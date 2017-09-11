Gilead Cannot Price Its CAR-T As High As Kymriah

The FDA’s recent approval of Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah has spurred a considerable dose of speculation regarding the commercial prospects of other CAR-T therapies – most notably those from Kite Pharma (KITE). In this article, I explain why this particular approval is an outlier and other CAR-T treatments won’t be able to command this price.

(In case you’ve been under a rock the last couple weeks, Gilead (GILD) is going to acquire Kite for $12 billion).

Patients will live – but for how long?

In the wake of Novartis’ announcement that Kymriah would cost $475,000, commentators have often pointed to a report by the researchers at the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Said report estimated CAR-T therapies could be worth about £500,000.

The NICE report starts calculations in page 69. To summarize, it shows estimates of how much CAR-T would be worth in two scenarios:

Using it as a bridge towards a bone marrow transplant. This way, CAR-T is expected to provide the average patient with 8.82 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs), versus 1.36 for the current standard of care. Using it to (try to) cure the disease. Under this scenario, CAR-T would offer 11.18 QALYs – much higher than the 1.11 given by the standard of care.

Of course, these calculations use some assumptions regarding how many patients will go into remission, long-term mortality among survivors, etc. but they are the most comprehensive analysis so far. Notice that NICE talks about QALYs to account for the fact that some of these years, those patients will have a reduced quality of life. While critics may complain this adjustment is subjective, the actual number of years patients are expected to live is similar to the QALY figure (13.42 years in the case of the "curative intent" scenario), so it doesn’t really affect the value estimates.

After estimating the number of years to be gained through CAR-T, the "worth" of the treatment depends on how highly each payer values an additional life year. NICE usually requires treatments to cost less than £40,000 per QALY, though the report suggested £50,000 as an upper bound for CAR-T. This indeed corresponded to roughly £500,000 averaging both scenarios – and the media has picked it up as "$649,000".

While I won’t claim to have read the 238-page report in totality, it’s worth pointing out something pretty basic the media is ignoring: the NICE document dealt exclusively with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Now, this is indeed the condition the FDA has just approved Kymriah for (Kite also has two trials, ZUMA-3 and ZUMA-4, about to start Phase II for this disease). But it cannot be used as a proxy for the value of CAR-T treatments in general.

What’s so special about B-ALL? Well, click on this link and go to Table 1 or, if you don’t feel like doing so, just take a look at the chart I made summarizing it. For simplicity, in the chart, I included only the hematopoietic cancers with relevance for CAR-T therapies. That means, I excluded T-cell malignancies (cannot be treated with CAR-T), chronic myeloid leukemia (it already has a very effective treatment, and no trial is recruiting patients) etc.

Malignancy Median age at diagnosis Acute myeloid leukemia 68.7 Follicular lymphoma 64.6 Mantle-cell lymphoma 74 Monoclonal B-cell lymphocytosis 71.7 Chronic lymphocytic leukemia 71.6 Hairy-cell leukemia 65.7 Multiple myeloma 73 Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma 70.4 Burkitt lymphoma 52.2 Classical Hodgkin lymphoma 41.2 B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia 12.7

The data is clear: no fruit hangs lower than B-ALL. Every other cancer of the blood system affects patients who are far older – and, though philosophers may consider all lives worth the same, governments don’t. A patient who can expect to live more years is worth more to a payer. The UK’s explicit calculations on the value of life-years gained might seem cold-hearted, but healthcare systems in developed countries are increasingly moving in that direction.

Implications for Gilead and others

Take diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This is the most common hematopoietic cancer and the focus of considerable efforts from companies in the CAR-T space - Kite’s axicabtagene ciloleucel should in the following weeks be authorized by the FDA for its treatment. The problem: the median age at diagnosis is 70.4 years. Add to this the fact that CAR-T therapy is – at least for now – used only on patients who have relapsed two or more therapies. If one assumes the average DLBCL patient who goes through CAR-T therapy is 72 years old, then he can expect to live an additional 13 years. When you consider also that Kite’s treatment leaves only 36% of patients still in complete remission after six months, it becomes clear that the average patient can gain no more than 4 or 5 years of life from such treatment.

The promise of gene and cell therapy was that, by fixing the disease in one fell swoop, costs would be lower than if patients were to take drugs on an ongoing basis. But for most blood cancer patients, a $475,000 treatment is no better than paying $120,000 a year – precisely the kind of astronomical cost that has caused so much criticism of cancer medicines.

(Some readers may also nitpick that CAR-T could be used as first-line therapies in the future, and thus patients would be marginally younger upon treatment. To which I say: maybe, but not if they cost $475,000! That’s an order of magnitude more expensive than chemotherapy)

The US health system is notorious for paying for treatments that other systems either don’t offer or do so at much-reduced prices. In the field of cell therapy, Provenge has been getting US revenues of $200-300 million a year, while in Europe it was withdrawn in 2015. If even in the US Novartis has priced Kymriah at "only" $475,000, prices for other countries (and other cancers) will have to be much lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.