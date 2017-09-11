RAIT Financial Trust And The Dead Dividend Walking

Their latest annualized results (from Q2 2017) would’ve been less than $18 million. That wouldn’t even cover operating expenses, much less preferred dividends.

The company needs to generate more than $50 million annually from net interest spread income to have anything for common shareholders.

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) is a small mortgage REIT in the middle of a difficult transition. The company is, or was, supposed to be transitioning to a CRE lender and closing out their other investments. I’ve been a fierce bear on RAS. CRE lending is a competitive business and the potential customers have other options with established track records and clear futures.

I’m not convinced the company will be able to succeed in making the transition. There are multiple problems facing the company. The range from the questionable value of the business lines they are closing to the declining performance of their CRE segment. While many analysts are looking at RAS and evaluating book value under various scenarios, I’m focusing on the earnings. Normally book value is at the heart of good research on a mortgage REIT. However, if a company’s operating expenses are too high or their cost of funding is materially higher than peers, it overwhelms the book value. While equity still exists, in the form of preferred equity, the common equity is in a negative position if the preferred is valued at $25 per share.

It should be no surprise that a mortgage REIT with negative common equity (after removing $25 per preferred share) would have terrible earnings figures.

Let’s start with the income statement from their second quarter 10-Q:

Remember, they are working towards more CRE lending, so that looks like a pretty big fail. The goal in CRE lending is to have more interest income and to minimize interest expense. If you move the opposite way on both metrics, the net interest margin gets crushed. This is extremely difficult analysis, right?

Less revenue and more expenses = bad returns

However, I think there is a superior layout for the income statement that would better represent the situation. I’ve used that layout to breakdown the results for Q1 2017, Q2 2017, annualized Q2 2017, and shown the changes from Q1 to Q2:

The first column shows the results from the first quarter. Keep in mind that I’m excluding several other cost categories by considering them “non-recurring”. Thus, I label this as a best case scenario. It would also be fair to label this as “hopelessly optimistic”.

I’ve labeled the “Fee and Other Income” in yellow, because it was not clear whether this is best modeled within the property section or outside of the existing sections.

In Q1 2017, the company had a net interest margin of $7,877 and there was $421 when we got down to the best case scenario. Since I’m even excluding amortization on a mortgage REIT, I consider this highly favorable to the mortgage REIT. If I were considering a “long” position, I would demand much harsher treatment on costs.

In Q2 2017, the net interest margin collapses to $4,336. Meanwhile the property income also falls significantly. Since RAS is transitioning away from these properties and into a focus on CRE lending, this is less of a concern. However, it is worth noting that the “Net Remaining From Property and Fee” is even further negative in Q2 than it was before. Even as RAS transitions out of this segment, the loss generated was higher.

By Q2 2017, the best case scenario included a net loss before paying out a single penny for preferred dividends. You may notice that my preferred dividend numbers are lower than those reported by the company. That is because I’ve recalculated the costs based on the coupon rates, thereby excluding all amortization charges.

If you wonder why RAS is destined for more pain, there is the answer in a nutshell. Some investors will hope that RAS can spin their consolidated entities for significantly more capital to invest in their CRE lending business. If you were a buyer consider buying the assets from RAS, how much would you bid for the string of losses? To offer much, you’d probably want some guarantees. That pretty much sums up why I don’t expect much value to be unlocked.

For common shareholders to expect a dividend, net interest spread income needs to exceed $50 million per year. That is the minimum level necessary to cover the company’s targeted annual operating expenses of $25 million plus $25 million in preferred dividends. As of the second quarter, the annualized net spread income would’ve been less than $18 million.

Look to Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is the king of CRE lending. Their net interest spread income should be expected to run around 11% to 12% of equity. They have every possible advantage by working with Blackstone. They have exceptional economies of scale. They have an exceptional track record of creating value for shareholders. Their operational expenses should run around 3% to 3.5% of equity. That leaves at best 9% and at worst 7.5%.

If we use “Total Shareholder’s Equity” off the RAS balance sheet, it was last reported at $208,054 thousand. If RAS earned net interest spread income at a rate of 12% on that value, it would generate $24,966.48 thousand per year. That would almost perfectly match the targeted operating expenses of $25 million per year. There would be nothing left for the preferred dividends. To cover all preferred dividends (a little over $25 million per quarter) with net interest spread income at 12% and $25 million in operating expenses, the company would need over $400 million in “equity” (including preferred). Some of their securitizations are held at a negative value, so perhaps they can increase equity by selling those positions. Can they raise anywhere near $200 million? I don’t believe they can.

That means the common dividend is completely unsustainable and at best only part of the preferred dividend would be sustainable.

Exploring Alternatives

After the market closed on 09/07/2017, management announced the company would explore alternatives:

Shares cratered to close at $.55 on 09/08/2017 as the market digested this information.

Ultra-Concise Conclusion

Even as RAS transitions to focus on CRE lending, their investment interest income is decreasing and the investment interest expense is increasing. Whatever value investors apply to their consolidated positions, it probably shouldn’t be too high. That leaves me wondering how RAS can get enough capital to lend in the CRE business to generate a strong enough net interest margin to cover $25 million in operational expenses per year, plus around $25 million in cash dividends on preferred shares. I don’t think they can, thus I think the common dividend is a dead dividend walking. Since I doubt they can even cover the preferred dividends, the question becomes:

When does the preferred dividend face a similar fate?

I’m guessing the answer is “2017”, but it might be possible to stretch it out to early 2018. Either way, investors should see the securities as speculative rather than as "buy and hold income investments". Even on a speculative level, I don't like the risk profile. I expect RAS to continue declining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. I contacted investor relations prior to publication requesting information on their bonds. There was no immediate response. If a response is received, I will provide an update.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.