Altria: The Turning Point

The downside moves in Altria (MO) have caught many dividend investors by surprise this year, as the stock has shown some relatively significant declines with the end of the June trading period. The bearishness comes in light of positive factors that have been largely neglected by the market as a whole as recent dividend hikes and better-than-expected earnings performances have done little to bring back the buyers. But these improved fundamentals, potential acquisition strategies, and a greater attention paid toward healthier tobacco products brighten the outlook for investors that are taking a long-term positioning stance. We believe that the stock's elevated dividend payouts and the low valuations seen currently are enough to support the execution of buy positions at current levels in anticipation of an upward rally back through the June highs.

For dividend investors, Altria is generally considered to be a stable income investment and these trends were confirmed with a dividend increase of $0.05 per share (to $0.66 per share). This is a gain of more than 8%, and it is a reiteration of the fact that Altria (still the largest tobacco company in the US) has raised its dividend every year since 2008, when it spun-off its global arm as Philip Morris International (PM). The move has not done to help the stock price, however, and MO's PE valuation is now seen at 8.21. These numbers, when combined with the 4.24% dividend yield show just how far the stock has fallen over the last three months. But if you are able to take a more long-term view of the company, we are seeing major changes ahead that could alter the way Altria is viewed by the market. The number of smokers in the US has shown significant declines but Altria is looking to establish a foothold with the release of less harmful products. One example of this is PM's iQOS system, which is an electronic device that heats a cigarette without burning it. This new cigarette (the Marlboro HeatStick) produces a nicotine vapor that is far less dangerous than traditional cigarette products. These are the types of innovations Altria will need to pursue in order to accommodate the changing consumer culture and its values with respect to cigarette smoking. Altria will have exclusive distribution rights for the iQOS in US markets and they are looking to obtain an FDA approval for the product within the next year. Additionally, Altria's 2Q17 earnings look to have been unfairly judged. For the quarter, Altria showed $1.03 in earnings-per-share alongside revenues of $5.07 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share numbers at $0.85 show growth rates of 4.9% from the $0.81 that was posted during the same period last year. Net revenues were also higher by 3.8% on a yearly basis. Altria's earnings call came with an announcement to raise the company's share repurchase program to $4 billion (from $3 billion previously). So this, along with the revenue beat for the second quarter should be viewed as positives for the stock going forward.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance

All together, this is aiding the Yahoo Finance surveys, which show an average analyst price target of 71.29, which is another indicator that markets should be close to forming a bottom after this year's declines. On the downside, we should remember that consolidation activity in the tobacco industry in the US have helped Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), which completed an acquisition of Lorillard two years ago and then entered into agreements to be purchased by British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in early 2017. All together, these moves will create the largest tobacco company in the world. So, the key question here is whether or not we will see Altria and PM join forces once again in order to compete in these broader industry trends. If this does occur, we can expect much higher share prices that will reward for MO shareholders for their patience.

Altria Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

On the monthly charts, we are seeing a series of support levels at 61.35 and 56.60 that should bring some buying activity into MO if they are tested. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index are approaching oversold territory and since these come in close proximity with the aforementioned historical demand zones, we can expect that the stock is close to forming a long-term bottom relatively soon. Look to start building long positions in MO at current levels and capitalize on the 4.24% dividend yield as markets head toward a turning point in the stock.

What is your position on Altria? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.