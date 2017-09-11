AMD: The Gift That May Not Keep On Giving

Waning Benefit From Cryptocurrencies

After six months of going sideways, new product launches and evolving demand patterns have failed to move the needle for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) sufficiently for its stock to resume an uptrend. A telling factor impacting the lackluster performance of AMD has been the perceived waning benefit to revenue received from the crypto currency market.

How much revenue does AMD derive from the crypto currency segment? While AMD does not break out revenues by application, crypto currencies are widely held by analysts and commentators to have made a marked contribution to the company's GPU revenue in recent quarters.

Vega architecture has taken AMD into the high-end GPU market with its Radeon 500 series to compete with the GTX 1080 Titan XP GPU of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA). AMD's Vega GPU is superior in performance to the integrated GPU of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Result In Radical Whipsaws

AMD's high-end GPUs have produced a significant contribution by crypto currencies to AMD's revenue over recent quarters. However, this positive element is unlikely to greatly benefit the company for much longer in a short- to medium-term time frame. Ethereum for example, has increased in value by 3,000% this year. Concomitantly, such extraordinary gains in the general behavior of markets cannot be expected to be sustained indefinitely.

In the parlance of Isaac Newton, all actions produce equal and opposite reactions. Multiple standard deviations from the mean of price, engendered by supercharged growth, result in radical whipsaws, as occurred in July with Ethereum.

Ethereum Price Chart:

(Source: Coinmarketcap.com)

In June 2017, Bitcoin touched $3,000 and Ethereum broached $400. Both crypto currencies then crashed 25% within 24 hours, with Coinbase, a prominent crypto currency exchange, completely down for four critical hours, just as investors were urgently trying to sell their holdings. Coinbase also suffered a comparable outage at the end of May, highlighting the flaws of electronic systems offering the trading of blockchain currencies.

I think the market had a spectacular run, and trees don’t grow to the sky. -- Michael Novogratz, formerly of Fortress Investment Group

Markets Crash And Investors Are Burned

Ethereum continued dropping, and at one point lost 46% from its high before recouping ground. In mid-June, Ethereum was subject to a flash crash which saw its price plummet to an eye-watering low of 10 cents.

I sense that this blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, ICO revolution is going to be the single greatest bubble of our lifetime. -- Michael Novogratz, formerly of Fortress Investment Group

When markets crash, investors get burned, and this in turn discourages further participation. With the price of graphics cards initially elevated by market enthusiasm, when investors subsequently abandon the market due to erratic price behavior, graphics cards cascade into the secondary market to then undercut new product prices.

Demonstrating the extent to which market participation has declined, the following chart for the 30-day period ending June 10, 2017, shows reduced trading volume across most crypto currencies.

Concerns Regarding Fraud And Manipulation

Among negative factors influencing crypto currency markets are critiques by Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley, noting besides their extreme volatility that crypto currencies are assets which do not produce income. Also the SEC declined to approve the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust for quotation on a stock exchange, referring to "concerns about the potential for fraudulent or manipulative acts and practices" in Bitcoin trading.

I think that we want to be cognizant of the fact that some of the graphics demand that we see might be temporal. So we’re not counting on that staying through the full year. We’ll see what happens. Frankly, I think we’ll see what happens with the whole mining stuff. -- Lisa Su, AMD CEO

There is a persuasive argument for maintaining that investment in crypto currencies in the long term may render outstanding ROI, as major financial institutions invest in Blockchain and fintech and the Chinese government among others introduces the widened use of those technologies.

However, the short- to medium-term is the time frame which is critical to the profitability and viability of AMD, and there are strong indications that the company will receive lower revenue from this segment as a result of the current extreme volatility of crypto currency price behavior, the consequent disincentive affect on market participation, and questions about the present reliability of crypto currency infrastructure.

Conclusion

The positive contribution of the crypto currency segment to AMD's revenue is lessening due to its volatile price behavior, reduced market participation, and flawed trading infrastructure. The resultant reduction in company revenue may in turn be expected to take AMD's share price lower.

