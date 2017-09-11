GLD: Gold Correction Looming?

GLD (SPDRs Gold Share) rallied from July 11th at the price around $115/share to $127.97 as of last week. Despite the bullish sentiment in gold by speculators, a correction is looming for the GLD as the smart money is quietly shorting the market.

The commitment of traders indicates that the gold commercial hedgers (smart money) are net short 280,563 contracts as of September 5th. Compared against the last 20 years, these hedgers are positioned at the upper end of the range. Open interest of gold futures and options is 860,258, which is also towards the higher end.

The buying in gold futures is coming primarily from the noncommercial money (dumb money). Once gold cleared the 1300 resistance last month, hedge funds have piled on to the long side. Currently, they are net long 264,921 contracts. They haven’t been this long since the second half of last year. Gold topped out around 1375 during Brexit last year. Ever since that moment, gold failed to touch the high.

Similarly to gold futures, commercial hedgers in the Australian dollar are aggressively shorting the currency. There is an intermarket relationship between gold and the Aussie dollar as Australia is a main exporter of gold. Currently, the hedgers are net short 83,139 contracts. Last December, the hedgers were net long 14,192 contracts when gold was trading in mid 1100’s. Gold is trading roughly 200 dollars higher and the Aussie is trading roughly 13% higher. Although the hedgers are shorting the Aussie, this doesn’t mean that the currency and gold have topped. It just illustrates that the intermediate term top is approaching.

As I discussed in my previous gold article, gold responds positively to negative real interest rates. One manner to determine whether negative real interest rates on their way is to examine the Japanese Yen. As long as the economy isn’t crashing, investors pile into gold, yen, and 10-year bonds as a way to hedge against negative real interest rates. Currently, commercial hedgers are net long 78,232 futures and options contracts of yen. On July 18th, these hedgers were net long 147,646 contracts of yen. Although, hedgers are still net long the yen, they shaved off over 70K contracts in the last month and a half. This shows that there may be some upside to the yen and gold.

The analysis of the commitment of traders shows a mixed bag. The gold and Aussie report indicates that a correction is looming. The Japanese yen indicates that the rally may continue on in gold and the yen. Technically, the short-term resistance is the Brexit high of 1375. Followed by that, 1400 should be the next target. Gold shouldn’t go higher than the 1400 level this year baring a geopolitical event.

The major catalyst for gold is higher Fed fund rates. As I discussed earlier this year, higher Fed fund rates artificially increases the cost of lending and borrowing. This is inflationary and we have seen the end of 2015 when the Fed raised the rate by 25 basis points. Until we see another Fed funds rate hike, the price of gold should be capped at 1400 for the year. This doesn’t mean the bull market for gold is over, however, just a breather for the most hated commodity.



The GLD peformed well this year due to the strong rally in gold. While trend traders are getting excited about gold now, shrewd investors are now bearish, which has the potential of disrupting this recent surge.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have positions that are long and short gold. If gold touches 1390ish, I will probably short gold in the futures or short bonds.