it into lungs we could do that.

So there is several compounds we work on over the years that just don’t makes sense for us. We’re not going to hire a thousand primary care sales force, we’re not going to be in 26 different disease states. So we really got to focus where we want to be. And then the things that aren’t a strategic importance or interest to us, we’re going to parcel out. And if it's too early for partners then we can maybe choose to put them on the shelf if it’s not interesting right now, or develop some of them forward, because some people may say, hey I like that, but it’s just too early, if you give me some Phase 1 data, I am interested. So that assessment there is to help us get a gauge for where we should focus that pipeline.

The company is under recapitalization process, we’ve announced that and obviously will be fund raising and recapitalizing the company but there is no reason to believe that the company won’t be here and will continue to sustain itself when it comes to recapitalization process. So that’s important.

So commercial highlights. In Q2, it was our first full quarter promotion by MannKind sales team. You may remember Sanofi launched the drug unsuccessfully and then handed it back to MannKind. And at that point, we had zero commercial infrastructure, zero capabilities to deliver distribution Managed Care contracts, and we joined and build all that over last 12 months.

In July of this year was a final step in our own commercialization in terms of getting the packaging right. And one of the things that was important that people really struggled with was making sure you filled the prescription with the right titration box, with the right dose and schedule to keep people on the drug. We saw a lot of people start the drug and come off the drug in the first 30 days under Sanofi. And that’s something that we’ve been working really hard to make sure that patients start and stay on the product, and they dose right. Because if they are undosing insulin it makes you feel like it's not working and if it's not working and you’re a diabetic, you really want to go back to what you’re doing. So it's really important for people to have that first experience to be a great experience.

So when we got it back, because of lack of infrastructure, we quickly hired a contract sales organization. And then on the next slide I’ll show where you can see they did a good job at stabilizing the company and stopping a 12 month decline but I could quickly see in the NRx trends that we weren’t going to be able to sustain a continued growth trajectory that I wanted to see. And at that point, we decided to move on and to settle them with Sanofi in November of last year. And you’ll see from there on out with our commercial expansions, it’s continuing to show positive impact.

We have enhanced our payer coverage, so we’ve now covered on [Indiscernible] like Express Scripts and Anthem with no prior authorization; Medimpact with no PA, we have Medicaid coverage; we’ve got Etna and a few other plans. And the plans now that we haven’t continued to work with really is because we’re waiting for the FDA label change. And so before you go out and contract and lock-up your pricing for three years, if you do get a new category with a label change, which could be ultra-acting, that really sets a different contracting strategy and price point. And so we didn’t want to go out and lock up the rest of the market, and so we have that outcome and know which that looks like, and I’ll talk about the FDA label change in a second.

Social media enhancements. So because 98% of consumers are unaware of the product, we’ve obviously been slowly building this platform up. The FDA is not quite there yet in guidance on social media and how you interact with patients and customers. So that’s something we’ve been building. And over the last few weeks, you continue to see our channels expand. And so given that there is not a lot of awareness, which we thought it was 90%, it was 98% this is a cost efficient way to get people aware of your product and your commercial.

When you think about four to six weeks ago, we started launching these channels and we have over 200 and some [thousand][ph] views of the commercial, just through social media channels. And so it’s a very scalable approach as we go forward. When we recapitalize the Company, the proceeds of that will be looking to do one of two things, scale up consumer and/or scale up our sales force to cover primary care docs even more. We do believe there is a large opportunity sitting there that primary care docs are willing to prescribe the drug. And now that we’ve fixed a lot of the packaging and Managed Care access choices; we feel that those patients sitting there, they just can’t get the end dose. And so getting them moving forward will be important.

So this is just one highlight of our Q2 earnings call which showed you; TRX quantity 23% growth; NRx count 36% growth; and then NRx cartridge client 38%. And no matter what metrics you want to look at in Q2 in our first quarter out, we showed an impact within the first three months of the sales force being out there. And I think that’s important, because typically it takes three to six months for a sales force to get out there and start to show impact in any commercial organization, whether it's a launch or new launch, mid [60%] [ph] revenue growth.

Here is the slide just showing you back from launch. When you go back, two things -- couple of things and the first you saw a nice increase in total prescriptions. So you can see here, Sanofi ended their promotion officially in January, but you can see the NRxs really stopped growing back in Q4 of 2015, and you see this precipitous 12 month decline. We didn’t put our commercial organization out there until July, and this was through the contract sales organization. And you saw they stabilized 12 month decline. But this is where I saw the NRxs slowing down, and that’s where we had to make a choice in which way we wanted to pivot in terms of commercialization.

And then we announced our sales force. It was going to be moving away from the CSO to a full-time MannKind employee sales force at which point we lost quite a few people and you saw a slowdown. But what’s nice to see now is whether with Sanofi or is our CSO or our new sales force, this drug is promotion responsive. The more capital you put towards this, the more revenue you’re going to get. It’s not a matter of whether the drug is a successful drug or not.

And so from here, you can see, I always helped you to look at cartridges, because if you focus on prescriptions, we’ve been changing our packaging for the last 12 months. And it’s very hard to make correlations from prescriptions that were 90 comp boxes and patients were getting two or three to cartridges where they’re getting now one box instead of two or three.

So look at cartridges, and we look at cartridges that paints the real picture of what we look at, because we book revenue every time we sell a cartridge, not every time you sell a box. Obviously, we book on boxes. But when a box is 180 count that’s what you need to be looking at. So today, we should pass Sanofi’s peak by the end of this quarter, if you look at that trend, I don’t have the numbers for next week. But with the hurricanes and everything else, I can say, with the four day holiday plus hurricanes, and we should have one of our best weeks this Friday, if all goes well. So we’re excited we continue to see -- there is nothing to give any reason to believe that our sales trajectory is going to slowdown. So I think that’s important.

And we get a lot of questions on refills. But I think you can see the correlation from NRxs is the refill is much tighter here. When you look over here, you had a lot of NRxs, there’s not as many refills following up. And so as you can see here, our NRxs to refill ratio is a little bit tighter than it was previously. So that’s the story on the commercial side. The other half of the product, I’ll tell you that was missing, is really on the clinical strategy. So when you think about Afrezza and the couple of programs they did, there were 65 trials and 6,000 patients and the development program in $2.8 billion. The reality is we didn’t publish a lot of those studies. So when I talk to doctors and they raise questions on why they don’t prescribe, and I say we have data in that and the guy has never seen that data. And then you share with them the data and they go, oh okay. So there is not a lot of lack of awareness of all the trials and the information out there. And so that’s one aspect of the product that we’re trying to republish some of the old data that was presented but never put journals.

The second part is technology has evolved tremendously in five year in the diabetes space. And I think over the next five years, the way people interact with their disease, whether it’s tracking your food, tracking your sugars, your finger sticks, you’re going to be able to see your sugars every five minutes on your iPhone very easily. And the reality is that once you see your sugars real time, you want a drug that’s going to help give you real time control. Because measuring every five minutes and not having a tool doesn’t really help you much.

So here we’ve designed three platforms for the clinical strategy, starting and staying on the drug, which is around proper dosing and titration. Because one of the things we saw in the development program is patients were consistently under-dosed. And that has to do with the inhalation and trying to compare your-self to injectable. But we’ve got a good handle on that now.

We’ve integrated digital platforms in what we’re going. So One Drop study will take people’s finger sticks, will get that data to the cloud, we can integrate Dexcom and you’re getting real time data right there every day. And then CGM, which is a study called stat, as well as At-One that being done with independent grant to Satish Garg. And as we’re looking at patients on Dexcom for the first time, we have zero data in a clinical trial looking at Dexcom. And believe Dexcom really shows you the ability to dose real time with this product. And so that trial, just to give you some example and the excitement, out of 60 patients 50 were enrolled in the first six to eight weeks. So that had really fast enrollment, which means we’ll get results that much faster in the fall; and then our clinical knowledge around pediatrics, long-term safety, close-loop artificial pancreas system and getting wearable data out there.

So this is our focus, and we’re able to fund most of these trials in our current fund raising plan, because these are going to be important things and we’ve pushed out some of these and mainly because we had to redesign the protocol to get them in the timeframe that we’d like to. And just like the long-term safety study, that’s the study that could cost money but we’ve already bought that cost tremendously down. So by the time the big cost start hitting that trial be in the outer years when we’re fully beyond a certain cash flow. So it won’t be as detrimental as people expect.

These studies now at the bottom here are STAT, ADD1, APEX, A-ONE and Yale. These are all wearable trials looking at using technology and dosing or have real world patient experience that’s going to provide you a lot of information. And these aren’t very expensive trials and most of them are quite fast to get results.

We’ve submitted an FDA label change that we expect in the next few weeks. Everything we know, this is still on track. If you look at our label today so as you get in the body faster but you don’t work faster. And so we had a post marketing commitment to correct that anomaly for trial. And when you think about driving a car, if you had to stop and hit the brakes two hours in advance when you’re going 60-80 miles an hour, how functional a car if you’re on a highway. You couldn’t predict two hours out where your car is going to stop. And so the one thing you think about Afrezza is you take it you’re your meal shows up, it's pretty predictable. And within five minutes it starts working and within two to three hours it's out of your body. When you inject yourself with a competitor analog, you see it takes about almost an hour to hit at its peak effect where we’re about 30 minutes.

And then it's sitting there for a long time. Here is your insulin going out of four to six hours, it's already out of your body. In the event your sugars are still going up after a couple of hours, you can always re-dose just like your pancreas keeps producing insulin. You don’t just eat and then not, your pancreas just stops. It keeps producing insulin based on what we drink. And so being able to have this real-time PKPD profile, we believe is unique advantage as we go forward. This isn’t something that would have been true four or five years ago when you didn’t have technology telling you, what your sugars are doing.

Just because time is running out, I’ll quickly go through the next couple of slides. We’ve redefined a filter for our clinical development candidates in terms of what’s important for us internally versus externally. And so I would just tell you Bucket-1 is known compounds already delivered to the lung. This is where Treprostinil falls, no non-clinical work, and the clinical program typically compromises a Phase 1 study dose finding with bio-equivalents, so not a large development cost. Bucket-2, known compounds non-lung delivery for acute use, so there has been less chronic studies to do, that’s not as long as the development program either.

Bucket-3 and 4, we’re just not in a position to fund these and we’re not going to be targeting these, but these will be available for partnering and moving them forward; known compounds non-drug delivery chronic use and Bucket-4 new NCEs. So when you take all the programs we’ve worked on, we put them in the buckets. You see Trepostinil, Epinephrine, Tobramycin here in Bucket-1 and then Bucket-2 a lot of short-acting products, oxytocin and glucagon are two that look -- importantly, we’ve worked with on oxytocin and glucagon as one that we get a lot of feedback from our doctors that say, if you can get me inhale Palonosetron or glucagon, especially with AP system, this is important. So we’ve redefined what we’re focused on from an R&D perspective.

And then what’s most important obviously in any pharmaceutical company as IP. We have over 780 patents in this product protecting after the 2030s. So this isn’t something that worries us in the near-term. And personally I can tell you I haven’t worked in biosimilars on and off over 10 years in order to make a copycat of this, it’s extremely hard to us, there has no generic today and you got to get this solution right, you got to get the particle size right, you got to get the inhaler and then you got to match the insulin. So there is a lot of work for someone to make copycats of this type of thing. So we feel pretty confident in there.

So in summary, financial we continued to redeploy our capital towards growth initiatives. We will deliver on our financial commitments that we gave guidance to in Q2. I want to process recapitalize for future growth. On the commercial side, continued field execution to key programs. We started with 70 reps in February. We just had six more go out last week. We’re getting great people into the Company. And I’d only expect our sales trajectory to continue to go upward and accelerate. Enhanced payer coverage is there and we’re working on moving prior authorizations where they exist to streamline that access for Afrezza.

International expansion, I expect to continue to be a priority for us and then medical -- executing the clinical trials where we’re taking and dosing in titration protocols and technology. We did launch our pediatric study in August and we’re on track to file the Treprostinil IND. So happy to take any questions in the back, and for future, you can reach out to Rose if there is more stuff.

