An Emerging Markets Bubble?

China and the emerging markets have commanded most of the attention from investors in recent months. The runaway performance in the major indices for China, Mexico, Brazil, and a host of smaller countries has dazzled investors and distracted their attention from what many believe to be an "overvalued" U.S. stock market.

There's no denying that emerging markets have outperformed some of the U.S. benchmarks this year. Even Europe is outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) to date. The money flows into foreign equities have been truly impressive. Ed Yardeni noted in his blog that in the past 12 months through June, $121.6 billion has moved into ETFs that invest globally. Much of the outperformance in foreign markets this year is attributable to synchronized global monetary policies among foreign central banks, which are favorable for rising asset prices.

Last year central banks suggested that 2017 would be the year they would be tightening monetary policy. This has been far from the case, however, as an article in the June 1 issue of The Economist pointed out. As the article points out, persistently low inflation has prevented central banks from tightening and has kept global monetary conditions remarkably loose given how far we’ve come since the crisis years a few years ago.

The Economist also points out in the June 1 article that “falling bond yields reflect a growing conviction that short-term interest rates are unlikely to rise quickly or soon.” The article observed that central banks also fear that a premature tightening policy stance might undermine what has become, a synchronized global economic rebound. Moreover, the world’s leading central banks are still purchasing assets and reinvesting, including the ECB, the BOJ, and even the Fed. These activities bode well for global equity markets and the global economy, as the past year’s performance attests.

In the face of evidence to the contrary, some pundits still maintain the U.S. Federal Reserve has actually embarked upon a tightening policy. While there have been a few incremental rate rises since late 2015, the Fed’s balance sheet hasn’t shrunk appreciably. And while rates are inching higher, they are still much closer to historical lows than the long-term average of 4.58%. More importantly, U.S. rates are still well under the 10-year Treasury yield. As long as this is the case the monetary outlook can be described as “loose” from a relative standpoint.

The performance of global bourses this year underscores the extent to which loose monetary policy has stimulated demand for financial assets. Emerging markets have been on fire this year, as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) shows (below). After a rough 2014-2015, EEM has recovered most of its losses from its peak three years ago and is almost back to its 2014 high just under the 46.00 level.

Now that EEM is testing its previous long-term peak, we should see an increase in nervousness among investors. A test of a long-term chart benchmark level nearly always breeds trepidation due to investors’ uncertainty of whether or not the previous high will be exceeded. This in turn will act to support the “wall of worry” for the global markets, much as did for the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2013 when the 2007 peak level for the SPX was finally reached and eventually exceeded.

The amount of short interest that is always generated whenever a long-term chart resistance level tested is always substantial. We can be reasonably sure that the global market bears will begin selling short now that EEM is approaching the 45.00-46.00 levels, a range that has proven to be vexing for EEM for the last five years. In each of the years 2012-2014, the 45.00-46.00 area was tested at least once without successfully penetrating decisively above it. This time around the outcome should be different since global monetary policy is so much looser now than it was then, when austerity was the norm. At some point in the coming months, EEM should succeed in penetrating above this range and force the emerging market bears to run for cover.

Assuming my prognosis for EEM is correct, would a continuation of the global market rebound necessarily feed a mania, or bubble, for emerging market stocks? It’s far too early in the emerging market investment cycle for a bubble to form, and the incipient bull market in many foreign countries hasn’t attracted enough attention to warrant one. It’s not unreasonable to speculate, however, that the emerging markets may be headed toward bubble territory if the torrid pace of the rally in several foreign markets continues unabated.

The most worrisome prospect for emerging markets is the extent to which U.S. investors are becoming enamored with foreign equities and ETFs, rather than those of their own country. This flow of funds into foreign markets could eventually catalyze a runaway-type move in the EEM, which would be the first major sign that a bubble is indeed forming. Right now, though, there is no such indication.

The key takeaway for U.S. equity investors is that the flow of money into foreign stocks, ironically, will prevent the domestic market from entering bubble territory in the foreseeable future. As long as the emerging markets are outperforming, attention will continue to be diverted from what has been an easy playing field for astute investors in U.S. stocks.

