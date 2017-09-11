Cloudera Acquires Fast Forward Labs For Machine Learning Research

Cloudera hopes to inform its internal product and service development and market communications with the acquisition.

Fast Forward is a research outfit focused on applying machine learning and AI technologies to the enterprise.

Cloudera (CLDR) has announced the acquisition of machine learning research and services company Fast Forward Labs for an undisclosed amount.

Fast Forward uses its research to help enterprises apply machine learning and data science technologies to their operations.

Cloudera has acquired Fast Forward to help propel its product and service offerings while promising to increase its visibility as a ‘thought leader’ in enterprise machine learning.

Target Company

New York-based Fast Forward was founded in 2014 to develop tools and strategies for enterprises to incorporate the latest advancements in data science into their business processes.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Hilary Mason, who has been a data scientist in residence at Accel Partners and co-founder of hackNY.org.

Below is a video interview of Fast Forward CEO Mason:

(Source: SiliconANGLE)

Fast Forward continually surveys industrial and academic research to learn new techniques that can then be applied to client engagements.

The firm did not raise any disclosed private investment.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Cloudera didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a non-material amount.

Cloudera acquired Fast Forward for its research capabilities and process knowledge.

The benefits are primarily two-fold:

Improve Cloudera’s internal knowledge base about machine learning and data sciences

Provide external-facing consulting and integration services to clients and prospects

To that end, Cloudera also announced the launch of Cloudera Fast Forward Labs. Additionally, Fast Forward’s Mason has been hired as Cloudera’s VP Research.

The deal blog post announcement also hinted at a direction,

[Fast Forward will join] us to deepen our expertise in applying machine learning to practical business problems, and to give Cloudera a much clearer view of the future of the field. While we don’t pre-announce offerings, I expect Cloudera Fast Forward Labs to extend both our product and our services portfolios over time.

With the move, Cloudera hopes to improve its position in the growing field of machine learning.

Cloudera’s offerings are focused on providing data operations and management software for medium and large enterprises.

Management seems to realize that the adoption of machine learning techniques is still in its infancy among most of the enterprises it sells to.

The deal for Fast Forward promises to not only inform its internal understandings but also provide a platform to communicate that with customers and prospects, thus increasing Cloudera’s ‘thought leadership’ visibility in the marketplace.

Additionally, it will serve to provide internal sales teams with talking points that will arm them with more sales discussion materials as the firm expands its machine learning offerings.

Acquiring a research group is an unorthodox move by Cloudera, but one that I fully support. It’s still early days in machine learning and AI, and Cloudera management is smart to acquire more research firepower with which to go to market.

