Gold Weekly: Ready To Buy The Dip?

ETF investors continued to buy gold over September 1-8, in spite of higher prices, our estimates show.

Speculators lifted their net long position for an 8th straight week over August 29-September 5, the CFTC shows.

Gold is off to a poor start to the week as risk-on mood dominates amid lower US political uncertainty, fading geopolitical tensions.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers boosted their net long positioning for an 8th straight week over the reporting period (August 29-September 5) while spot gold prices strengthened 2.3%% from $1,311 per oz to $1,342 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 672.42 tonnes as of September 5 – increased 45.54 tonnes or 7% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by fresh buying (+46.56 tonnes w/w), marginally counterbalanced by a rebuilding of shorts (+1.03 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 549.48 tonnes or 447% in the year to date, marking its highest level since September 2016 (723.41 tonnes as of September 29, 2016).

My view

Fresh buying (ie accumulation of gross long positions) has become the driving force of the improvement in gold’s spec positioning since August, principally because the level of gross shorts is at a fairly low level judging by historical standards.

That said, it is worth noting that the level of gross long is now quite elevated, at 713 tonnes vs a historical average of 410 tonnes and a historical high of 850.60 tonnes (as of July 5, 2016). The risk of a bout of long liquidation is therefore higher than this summer when the gross long leg was at 350 tonnes (as of July 11, 2017).

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought 9.91 tonnes of gold last week (September 1-9), marking a sixth weekly net inflow in a row, according to our estimates.

Gold ETF holdings increased 40.24 tonnes in August, the largest monthly net inflow since February (94 tonnes).

In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly net outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 135.73 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 7% in gold ETF holdings), which corresponds to a much smaller appetite than in the corresponding period of last year (626 tonnes of net inflows over January-August 2016).

As of September 1, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,086 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

In spite of the recent rally in prices pushing gold to its highest since August 2016, ETF inflow into gold have remained steady, suggesting that investors are inclined to chase higher prices.

According to my estimates, gold ETF buying was concentrated on Tuesday September 5, totally 8.55 tonnes. This coincided with a fall in the dollar – the DXY dropped from 92.64 to 92.25 – and an even larger drop in US real rates – the 10-year US TIPS yield moved from 0.37% to 0.28%, the lowest level since November 2016. This was chiefly the result of a dovish Fed repricing following a speech by Fed governor Brainard. Let me illustrate this point in the charts above.

The dollar is falling….

Alongside US real rates…

Lowering odds for another Fed rate hike this year

The flattening in the expected path of the Fed funds rate was in my view the major driver of gold ETF buying last week.

My view on speculative/investor sentiment

While the heavy net long speculative positioning in gold increases the risk of a bout of long liquidation, I am not worried at this juncture because sentiment remains positively skewed, with new longs coming to the market. As long as macro forces toward the precious metals space remains favorable (weaker dollar, lower US real rates), specs may continue to add bullish bets and refrained from building bearish bets.

On the ETF side, investors continue to express strong buying interest in gold, in spite of the recent rally in prices. That said, I acknowledge that ETF buying may slow this week due to 1)the recent de-escalation of geopolitical tensions after the North Korean government decided not to test a missile this weekend, countering experts’ expectations, and 2)the reduction in US political uncertainty after US president Trump struck a deal last week to increase the debt limit.

Trading positioning

I have two long positions in GLD, the first being implemented on June 5 and the second on August 31. Although I wrote a brief note last week (Gold: Be Ready To Embrace Volatility) arguing that investors should expect a surge in volatility in the gold market (and thus a possible pullback in gold prices), I have not changed my trading positioning. I remain very long GLD.

Let’s have a quick look at the technical picture to see where we stand.

As can be seen above in this weekly chart, GLD has clearly broken above the downtrend line from the all-time high, underpinning my “bullish breakout” hypothesis.

GLD has been in a clear uptrend this year, making higher highs and higher lows, except in July when the GLD market took bulls (including me) by surprise. But retrospectively, this was the counter-move before the big rally that we are now witnessing.

Looking ahead, I expect GLD to reach higher highs in the coming weeks and months ahead while I maintain my profit target unchanged at $190 per share, offering a reward-to-risk ratio greatly skewed in my favour.

As always, for the sake of transparency, any changes in my trading positioning would be published on my Twitter account.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

