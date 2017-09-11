Teva Is Worth Considering In This Buoyant Market

A smorgasbord of product launches, delayed as they may be, provide a anchor that can hold the price from dropping into the single digits.

Introduction

Wave upon wave of bad news has hits Teva (TEVA) of late. The company announced abysmal quarterly results which saw its lead product suffer from generic competition, pinched margins across the board, and the reduction in shareholder returns via a 75% dividend cut.

The company also has a leadership problem. As the astute moderator at the Jefferies conference mentioned right off the gun, the company has been through 3 CEOs in four years, two of which had no pharma experience prior.

The company is being running by an interim CEO right now. The moderator also does not get a good answer as to whether forcing the CEO to live in Israel limits there pool of candidates, but if Valeant (VRX) can get a strong CEO in no time despite being in the middle of a huge scandal, why can't the world's largest maker of generics?

On top of that, there is a general industry wide margin contraction for generic medicines and pressure is heating up as states investigate companies for opiod marketing, generic pricing, and a host of other things.

So then this article is my argument as to why, despite all the gloom above, that I think Teva is a good buy here and why I have put my money where my opinion is.

Pipeline gives a shotgun approach to grow and stability

Part of the problem with the most recent quarter was Copaxone sales that most saw as surprisingly weak, as well as the company forecasting declining sales the next few years due to competition.

Looking at the companies own graph we can see that sales were not great but did not fall off by half or anything either.

Ok, so Copaxone is going to struggle and we need something to pick up the slack.

Teva's Pipeline page lists 5 products in phase 3 and 6 products in registration, although I believe that significantly understates the true pipeline and may just be there highlighted special medicines.

The whole thesis of Teva used to be that they have limitless growth potential as they attempt to make generics for every drug out there sooner or later.

Whether any of these can be as big as Copa remains to be seen and I have neither the inclination nor the medical nohow to opine on the issue. What shareholders need to know is that they are paying for a heck of a lot of R&D and it better lead to something.

R&D expenses were up 30% with the inclusion of the Actavis business, now annualizing to around $2b per year.

Generics wise it is not clear how deep there pipeline is. I saw one article talk about how the have hundreds of generics being researched and over 100 applications for new products waiting for approval, but it is not clear. Management did talk about new products being delayed until the second half, so look for more info on that in the 3rd quarter.

Fun in Non-Gaap Land

Another shocker in the quarter was a $6b right down of the value of their generics business. The company also had a few other nagging items affecting GAAP as you can see below.

I am by no means a non-gaap advocate, so I would throw everything else except the goodwill impairment back in for your analysis.

Balance sheet wise, Teva is now in a tough spot but they are not vulnerable to bankruptcy or anything even close to that. Merely, they are now a highly levered corporation that is in cost savings and divestment mode.

One can see how the company went from having more equity than debt to just the opposite as the Actavis purchase closed.

The good news is that most of the debt issued for the purchase was exactly that, just issued. That means it will be quite a while until it was to be repaid or rolled, especially at today's long rates and long maturities.

Despite this chart not being chronological, you can see Teva does have 1-2b the next two years to pay or roll, but they are not facing a crashing wall of debt by any means given their cash flows and other financials.

You can also see that some of their debt is absolutely dirt cheap at 2-3% with maturities in 5+ years, given the company time and money to turn things around.

The Turnaround?

Despite all the doom and gloom, the quarter was not all bad. The net income statement looks decent with revenues growing and everything else in good shape other than that monster impairment charge of course.

I think the company can turnaround by executing on a few key items. First, they need to find a CEO, preferably one with industry experience. Whether they have to change the Israel requirement, move the company to the US, or whatever they have to do, as the board of a $15b company, get it done.

Second, generic pricing needs to turn around. Teva has little control of course, but this could happen as many things in the business and finance world eb and flow like prices, demand, supply and so forth. What happens with the mess of the US healthcare system could have an impact, of course.

Third, the company needs to show where that R&D money is going. Roll out the new products and hit the revenue accelerator. A big specialty approval win could also help deter the bearish narrative surrounding Copa.

And that is it. The company still has solid bones, is profitable, generating tons of cash especially with a reduced dividend.

Sure, they are going to be paying down debt, selling assets, and reducing costs, but those actions combined with stabilizing business results in a few quarters or a year can be an explosive elixir for a company that has fallen this far, this fast.

TEVA data by YCharts

The company now trades at 2x EBITDA and 4x adjusted non-gaap earnings. Fake as those non-gaap earnings may be, that is a low figure and means the real pe with gaap earnings is also relatively low.

The market is clearly expecting more and more bad news, and I am willing to bet that it won't be as bad as the currently expect.

Conclusion

Teva has certainly took its punches but I like the risk reward after this big fall considering it has multiple ways to win by turning around the business or simply executing on cost cuts or selling assets at a price the market likes to decrease leverage.

The industry it operates in may see more tough time ahead but the market in its infinite wisdom has certainly priced that gloom in and given the rest of the buoyant stocks treading water, Teva may be a decent place to venture some cash after all.

