Euro Ramifications For Gold And Stocks

There are so many moving parts in the precious metals complex at present, it is not funny. Gold (NYSE:GLD) has rocketed higher since the start of July which has brought back the gold bulls in force. Just look at long term sentiment (see below) in the yellow metal. It is now at the 66 level which is a level indicative of what we see usually at intermediate tops. How could this be though? Gold still seems to be embedded within its first daily cycle. Usually in right translated cycles ( higher lows and higher highs), intermediate cycles don't top until at least the 2nd daily cycle and even here, cycle tops can drift into the third cycle especially if the intermediate cycle is a stretched one.

The problem that gold bulls have at the moment is that once sentiment readings head over that psychological 75 level, technical traders will be looking for an exit. In our premium portfolio, we actually sold a mining position (NYSE:GDX) we held for a while due to how stretched this first daily cycle has become. Yes we we early as the ETF has continued to rally but I felt we had no business holding a mining position with the technicals and momentum indicators. Although opposite to popular opinion, gold bulls should be looking for a convincing daily cycle top here. One which could meaningfully bring down long term sentiment readings would be just what the Doctor ordered. We will know a lot over the next week or so.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

What definitely has been a headwind for gold over the last 2 months has been the sustained decline in the greenback. A weak dollar is beneficial to gold prices as gold and the rest of the commodity complex are priced in US dollars. When the dollar remains weak over a sustained period of time, not a lot of buying needs to take place in the yellow metal to move the price north. This has been the story over the last 2 months.

However sentiment in the euro is also getting ultra optimistic. When the EURO has reached levels similar to what we are seeing at present, it has always seen a decline in the following months. In fact sentiment in the euro has only been over the long term reading of 70 (current reading is 75) four times over the past 10 years which demonstrates how high sentiment is at present. It wouldn't take a rocket scientist to therefore conclude that sentiment in the dollar is in the gutter. This is how we get trend changes. It is when everyone believes that either the euro/dollar is going to 1:50 which means consensus believes the dollar will continue to sell off. This is when the market usually changes. Therefore I wouldn't be at all surprised to see the dollar rally convincingly from here and put pressure on gold. Maybe more pressure than a short swift daily cycle low like many gold bulls are expecting.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

If we look at a chart of the euro, we can see that the currency would have to trade at the 1.19 level to form both a daily swing and weekly swing. When looking at a long term chart of the euro, it seems pretty apparent that it is coming up against some pretty heavy resistance at the 1.20 level. I would be very surprised to see the currency break through this level initially. In fact, if we incorporate sentiment levels into the picture, the most probable direction of the euro should be south for the foreseeable future. This of course will have ramifications for gold and stocks going forward.

Therefore with no new news from North Korea over the weekend and with Hurricane Irma easing a tad, the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) is trading up over 15 handles in pre-market this morning. How does the performance of stocks tie into our thesis? Well gold ( seen as a safe haven) should definitely not avail of heavy inflows if tensions ease in global markets. For equities to finish the bubble stage of this bull run, I expect more and more liquidity to flow into US equities which means less over time into precious metals. Remember gold is still almost $600 an ounce down from its 2011 high. The S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) however is trading at all time highs and the robo-ratio, commercial of traders reports and long term sentiment readings for example are demonstrating that not all the public are yet invested heavily in US equities. This will change. It always does. A weekly swing high in the euro this week should confirm a downtrend in gold. Let's see how this plays out..

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 18% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV, TQQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.