A REIT With Fantastic Total Returns Above The Dow Average And Dividend Growth Of 16% A Year

American Tower growth is in the range of 15% a year, as the need for more communications towers is growing with the increase streaming of content.

American Tower has increased its dividend for seven of the last 10 years, with a present yield of 1.8% slightly below the average yield.

This article is about American Tower (AMT), the largest communications tower company, and why it's a buy for the total return and dividend growth investor. This might be a boring business, but it's growing by leaps and bounds as the younger generation wants more streaming access to their music and videos. Plus, the social media boom is still going on.

The fundamentals of American Tower will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways, and Recent Portfolio Changes. I will use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I'm taking a look at. For the complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

American Tower passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, which is a great score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered for the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Tower meets my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for seven of the last 10 years, passing this guideline with strong dividend increases for the last seven years since 2011. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 3.1%. The dividend growth rate is high, about 16%/year, and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is high at 78%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. AMT passes that. American Tower is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $61.9 billion. The size of American Tower plus its cash flow of $950 million give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth.

My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AMT passes this guideline since the total return is 36.91% more than the Dow's total return of 66.36%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,600 today. This makes American Tower a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as more towers are needed for the expanding communications industry, with the added plus of President Trump cutting corporate taxes.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. AMT's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a recent target increase price to $155.0, passing the guideline. AMT 's price is presently 7% below the target. AMT is under the target price at present and has a high P/E of 44, making AMT a fair buy at this entry point if you are a long term investor. Short-term investors might want a better entry point if that ever happens; AMT has almost always had a high P/E due to its great yearly growth.

One of my guidelines asks the question: Would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer here is yes. The dividend stream has a low yield, but the growth of the dividend is high in a very competitive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles, but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes AMT interesting is the high total return and dividend growth in a very solid growing industry as more streaming of content is on the way. There is also the potential for extra growth of revenues as President Trump lowers corporate taxes.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. AMT's total return outperformed the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting Jan. 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance.

The great total return of 103.27% makes American Tower a excellent investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have above-average dividend growth for the income investor long term. American Tower presently has a yield of 1.8%, which is slightly below average for the income investor, but does have high growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.66/quarter, or a 3% increase in September 2017. Previous increases have been $0.02-$.04 per quarter, each quarter for the last year and can continue as the AFFO increases.

The Dow's 56-month total return baseline is 66.36%.

Company Name 56-Month Total Return Difference From Dow Baseline Yearly Dividend Percentage American Tower 103.27% 36.91.% 1.8%

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Tower has a good chart with a strong up slope to the right.

AMT data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 27, 2017, American Tower reported earnings of $0.80 that beat expected by $0.04 and was higher than last year of $0.37. Total revenue was higher at $1.66 billion more than a year ago by 15.3% year over year and beat expected by $20 million. This was a good report, with the bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $0.78 compared to last year at $0.55 -- a nice gain. The graphic below shows the comparison from this year to last year, with important parameters increasing.

Source: American Tower web site earnings call slides

Business Overview

American Tower is the largest communications towers provider in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

American Tower Corporation (NYSEMKT:ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC's segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other. Its primary business is property operations, which include the leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and tenants in various other industries. Its U.S. property segment includes operations in the United States. Its Asia property segment includes operations in India. The EMEA property segment includes operations in Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America property segment includes operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru. Its services segment offers tower-related services in the United States.

Overall, American Tower is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that outperforms the market long term. If you want a high total return long term with above-average dividend growth, then AMT might be for you. The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the U.S. economy and inflation. The Fed projects one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly as they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 27, 2017, earnings press release, CEO Jim Taiclet said:

The second quarter of 2017 represented our 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated AFFO per Share, driven by strong demand for our tower real estate from Los Angeles to São Paolo to Paris. Organic Tenant Billings Growth in the U.S. of over 6% was complemented by Organic Tenant Billings Growth of more than 10% in our international markets, where the pace of advanced handset adoption and mobile data usage growth continues to require the addition of substantial network equipment on our sites. As we seek to continue to capitalize on the worldwide competitive advantage we have built over the last 20 years, we remain committed to our core principles, our employees and the investment discipline that has enabled us to build a distinctive global portfolio. As a result of the ever-increasing consumer appetite for mobile broadband and our strategic positioning in key markets spanning five continents, we believe that we are on track to sustain strong growth in Consolidated AFFO per Share and our dividend for many years to come.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued action to reduce costs of American Tower, and to deliver good value and growth to its customers and share holders. The graphic below shows the outlook of increasing growth for 2017, with high AFFO to almost guarantee continued growth of the dividend.

Source: American Tower web site earnings call slides

Takeaways

American Tower is an investment choice for the total return investor and the dividend growth investor with its high dividend growth. AMT is just a starter position of 0.4% of the portfolio in The Good Business Portfolio, and I wish I had bought more. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 offers good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time since the portfolio just bought some shares of 3M (MMM), a new position.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased my position in L Brands (LB) to 3.0% of the portfolio; I believe the downturn in LB is rather overdone.

I sold my Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it to see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This gets rid of an underperformer, and makes room for a company with more recent growth.

Added a starter position in 3M at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends, and great total return. Please see my article on 3M titled "3M : Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB September 15 strike 37.5 calls on part of a holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

On July 27, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. It's a great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to my position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR), now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are as follows: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio, and Boeing is 10.7% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in "trim position."

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second-quarter earnings were fantastic, with Boeing beating the estimates by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a "hold forever," and it's now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Regarding the Good Business Portfolio, please see my article titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review" for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you're interested in these names, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, TXN, DLR, EOS, MMM, AMT, LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.