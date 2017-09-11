Is bluebird bio Overvalued?

By Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

bluebird bio (BLUE) tops the list of the 30-odd stocks we at Avisol consider suspiciously highly valued, now that Kite Pharma (KITE) has been spoken for. We define these stocks as “multibillion market cap stocks with no product in the market.” Some of these may actually be overvalued, so this list is a good place to look for short candidates. Some others may have such pioneering research that the market already values them for what they may develop in the future. That is risky for investors, doubtless, and that also creates a high entry point for new investors. Nevertheless, some of these, like we saw with Kite, are good buyout candidates, especially after Gilead’s (GILD) foray into oncology proper.

Bluebird's USP

BLUE looks complex on the outside, but at its core, it is a company which owns a technology that lets a modified virus act as a vector or carrier of a functional DNA that can be inserted into a patient’s cell (genome) where the patient has a mutation of that same DNA that causes a particular disease. For example, take sickle cell disease or SCD and how BLUE approaches it. Here, a specific DNA mutation causes unwanted modifications in haemoglobin and eventually the red blood cells. Standard therapy has been to increase the quantum of fetal haemoglobin (using hydroxyurea) or donor HSCT transfusion. However, what BLUE has tried doing is to address the underlying cause of the disease. It uses lentivirus, a type of modified HIV virus, minus its disease causing potential, and attaches a copy of the functional gene onto it. It then takes the patient’s own bone marrow - source of HSC or hematopoietic stem cells - and mixes this with the viral vector. Then those modified stem cells are put back into the patient, where they slowly replace the mutated gene with the correct one.

Very slow progress

So far so good, but what makes BLUE difficult to understand is that it has only progressed to a phase 1/2 trial in severe SCD, and a phase 3 trial in beta-thalassemia in the non-βo/βo allele types, which are not the most severe forms of the disease. Interim data from the phase 3 trial - whose completion date is January 2020 and where only 3 patients have been dosed - underwhelmed investors. Moreover, the company only plans to initiate phase 3 trials in the βo/βo type this year. Even more curiously, even the existing trials in SCD/ β-thalassemia have poor patient recruitment, as if the company has lost interest in these trials.

An excellent recent article on Seekingalpha explains some of why this is so. The article says that Celgene partnered with BLUE to finance a CAR-T program targeting the myeloma BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen), a program that targets relapsed/refractory myeloma. Since both programs are based on bluebird bio’s viral-vector based gene therapy, this was a natural progression from SCD/ β-thalassemia to cancer. However, the article says that since Celgene’s collaboration deal had a very specific focus on CAR-T therapy, its haemoglobin/CNS pipeline was neglected (CNS did report positive topline results in June from a phase 2 trial, meeting the primary endpoint, but it is a small market as well). And the article goes on to say that this is bad because there’s considerable competition in BCMA-focused r/r myeloma, with some of them not transfusion-based and therefore possibly less expensive, while in gene-based haemoglobin therapies, BLUE was a pioneer.

While this is true, it must also be noted that bluebird’s original focus was in a relatively smaller market - in fact, SCD was so “niche” that it was once the focus of the civil rights movement, and “thalassemia” more or less literally means “anaemia of the Mediterranean people!”. CAR-T just takes BLUE’s gene therapy to a broader level; albeit with more competition.

High valuation

On the other hand, it appears to us that bluebird’s original valuation which stood at around $4bn in 2015 was based on its pioneering approach in haemoglobin therapies. That valuation has now gone to beyond $6bn - which, given the price at which Kite was purchased ($12bn), doesn’t sound overvalued. However, bluebird is not Kite - Kite has its first tryst with the FDA in November, while BLUE’s CAR-T is still in very early stages - bb2121 is still in phase 1 development for multiple myeloma. With its SCD/ β-thalassemia pipeline getting neglected over CAR-T which is itself in very early stage, BLUE does appear to be overvalued. Fact is, I would have considered even the $4bn valuation for SCD/ β-thalassemia as overvalued.

The company had a cash balance of $1.1bn as June 2017. It added a net of almost $400mn to its coffers in the three months preceding June. The company has liabilities of around $250mn and cash burn was approximately $270mn last year. The operating expense has increased almost doubly every year. Now, those numbers are consistent with a company in phase 3 trials - 2 of them - assuming the diseases those drugs are targeting have large markets.

However, at least in the United States, haemoglobinopathies like SCD and β-thalassemia are relatively small and neglected markets. Especially given the current social healthcare scenario in the US, the annual 1000 incidence rate for SCD in the US (β-thalassemia is smaller), and the annualized treatment cost of, for example, β-thalassemia , which stands at around $10,000 per year, the market is around $10mn only, in the US. Of course, I have combined the two disease numbers available to me, and the annualized cost is not a right indicator of pricing power, yet, this market is worth no more than couple hundred millions. Cerebral ALD is also a small market. Even assuming a 50% penetration at peak in all 3 markets together, we cannot explain the $4bn market cap for the company which it was before the CAR-T focus came along.

The CAR-T pipeline has to be differently valued, and it is not easy to do so because there are many competitors in the market (and will be by the time the BLUE pipeline matures), there are multiple issues with CAR-T safety and costs that have to be market tested, decreasing the probability of success of any one pipeline, and BLUE is in very early stages (phase 1/2 ongoing).

The recent spike in BLUE’s price isn’t fed by its intrinsic value but by the Kite acquisition. This was also reflected in the hike in another potentially overvalued CART company, Juno Therapeutics (JUNO). Therefore, because of all these reasons, we would avoid this stock.

