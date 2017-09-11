Lessons From Hurricane Season

It's that time of year again. While some years are admittedly a lot worse than others, the Atlantic hurricane season is always blocked from June 1 to November 30. The passage of time has revealed patterns that have allowed meteorologists to conclude that this time period is likely for storms to develop and potentially cause problems. During any given year, technology allows us to see the formation of specific storms out at sea, how severe they get, and approximately when and where they will make landfall. Accordingly, municipal authorities publish guidelines, sometimes in fact mandating evacuations, that will help people stay safe. Watching the news and keeping an eye on the forecast helps people to know how bad things are going to get and what can be done to prepare (fill up the tank with gas, board up the windows, get a back-up generator, have non-perishable food on hand, etc.). Ignoring the forecast is dangerous to both persons and property.

Investing in common stocks has parallels to the above. There are some sectors and industries that have been deemed "cyclical." They go through periods of boom and bust. These ups and downs don't necessarily happen out of the blue. The passage of time has revealed patterns that can be observed, and forecasts can actually be created from information in the financial statements, alongside market sentiment and consumer trends, that reveal how the pattern will play out next. Furthermore, a company doesn't necessarily have to be in a cyclical industry for things to crop up in their financials that portend bad weather. When poor fundamentals are reflected and reinforced by negative sentiment, ignoring the forecast is dangerous to both persons and property.

There have been storm clouds on the horizon for American Outdoor Brands Co. (NYSE: AOBC) for months. I gave a forecast of these problems in a series of articles having to do with inventory build up, an explosion in accounts receivable, and poor earnings quality. Combined with post-election market sentiment for the firearms industry and reduced guidance from management, these factors added up to quite a storm indeed. To prepare for what was most likely going to be a dismal first quarter, investors had several options. For me, I sold my position at a slight profit. I am relatively new to investing so I didn't have the gumption to short the stock or do anything else to otherwise profit from what I thought was a likely nosedive in the stock. My prediction was true, and I have learned an important lesson: act on your insights. Yet, there are those that held on. Actually, there are those that bought more under the platitude of 'be greedy when others are fearful." I am not here to disparage any other authors or investors, but rather to point out the faults in the widely held beliefs that mostly center around the much misunderstood field of "value investing."

What is Value?

From my personal observations and studying it has become apparent that people confuse "cheap" with "value." They believe that just because a stock is selling for a "low" price, surely it must have value. But there is no law that says that a "low priced" stock can't get lower. Hence the analogy to catching a falling knife. You try to find the "bottom" on a stock that successively takes out lower lows and end up with compounded losses instead of gains. Remember when Kroger (NYSE: KR) was trading around $33 mid-year last year and everyone was talking about the bargain on this 'best in breed' grocer? Today it sits at ~$21. There were plenty of forecasts in the grocery sector too that predicted rain (things are still overcast). (For my thoughts on what may be Kroger's misguided strategy, click here.)

The same was true of AOBC. In the low $20s, many people were hollering about the value and the PE ratio. Here we are at $14. In my opinion, at least in the case of AOBC, it was pretty obvious that trouble was on the horizon. For a stock to qualify as truly valuable, you have to get more than you pay for. To be confident that you are getting more than you pay for, do due diligence and if any red flags come up, act on your insight. Whether that means don't buy, sell, or short, just do it. For AOBC, when inventory skyrocketed (red flag), accounts receivable exploded (red flag), and accruals overtook actual earnings (red flag), all in the soup of sour sentiment and lower demand for firearms stewed over cool political embers, it was a good bet that you should wait even if you loved the company's long-term prospects (which I do). All those red flags mean you are about to get a better entry point. If you already were invested in AOBC, at the first convincing sign of trouble why not sell? Holding for the sake of holding is a recipe for disaster. Which leads me to the next point:

Buy and Hold

Many investors, after enduring heavy losses, resort to the sure foundation of "I am a buy and hold investor" or "I invest for the long haul" as a way to justify their not selling a stock. Well, that's great, but do those investors take into account the opportunity cost associated with what sometimes amounts to years before the loss recovers? Yes the stock will probably eventually go back up in the next bull market if you invested in a halfway decent company (thanks SPY, #indexinvesting), but how long will you have to wait and what better options will you be forced to wave off as your money is tied up in your "value" stock? For most people who use this site, capital is quite limited. Deciding how to deploy that capital is paramount, and if you load up on, decide to hold on to, or even "average down" a stock that is (often for a good reason) headed in the wrong direction, you are deciding to pass up brighter opportunities elsewhere. What it comes down to is don't marry a stock. Just because you bought it doesn't mean you have to hold it. If your investment thesis changes, you logically should change your investment decision.

I was smitten with AOBC when I first studied it. Then problems arose that were plainly spelled out in the financials which changed my investment thesis. So I sold, and now I have a much better entry point and margin of safety if I decide to jump back in. Again, I like the long-term prospects of the company. One silver lining on the conference call this week was that the non-firearms segment grew organically 11.4%. This fits with their strategy of becoming a more diverse (read less cyclically sensitive) company. When the firearms market takes its next leg up after this trough in the cycle, AOBC is poised to doubly benefit as it's accessories division will have strengthened. If I had decided to "buy and hold," I would be sitting on stupid losses right now. But I sold, deployed that capital in better places, and now I can get more bang for my buck if I choose to layer back in to AOBC.

A strategy is only as good as its results. If buy and hold doesn't work, don't do it. If you own a stock that you know has encountered real issues or is about to, all reinforced by fundamentals and your due diligence, SELL. If you think those headwinds are temporary, sell anyway and be ready for a better entry point. Buy and hold has nearly become a religion among some investors, and their prophet is Warren Buffett (a role I imagine he would reject). Selling is akin to sin in these circles. Their mantra: "My favorite holding period is forever." But they misunderstand something critical: While forever might be Buffett's favorite holding period, it is not his only holding period. Within the span of a year Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), (NYSE:BRK.B) scooped up the stock of all four major airlines, only to sell a portion a few months later. The lesson here is that finding an awesome company at a cheap price that decade after decade brings great returns is the ideal. Hold on to (and add to) that stock forever, if the company stays great. But companies don't always stay great. So selling to lock in a profit or avoid loss is of course logical. Buy and hold is the way to go so long as the company you bought stays great. But I say again, if your investment thesis changes, so should your investment decision. Don't let buy and hold cripple good judgement.

Greedy when others are fearful

If you have been into investing for a minute, you have heard "Be greedy when others are fearful" or some variety of the phrase. I think the phrase is overused and misunderstood. Many investors think that selling a stock and fear are synonymous. If people are selling, that must mean they are fearful. That isn't necessarily true. When people sell for very good reasons it means they have conviction that their investment will not perform well so they move on. Fear has nothing to do with it. They are empowered by their knowledge that the company will not be successful in the future (immediate or distant). Sometimes stocks go down for dang good reasons. That was the case when I sold out of AOBC recently. I wasn't scared. I wasn't fearful that I was going to lose a ton of money. I was sure that my money could be deployed better elsewhere and that the company was going to have a bad couple quarters (at least). Again, fear had nothing to do with it. Do people sometimes sell out of fear and knee jerk reactions? Absolutely. That creates opportunities for those who don't just index. But often, people sell because they are sure, not scared. So before you are greedy, make sure others are actually irrationally fearful. In other words, don't be greedy when others are intelligently selling.

''Don't garden by pulling up the flowers and watering the weeds''

I want to re-visit the topic I mentioned briefly above about averaging down. I have lost a lot of money in the name of averaging down. And it's a hard habit to break because often investors are misled into thinking that they are getting even more value than previous because the stock went down more. The rhetoric of things going "on sale" is often used in this instance, which naturally leads people to think that they are now getting even more for even less. While that is true in some cases, sometimes things branded as "on sale," be they groceries, cars, or stocks, are actually having their price reduced because the seller knows that the intrinsic value of the things has gone down for some reason and they wouldn't be able to get rid of it without marking down the price. So what is labelled as "sale" actually is an accurate reflection of how much the thing is now worth. So be weary when you hear the word "sale." Too often it's a gimmick to get rid of something. If you buy a "value" stock that drops in price more, revisit your research and see if there is some new that came up or if there is something you missed the first time that is a sign of yet worse things to come. What you initially perceived as value may in fact be priced right. I have made a rule for myself. If one of my "value" investments drops even more in price, before I buy more to average down I ask myself," Am I watering a weed?" This motivates me to dig deeper and see if my original buy thesis is intact. This has saved me time, pain, and money.

Conclusion

The takeaways are as follows:

Understand what "value" really means. A low price does not mean value. Don't let "buy and hold" become a religion. The decision to sell a stock is not always an indication of fear. Don't be greedy when a stock is dropping for good reasons. Before you average down, revisit your research to make sure you aren't watering a weed.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my musings. I am not saying that this strategy is perfectly applicable all the time and that everything that I said is infallible. Mr. Market is too irrational for anything to work all the time every time. But learning these lessons has improved my investment results, and I hope you can benefit too. Happy investing.