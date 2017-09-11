Market Volatility Bulletin: The Weekend Was Fairly Normal!

Some questions for readers on the shape of the VX term structure.

Equities raged higher more or less due to the fact that the weekend was not riddled with headlines about nukes and Irma damage was not as bad as expected.

The S&P 500 ( SPY) rallied hard on the less-than-expected financial aspect of Hurricane Irma in early Monday trade; the US equity index now stands just a hair from all-time highs reached on August 7 th, while the Dow ( DIA) once more has passed the 22,000 mark. The higher-risk Nasdaq ( QQQ) and Russell 2000 ( IWM) are off to a great start for the week.

Volatility has gotten crushed in the morning session, with spot VIX down about 12%. There had been concerns with respects to Irma and North Korea heading into the weekend, and each cause for worry have been dismissed for the present time.

Sovereign bond yields signal higher across the board as geopolitical jitters subside. Gold ( GLD) and silver ( SLV) ease on the lack of headlines.

Shout Out

Today we highlight the piece “Worst Year For the Dollar Since 1986” by Bespoke Investment Group.

In their ever-brief style, Bespoke shares that the USD (UUP) peaked on Jan7 of this year after a 14.5% run-up annualized since the May 2016 low; this had marked four up-years for King Dollar, and the currency found itself at a fifteen-year high.

Since January however, it’s been downhill for the currency. Bespoke shares the following visual:

Things have gone from bad to worse for the currency, with losses accelerating in spite of decent GDP and a Fed ready to institute Quantitative Tightening.

The last quote perhaps offers a foreshadow for markets such as volatility and equities:

Again, the contrast between the surging dollar post-election and the strong USD environment that prevailed for years before that event has been incredible: the dollar just won't stop falling after it wouldn't stop rising for years.

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX has crashed into the Monday session: down 11.5% on the open.

The F1 contract has resisted faltering to the same degree as Spot. Moreover, the Oct contract remains resistant to plunging, and hence the F1-F2 contract has blown out over the weekend.

We are beginning to see Nov-Dec bid a little more, with the contango pushing to 2.28%. Given that the Debt Ceiling debate got pushed back into December, this actually seems too low.

A couple MVB’s ago, we had a statement from Vol_Trader that spoke to the importance of this weekend:

Good job Vol__Trader – indeed F1 did cool off some. We are surprised that the Oct didn’t give some up in the past session.

Three questions for readers:

Do you see spot ever breaching 20 this calendar year? Do you find the F1-F2 tradable? Too wide? What do you think about the Jan-Feb at 1.57 contango? Attractive to do the debit?

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options really took a beating over the weekend. Weekly vol in particular felt the blow, and with good reason if markets entered the weekend pensively.

The monthly trading down around 7.8% gets us back into the “buy zone” – probably worth waiting to see if it can print down at 7.3 or so. As we have said so often, it’s okay to buy these things as long as you also sell them at the first good opportunity. That’s the set-up we saw last week.

The quarterly straddle really took a beating, coming down over $10 from the prior Friday morning. If summer trading patterns are any guide, there is more pain for this contract – likely more so than for the weekly or quarterly. Given the context from summer trade, we’d likely wait for the Dec to get down to a 9.8 or so before we’d be buyers.

It’s difficult to recommend a “sell” on a contract with such low premium. But at the very least, think hard before buying as the set up is not too attractive. With S&P now printing near record highs, who’s to say we don’t have a summer redo?

Conclusion

The Fed meeting is likely to disappoint those long vol, even with the low vols we’re seeing on the week. Equities are off to the races after a weekend that failed to live up to the worst of scenarios. Side note: thank God! We’d far rather see volatility increase on generalized market jitters as opposed to actual human suffering.

As always, please share your thoughts and trading ideas with us and other readers.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.