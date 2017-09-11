GNC: From Death Cross To Golden Cross

This morning, I had no intentions of writing about GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC), at least on Seeking Alpha’s public side of the site. However, given this morning’s early trading action, I was compelled to do so, given the, at least arguable, manipulation by the Masters of the Universe that are trying to gracefully exit their GNC short position.

Let me explain.

Since October 2015, GNC has been in a “death cross” technical pattern, where its 50-day moving average line (DMA) has been below its 200-DMA line. For perspective, in October 2015, GNC was trading in the low $40s, when the death cross break occurred. In other words, if you practice the “dark art” of technical analysis then you would have either shorted or simply avoid getting long GNC, as it would be a cardinal sin to be long a stock in this technical pattern.

Source: Fidelity

Lo and behold, as I don’t give up and I'm convinced that I'm right about GNC’s turnaround, I uncovered another angle during my GNC research.

In late August, befuddled by Bank of America’s August 22nd downgrade from $6.25 to $5.50, I noticed that GNC’s 50 DMA and 200 DMA were starting to converge and moving from “death cross” to “golden cross.” This prompted me to get my hands on the underlying data series and I then simply ran a simple simulation in Excel to mathematically work out when GNC would flip the script from death cross to golden cross.

By the way, I alerted my Marketplace readers to these findings, in real time, on August 30 , when GNC was trading at $8.23 and then again on September 7.

As you can see, here is a snapshot of the underlying data. Notice how, as of August 30, the last 30 trading days of the series had an average share price of $13.77. In other words, as the high value prices started to fall out of the data series, GNC’s 200 DMA was/is set to steadily drop below its 50 DMA.

Here is a snapshot of my Marketplace article titles (notice the articles highlighted in yellow).

For readers unfamiliar with the dark art of technical analysis, a golden cross is when the 50 DMA (day moving average) crosses the 200 DMA.

Source: Investopedia

By the way, to prove I can run a simple model in excel, notice how, as of today, stockcharts.com has GNC’s 50 DMA at $8.93 and 200 DMA at $8.94. This matches my excel sheet.

Source: Stockcharts.com

If you think that I'm a conspiracy theorist then look no further then the first half hour of trading in GNC. Notice how in early intraday trading action that GNC only made a high of $8.93. Moreover, market sentiment was favorable as the S&P 500 and the broader indices are roaring and marching towards new highs and yet a big sell block hit the GNC tape. I would argue that there isn’t a mutual fund in the country that said, at 10am EST, we need to sell 150K shares of GNC, September 11. I would argue that the shorts are trying to forestall GNC from crossing the 50 DMA and 200 DMA and confirming the golden cross.

Source: Fidelity

As I argued, while on vacation, in Defending the Castle, it is a little too convenient that Bank of America lowered its GNC price targets from $6.25 to $5.50, as GNC was sitting at its then 200 DMA of $9.32.

In fundamental news, I was thrilled to read the September 7 Reuters story that GNC is actively looking to find the right Chinese dance partner. As I have argued, on many occasions:

A) GNC’s name brand and products are very popular in China, but they need a licensing deal (and local partner) to be able to sell their product through the right channels without the major import taxes.

B) Robert Moran is smart enough to find a business partners in China as he recognizes how important the Chinese market is for GNC’s growth.

In other news, the short interest for the period ending August 31, 2017, will be published, tomorrow, after the bell. Here is to golden crosses and an auspicious GNC Joint Venture with the right partner in China.