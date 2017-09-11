Gilead Sciences' (GILD) CEO John Milligan Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 11, 2017 09:55 AM ET

Executives

John F. Milligan - President and CEO

Robin L. Washington - EVP and CFO

Alessandro Riva - SVP, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head

Analysts

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Matthew Harrison

All right, great. So, good morning everybody and thanks for turning out for the next presentation. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the Biotech Analyst here. Just before we get started, I need to read a quick disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public Web site at MorganStanley.com/researchdiscolosures or you can pick up a copy at the registration desk.

So, very pleased to have with me a significant portion in the Gilead management team. We've got John Milligan, who is the CEO; Robin Washington down at the end is the CFO and Alessandro Riva who heads Oncology for Gilead. So what I thought I do is probably most people want to focus on Kite, and I thought I would spend the majority of our time on that. But I thought I try and tackle some key questions on the major therapeutic areas where you are right now before we get into, so I thought I would start with two from HIV and one from HCV.

So on HIV sort of a broad question, which is as I think about threats to that business and how that business evolves, there are three major areas where you can face the pressure. So one is obviously price pressure either from generics or other branded competitors. The second is obviously loss of market share to generics, especially STR generics, as they might start to come in, and then the third is branded competitors and how that could impact the market. Could you just talk about how you see those impacting or not impacting your market and why you feel confident in your HIV strategy?

John F. Milligan

Yes. Thanks, Matt and thanks for having us here today. It's great to be able to talk about Gilead. So let's talk about the HIV business. So there are some -- obviously there are some threats, but I think there's more opportunities than threats, which is why we're still very bullish on our HIV franchise. And those threats actually are different in the United States than they’re in Europe.

So as you’ve mentioned, we are seeing of some generic entries to the market including generic tenofovir, which is now coming to the market in certain jurisdictions of Europe, could be followed by a generic TDF/FTC, potentially generic TDF/FTC and efavirenz. So those could start to enter the market.

It's interesting that we're doing so at a time when we're launching our TAF-based regimens including Genvoya, And so what we’ve seen for example is what was Atripla has been downgraded in those guidelines across the globe because the TAF-based regimens and the integrase-based regimens are much more popular, they’re considered to be better longer-term options for patients and they are the preferred option.

So while we are seeing that diminution in some markets and there will be lots of those products as they go generic, we are seeing gains from our launches of Genvoya and then into the future with BIC/F/TAF. It is interesting it is still a growing market. More and more patients are being treated for HIV every year. So that's important for us and in the United States more and more patients are being treated -- I shouldn’t say patients where people are being treated for PrEP, that is the prevention of the acquisition of HIV by using Truvada. So that is an important metric for us.

The TAF launch shouldn’t be underestimated. It is a very, very good product in its wide variety of different combinations. Genvoya, which was launched in November of 2015 through its first year was the ninth best product launch of all time, not just HIV, but of all time. So it has proven to be a very popular product. It has proven to be very robust in patients and we think it has foreshadows what the TAF regimen could do for Gilead, especially as we come out with bictegravir based regimens beginning next year.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. So then the second HIV question is around B/F/TAF. You’ve obviously seen as you pointed out extremely strong Genvoya launch. Where is the opportunity for B/F/TAF and then I guess, related to that I’ve heard you talk about not necessarily wanting patients to switch from Genvoya to B/F/TAF. Can you just talk about the business case as we think about that, because obviously B/F/TAF have a much longer patent life than Genvoya?

John F. Milligan

Yes. So, Genvoya switches won't be our first opportunity. It won't be where we think the biggest opportunity is. It will be in switches from other regimens, particularly patients who might be on a dolutegravir containing regimen who wish to switch will have data in those patients and importantly patients who are on a protease inhibitor containing regimen who may want to switch to bictegravir regimen. And obviously people who go on to Atripla could also become candidates for this as well. So the biggest pool of patients of course is patients who are currently on therapy and then try to get the incremental new patients as we go forward. So we have great confidence in the profile of B/F/TAF has being a regimen without any compromise as a physician, as a patient, you don't have to compromise anything. It's a small tablet.

All the products are very well tolerated. It's very potent. It's very forgiving, and that’s still a very, very important thing to consider in HIV is the forgiveness. Patients are not 100% compliant even the best of them. And most of them are not the best of them, a lot of these people who come up with HIV have very complicated lives. It's still predominantly an urban disease. Its predominantly in young man who often lead very, very chaotic lives, and it's growing most prominently in the South. And so you need that regimen which guarantees that you will not have a failure of your integrase blowing the most important class for the rest of that patients life. So we think that this product has all the characteristics that you would want and we see a very, very promising future for it.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. So we will do the HCV question and then we will move on to Kite. So, the HCV question probably not surprise …

John F. Milligan

That’s an amazing thing. The HCV question. It's a very different day for me today. So thank you.

Matthew Harrison

We could ask more, if you want. So obviously you’re going to see -- you’re starting to see competitor AbbVie in the market, but we haven't gone through all of what could happen in terms of price pressure for next year.

John F. Milligan

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

So, I guess, just talk to us around how you think pricing is going to play out in the market by my count when I try to make up a duration adjusted price, it looks like their gross prices may be 30% less than your net price, given the information you talked about. So how should we think about pricing in that market over the next year or so?

John F. Milligan

Yes. So, AbbVie priced with a lower WACC than has typically occurred in our industry and we've had a higher WACC and, as we talked about big rebates and discounts into the various PBM strategies. So, net-net, we think that -- and we’ve modeled the number scenario. So this didn't throw us off. We weren't surprised by this price. It sort of approximates where Harvoni is after the rebates and discounts.

So I think it makes -- so that’s a very competitive regimen with regard to Harvoni, which I think we are pleased with because it's a good place for us to compete based on the history of Harvoni and the consistently good performance of eight weeks. We will have to take a look at some of the other segments of the market as well. This is the first time I think we had a really truly competitive regimen out there. And so we will be battling it out with something we like to do.

We're used to doing for market share as we go into 2018. It's still early, so we can't comment on anything. We're still working with the formularies for next year. Trying to make sure that we have access to as many patients as possible across our four regimens and one of the important things about us is that we have a regimen that can be important for you almost regardless of your state of disease, whether you’re early stage, less disease and maybe need eight weeks, more severe disease, where you need 12 weeks or whether your resistant and you can use what’s now in the market called Vosevi for patients who failed other regimen. So we have the entire package that PBM would need to offer its patients, and so that puts us in very good stead with regard to that.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then, I guess, just one follow-up on that. When do you think you'll be in a position to talk about formulary positioning for next year?

John F. Milligan

We don't generally talk about formulary with the specifics to the PBM. We can't talk about that. They can talk about their formulary offerings. You might start to hear some of that from them over the course of the fall and into the spring, but really for us it won't be until our first quarter earnings call.

Matthew Harrison

Okay.

John F. Milligan

So year-end earnings call, in the first quarter. Thanks, Robin. You should correct me.

Robin L. Washington

January.

John F. Milligan

January, Feb, whenever that occurs, when we can talk about guidance and what the position will look like, because I’ve a full picture by then.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. All right. So on to Kite, and I’m going to try and do something what I would consider a typical and just ask you a question about the deal in this way. So I think we tend to think about things in terms of data and all the details. So I'd ask you to just pretend for a second that I know nothing about CAR T, you might feel that way anyway, but pretend I know nothing about CAR T and just lay out for me why Kite is both a good acquisition in its own right and then a good acquisition for Gilead? And the reason I’m asking the question in that way is also I think as an investor right, people think of Gilead as a company that acquired Triangle, the company that acquired Pharmasset, and so maybe you could paint how you’re thinking about Kite in the light of those business deals as opposed to sort of the data surrounding those products?

John F. Milligan

Okay. So it was a very broad question there, Matt. So let me try to answer it in different segments and I’m going to ask Alessandro to comment on some of these things as well. When you -- if you think about where we were with the acquisition of Pharmasset, obviously a much smaller company. It was a much bigger chunk of our market cap. Sofosbuvir was at the cutting edge of curing HCV and there was very, very little data out there, but we knew that we could assess it.

We had a very good opinion about how the products will play out its safety and benefits. We also knew that behind it we had a series of molecules and programs which we could extend the lead with sofosbuvir. So it wasn't just one product with us. It was a series of innovations that we are going to come up and in fact we brought out four different versions based on sofosbuvir in about four years. So it was a continuous innovation process. And that’s something we like to do to keep pushing the boundary of science to move forward.

If you turn to oncology, we were looking for programs and products that would have a longer life that wouldn’t just be sort of this one and done kind of things that you see a lot of times in oncology deals these days, but rather a portfolio program. And one that would have immediate impact, but also longer-term impact in terms of our ability to push the science and our ability to broaden the number of patients who could be cured, because this T cell therapy, the cellular therapy cures a very significant number of patients and these refractory relapsed patients.

So what we saw with axi-cel was a the product that was just coming-of-age. The data were coming out, they were becoming convincing. They had solved a lot -- they, Kite, had solved a lot of the problems necessary for manufacture and delivery, and we saw waves of innovation coming behind that where we thought we added a lot to the Kite team to make things better.

We also add a great deal in helping them with manufacturing. We are going to add a great deal in terms of their European launch. So it became clear to both companies that combined we would be much better off than individually and that our resources are our global footprint and our philosophy of constant innovation would mix very well with the forefronts of science where they’re at. So that’s from the business angle. I’m going to turn it over to Alessandro, and Alessandro maybe you can comment to the audience on what we saw in axi-cel and what we saw in -- what …

Alessandro Riva

I will say from a scientific perspective. We’ve been highly impressed on the quality of Kite as a company, as a people, with the expertise throughout all steps of cell therapy, as a people focusing on the innovation in short and medium and long-term and for us Kite represent a way to just jump into what we consider to be the next innovative space for cancer treatment in the next 10 years, and probably 20 years. So already to jump point, we are seeing extraordinary data with the valuable cuts in '18 [ph]. We are seeing very high rates of complete responses in B cell hematological malignancies. And we think that this is just the beginning of a long journey.

So by having this important acquisition, we are going, Kite and us together, to really take the challenge of the cell therapy space in oncology. So it's going to start of course in hematological malignancies, but we are already thinking on how to expand that journey in solid tumor. So it's going to be a research investment. It's going to be developing investment. It's going to be a manufacture investment, but we think that we had very, very solid bases throughout Kite.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Then maybe we could talk a little bit about the near-term and then talk a little bit the long-term. So in the near-term, obviously the first indication is DLBCL. Talk to us about how you view that near-term market opportunity and what you see as some of the things that you’re going to have to -- some of the headwinds you’re going to have to address versus some of the tailwinds when you enter that market?

John F. Milligan

Yes. I would say that -- so the Kite team and by the way it's not our company and we’re still -- that’s still an independent team. The Kite team has done a really terrific job of putting together an assessment of how to access this market. And I think they’re thoughtful in the way they want to roll it out fairly in a measured way. These cellular therapies are novel. Not many centers have had much experience with this kind of therapy, and they do come with them some significant side effects.

Now physicians have gotten better at managing those side effects. We’ve seen that as these trials have progressed the rate of cytokine release syndrome, neurological toxicity, the other issues are better managed now that there are drugs and importantly now approved drugs to manage these type toxicities, including anti-IL-1 antibodies. So it's getting better and it is relatively acute. It tends to last about four weeks where the risk is so very different than traditional chemotherapy.

So the measured launch will come by working with hospitals. These hospitals have to be certified. They have to be tested, you have to go through a certain amount of paperwork. You also have to be able to show that you can harvest and store the cells, transport them properly back to the manufacturing facility and receive them. And they built a nice system called Kite Konnect, which is an interface between the hospital and the company that allows them to sort of seamlessly order and track things, because it have to be sequenced just exact the right so and the cells come back to patients ready and they’ve had their conditioning chemotherapy.

So the team has thoughtfully brought out how they're going to get to the major hospitals in the United States, launching was somewhere between 10 to 15 and then building out the hospital network so that by approximately this time next year they will have 90% of the lives covered in America who have DLBCL relapsed or refractory DLBCL, which by the way is about 7,500 patients annually thought to have relapsed refractory DLBCL. So that is a thoughtful way forward.

We are going to mimic that in Europe using more of our resources, because there's only a handful of people there. We’re going to build out Europe for the Kite's products, and build out manufacturing to accompany that. So the manufacturing will grow in concert with the rollout, so that we can accommodate the patients who need this therapy.

Alessandro Riva

And that was from a short-term perspective in terms of developing axi-cel, Kite, of course is focusing on the approval of axi-cel in the United States. That is going to be expected by the end of November and also in Europe in Q1, Q2, but also the -- they had already started the clinical trials in other B cell malignancies that will open a new opportunities for patients. I’m talking about indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, both for pediatric and adult patients, mantle cell lymphoma and CLL.

So this is for Kite, really the short-term focus to look at what axi-cel could deliver to patients. And then of course at the same time they are just starting a new interest in the CAR T, that is the CAR T BCMA in multiple myeloma in relapsed refractory patient that’s of course will open a new opportunity in the area of multiple myeloma. So there is a momentum and what we’ve seen is that the Kite again is very focused on that momentum to create value for patients as quick as possible.

Matthew Harrison

And can you comment just in terms of when you guys thought about the model how important some of that label expansion for axi-cel is into ALL and some of the other NHLs versus getting BCMA CAR or solid tumor CAR on the market?

John F. Milligan

Yes, the axi-cel, the whole CD19 category is by far the most important value driver for us versus BCMA versus the TCR work that they’re doing, which is much more early stage. So, we can say there is no value and I think it's very intriguing, but it's really about axi-cel that’s broadening. But even just getting to the relapsed refractory diffuse large cell B cell patients. That’s a very significant market for us. If you can move that into some of these other indications, the mantle cell helps improve that or importantly long-term, the ZUMA-7 plays out.

So ZUMA-7 is in second line with the -- call it DLBCL. That is a really important step up in where you can go with this product. It opens up many, many more patients to potentially be treated and just what we’ve with our initial indication. So we're keeping -- that it will be an important trial for us that has what I would consider outside to our model from where we are.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. Can we talk a little about competition. And I guess in a sense that you had your first competitor get approved obviously in a different indication and they talked about price, about 475,000 and they’ve also talked about the indication pricing. I mean, was that -- were you surprised by that price and sort of how do you think about that in the context of how you are looking to build out the business?

John F. Milligan

First of all I want to congratulate Novartis for getting the first cellular therapy approved. That’s really an impressive thing that they were able to do to be the leaders in the field this way. The indication that they got approved for this pediatric ALL indication is a very, very small number of patients and ALL different than DLBCL because it has very high response rates you can typically measure them at a month and then the complete responses follow thereafter. So their thoughts on the indication based pricing, I am not sure what the specifics are, what they’re thinking in those areas. It is harder to do in the United States than it is to do in Europe.

It seems like they're going to try to do this in the United States as well. I’d be interested to hear more as they unveil what the plan actually is. And was I surprised in price? I had no idea how they’re going to price it. So I don't really have an opinion on that and I’m not going to talk about that here until we get to this Kite product. In terms of what we're thinking, longer term for DLBCL, it's a trickier situation, because the responses are typically measured three months not just 30 days and complete responses and responses can happen later in this product, because this is truly a living drug inside your body and it can respond later.

We have seen examples of later responses and improving responses over time. So these are very difficult products to judge and so we’re going to have to think about the indication the patient population and when the response rates could be measured. We don't want to complicate Robin's life too long by saying you can't revenue -- have regular new recognition until 3, 6, 9 months later, so we’re going to have to come up with some better way to understand this and work with demonstrating the value and the pricing that we -- Kite or we choose depending on when the approval occurs.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And just -- I don’t know if you answer this, but I mean do you have a view on what’s sustainable for this market? Obviously, these -- all these therapies are very expensive, so …

John F. Milligan

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

… is there a threshold value that you think about or something like that?

John F. Milligan

We’ve been watching with great interest is combination immuno-oncology drugs have come out really pushing the price point in terms of what is being paid for in oncology and for longer periods of time. And so this is a little bit like HCV and that it's a single therapy. And then, for many patients you are essentially cured. So this is a different way to think about that value versus a lifetime of therapy.

If we can move up the chain in fact, we will be replacing lots of other expensive chemotherapy. So there's a pretty interesting pharmacoeconomic argument you could make for the pricing that’s out there today. But we're going to have to work with the hospitals and make sure that the pricing is acceptable within their business models and acceptable within our business model. These are expensive to manufacture. This is individualized medicine.

So it is among the most expensive medicines ever manufactured, and so we also are going to put pressure on ourselves to try to lower the production cost of this to semi-automate or automate, so that you can over time bring the cost down and bring the cost structure down. And the last thing I would say is we know in HCV and others there is a price volume relationship over what’s acceptable, tiny indications you can do more as you broaden these indications, there will be tremendous pressure to bring the price down, which I think is appropriate over time.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. I thought in the last six minutes here we can try and do some rapid-fire questions related to the -- some of the concerns I hear from investors around CAR T and what you guys try and address some. So I’ve got four of those, but I have to have a transaction related question that people ask a lot, which is from the 14D it looks like you were the only bidder and you bid against yourself a couple time. So, people then ask how does that talk about the quality of the asset or something like that? I don’t know if there is a way to respond, but if you’re willing to take that on, it will be helpful I think.

John F. Milligan

Well, that’s really not for me to comment. I mean, the process that that Kite entered into was the one that was appropriate for their Board. We did recognize, I think between the two companies that we were likely to see the greatest value of anybody out there because we knew how much we could help them and what it could do for us. And so, I think as you go through the process, it's a negotiation and we kind of have to come to your point where this is as much as we can do, and if the other side doesn’t say yes, then walk away. I’ve done that many times. So I think we came to a good price between the two of us of where we needed to be. You say there weren't others bidding, but I know a lot of other companies are very, very interested in these kinds of technologies, and so, why nobody else is there I can't really say. I do know that I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations from people in the industry who think it was a very interesting and good transaction for Gilead based on the technologies they had seen.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. You touched on this a little bit, but obviously cost of goods are very high and the supply chain is complicated. I think that work, I think people worry that that limit the size of the market, so maybe you could just address that concern?

John F. Milligan

Well, absolutely it does. So, you’re going to have to build that manufacturing so that you can accommodate of certain patient flow week by week, and so that manufacturing facility they have down in Southern California at its peak right now can handle about 4,000 patients. I shouldn’t say right now. By next year, we will be able to handle about 4,000 patients annually, which means we are going to have to have more manufacturing facilities built. We're planning to go into one into Europe. We will certainly set up a second site in the United States may be more. So there is that issue of making sure you have sufficient capacity for these people and sufficient technicians who are trained to handle that capacity. On the other hand, these facilities aren't really expensive like biologics facilities, where you will spend more than a $1 billion to build out a facility these days. The factory that they’ve built down in Southern California, it cost about $30 million to build out. So the investment in capital upfront isn't as great. The expandability is much easier than it is with the biologics facility. And you can distribute them around the countries or countries in hubs where you have good proximity to the airport, since you have to ship the cells and to ship to back in fairly short order. So it is a very reproducible process for us. There is -- this is very rudimentary. So you can clearly automate some of the processes, you can simplify some of the manufacturing step. There are a lot of things that we can do to enhance the output, potentially even lower the timeframe to move forward. So, going through and talking with the Kite manufacturing folks, who by the way are very, very good and we know many of them from their previous lives at places like Genentech, they are already working on the next few steps on how to improve this so. If you can shorten the time, increase the throughput, you can change the dynamic very, very quickly and that’s what we will be working on with them.

Matthew Harrison

The other one I get a lot is, biospecifics are a threat to this, because biospecifics work out then, because they’re not personalized, will be easier to use them?

John F. Milligan

Alessandro, what’s your thought on biospecifics versus CAR T? I'll give my own opinion later.

Alessandro Riva

I think that I can see the biospecifics as a very good approach from a biological perspective. The data that has been generated so far is not as good as CAR T data. So -- and that’s the reason why after having looked all the opportunities that were available to us, we decided to move forward with this innovative new space of cell therapy. It is about precision medicine. It is about a -- the possibility to regenerate T cell to make the T cell really competent for a specific disease. It is about the long-term, because the investment that we'd like to make in order to continue to improve this space is key. So -- and we think that there is more opportunity with cell therapy both in hematological malignancy and in solid tumor than with the biospecifics. So and as I said at the beginning, now we’re opening a new chapter for solid tumor. So you saw the Kite pipeline in the Web site that I saw and they’ve already started to work on TCR in a couple of asset and of course we are going to continue to invest to better understand the true scientific biology, what is the best way to improve TCR in solid tumor. So essentially this transaction gives us a platform of launch to build up a new way to treat cancer. And not only with cell therapy itself, but also in combination with other therapeutic options. So, Kite is already working through a study. ZUMA-6, testing the combination with atezolizumab in anti-PD-1 and axi-cel in order to look whether the combination between checkpoint inhibitor and cell therapy can improve the tumor microenvironment, and ultimately making sure that axi-cel works even better. So it is a new really field where we’re very proud to be.

Matthew Harrison

Great. We've come to the time, but thanks for the thoughtful answers and thanks for being here.

John F. Milligan

Thanks, Matt.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

[No formal Q&A for this event]

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.