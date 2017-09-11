Bank Of America: A Bottom In Sight With A Bounce On The Way

With a solid economic backdrop, we may see a strong bounce off the major support as sellers unwind and buyers rush in.

However, the stock has major support at $22.50 and $22 with the 200-day moving average and 50-week moving average lining up.

Bank of America has been drifting lower and is approaching the $22 level.

Currently, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is trapped in a consolidation pattern having fallen 8% from its highs in August. There are many opinions about the stock's next direction being played out in the news, with some expecting a move to $20 while others expecting a move to $30.

In the long-term, positive fundamentals are in place for the banking sector.

Rising economic growth in the U.S. as Q2 GDP was recently revised higher to 3%.

The Fed is likely to begin tapering in the coming months. Even if the Fed decides to hold off hiking rates again this year, higher rates are a matter of when not if. As a result, long-term yields should be on the rise over the next few quarters.

With higher economic growth and rising yields, both loan growth and net interest margins for banks should improve by next year boosting net interest income and earnings for the entire industry.

In the short-term, with yields remaining depressed it's likely BofA may drift lower. However, I believe the stock's downside is limited as it's approaching a major support area where we should see a lot of buying interest.

The move lower:

In my article on August 30th, we outlined the $23.45 area as a key level that if broken, might send BofA down to $22. I believe this move is playing out, (with the break lower of $23.45) but for those looking to go long or bullish on the stock, it's in the $22 area where we have three major areas of support and may lead to a bounce higher.

Here's the chart from my prior article where I highlighted the likelihood of sell orders below the yellow box that would push BofA lower possibly to $22.

Why is $22 so important and the likely target for BofA in the short-term?

BofA may drift lower but a major buy zone approaches.

It looks like the stock in the short-term should drift to the bottom of the current consolidation area (pink rectangle) or around $22 (yellow line).

However, the $22.50 to $22.00 zone is huge support level for Bank of America as the 200-day moving average and the 50-week moving average lines come into play almost perfectly with the bottoms of the two consolidation areas of early 2017 (green) and the current one (pink).

As a result, short sellers will likely be selling as BAC approaches the moving average lines in the days and weeks ahead. However, those sellers are likely to unwind (taking profits) as price approaches and touches the lines.

Bullish investors should have renewed buying interest at the support zone of around $22 since the 200DMA and 50WMA are popular moving averages that are used for trade entries and for determining the trend.

In short, we should see shorts unwind (buying shares) and bullish investors initiating long positions as the stock approaches the moving average lines. As a result, we should see both long and short investors buying BofA around the $22 to $21.70 area, thus exacerbating any move higher.

Whether $22 becomes a bottom for BofA will only be clear when we see strong interest in follow-through buying pushing the stock back above $25 or back above the consolidation zone (pink rectangle).

Of course, the fundamentals outlined earlier will determine if a near-term bottom is in sight and how strong the tail winds might be behind any push higher.

However, in my opinion, getting back to the top of the pink consolidation area beyond $25 seems reasonable given the economic backdrop and is necessary for BofA's bullish run to kick in again.

Good luck out there.

