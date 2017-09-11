Quantitative GARP And Value By John Bay, CFA Launched On Marketplace

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Quantitative GARP and Value, a new Marketplace service by John Bay, CFA).

Good afternoon, readers. I’m taking this opportunity to describe my investment process, the labor of love that goes into my investment selection process, and my background. I’ve been writing for Seeking Alpha for about four months, and you can view all my free content here: John Bay, CFA's Articles.

I'm pleased to announce the launch of my Marketplace Service on Seeking Alpha: Quantitative GARP and Value.

The value I want to deliver to you as a subscriber can be summarized in a few bullet points:

real-time trade updates in my wife's account (beating S&P 500 by 300 bps YTD) a weekly spreadsheet detailing the actual holdings in her account, and their weights as well as two (minimum) weekly exclusive investment articles a weekly asset allocation that shows how the real dollars in the portfolio are allocated, along with a recap of any major shifts or changes (whether related to single name securities, or a run up in the sector generally), and whether or not my conviction level has changed, and why. 24-hour access to me via email, with a commitment to answer all inquiries within a business day a two week free-trial period, after which you will get full access to the portfolio

My investment process is rigorous, but straightforward. I typically spend at least 20 hours per week combing through lists of stocks for new ideas. It typically takes me about 250 different stocks before I find one that meets all the proprietary quantitative screens that I’ve specified, and also simultaneously has a business model that makes sense and has a defensible moat. I put this stock on my list to follow. Eventually, when capital becomes available, I will put it into the portfolio (I try to stay as close to 100% invested in equities at all times.) You can expect that the single-name stock ideas that I publish are going to be high conviction, since they will all be stocks that I have already purchased for the account.

The differentiator for my strategy, therefore, and the value-add to you, is that the ideas I put forth have already undergone a rigorous quantitative screening process, a qualitative moat-test, and relative valuation in comparison to the rest of my portfolio. At the end of every article, I will tell you what % of the holdings in the account the position comprises, so you can get a sense of my conviction. Since I tend to hold a lot of stocks at once, anything above 1.5% should be considered relatively high conviction. Since the IRR of the account YTD has outpaced the S&P 500 benchmark by over 300 basis points, my average idea is going to be a very strong value-add to your portfolio.

The other pledge I will make to you is to give you frequent (at least bi-weekly) updates of my macro-views, all based on my real sector allocation. While my quantitative process is by far the most important component of my security selection, equally important are my top-down views, driven by my own understanding of the economy, as learned through my bachelors of science in economics from Bates, the CFA curriculum, and graduate school. This last offering may very well be the most valuable thing you take away from my service. Given the past history of my accurate sector overweight/underweight calls, it would be easy enough for you to ignore all my stock picks and simply invest in low cost sector ETFs in the proportions I recommend (and do so for a much lower cost.) To give a quick preview of what my macro-views are, I will show a brief graphic below which depicts my actual asset allocation.

While my time writing at Seeking Alpha has been limited, I have a lot of experience working both professionally in the investment management industry, as well as with managing my own personal investments. I started my career as an equities trader at a small proprietary equity trading company called Lynx Capital. Lynx taught me all about risk management, and using indicators like the futures, and technical analysis to make sound buy/ sell decisions. While the experience was tremendously useful (especially teaching sell-discipline), it ultimately did not teach me enough about investing from a fundamental perspective. I went on to work 3 different jobs at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the first as a Financial Advisor’s assistant, the second as a Credit Analyst in the workout group, and the most recent job as an Assistant Vice President – Investment Specialist for different US Trust proprietary investment funds totaling around $3 Bn in assets, helping with the equity trading process.

I went on to attend business school at UCLA (also attained the CFA charter), and graduated as one of the eight top finance students in my class. (Congratulations to UCLA Anderson's Class of 2017 Academic Awards Recipients) While at Anderson, I had my most life-altering academic experience, with the opportunity to be a part of the Student Investment Fund, which managed about $2.5 Million of the endowment’s actual funds. During our time managing the money, we outperformed our blended benchmark by over 300 basis points, and the value equities fund, which I was a part of, beat by 1,800 basis points.

In April of 2016, I started managing my own money. I had never considered doing so with single securities while working at US Trust, or before, because my 401(k) was required to be held with Merrill, and they only allowed ETFs and mutual fund products to be bought and sold. While I was working at US Trust, however, I started going on Investopedia to try out my own investment strategy. Then, while working on the Student Investment Fund at school, I found that although I was on the value equities team, I was drawn to other types of investment strategies outside of pure value investing. Specifically, I liked stocks that represented the “complete package,” trading at low multiples but also boasting tremendous growth potential.

I started investing in these stocks, as well as traditional value stocks, after rolling over my wife’s and my own retirement funds, and I still use the same strategy today as I used on day one. My own account is linked to a start-up fintech’s software, called Keel. Keel has verified my investment returns to be around 28% inception to date (inception was 4/27/2016). In other words, in my own account I have beaten my benchmark (S&P 500) by over 1,000 basis points in total. My wife’s account has had similarly good performance, but is spread over many different securities, and those securities tend to be smaller cap, on average, and higher growth.

Finally, as a brief prelude to some of the stocks in the portfolio, I’m attaching a snapshot of some of the larger holdings. Keep in mind that this is only around one ninth of the total market value in the portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, MSFT, GOOGL, CME, C, MCD, STMP, BMY, SNC, OMAB, TSEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.