Infiniti Outgrowing Tesla 7:1 In The U.S. Market So Far In 2017

One key characteristic of a company that trades at a high multiple is a high growth rate. It’s allegedly the reason why Tesla (TSLA) trades at such a high multiple to sales and (non-existing) profits when compared to its automaker competitors.



However, it is time that we compare Tesla’s growth rate in its flagship U.S. home market compared to other premium automakers to see if this valuation premium has roots in actual car sales. We keep being told that Tesla is growing so fast, but is this really true in the U.S. market?



For comparison’s sake, I am using Infiniti. This is Nissan’s (OTCPK:NSANY) luxury car division. It doesn’t yet sell an electric car, or even a plug-in hybrid, in the U.S. market. If we are to believe the media headlines, that’s supposed to be a handicap because EVs are allegedly growing so fast, taking away sales from 100% gasoline-focused companies such as Infiniti.



Let’s take a look at Tesla’s unit sales in the U.S. market thus far in 2017. We are getting the numbers from the undisputed authority on Tesla’s U.S. sales numbers, Insideevs: Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard.



Tesla US 2016 2017 growth January 1120 1650 47% February 1820 2550 40% March 5850 6200 6% April 1595 1840 15% May 2800 3350 20% June 5845 4550 -22% July 2704 3105 15% August 4685 3800 -19% TOTAL 26419, 27045, ...2%





As you can see in the table above, Tesla has grown its U.S. sales this year to 27,045 units from 26,419 in the equivalent eight-month 2016 period. Growth is good! However, Tesla grew only 2%. Seeing as inflation and GDP both are around 2% also, that’s not all that special. Feels like standing still.



Let’s compare this with the aforementioned brand whose CEO does not tweet, Infiniti. How much did its 2017 U.S. unit sales grow for the same time period?

INFINITI reports August sales



Infiniti US 2016 2017 growth January 8514 11558 36% February 10371 13737 32% March 13775 18266 33% April 10432 10797 3% May 10828 12514 16% June 11085 12271 11% July 9945 10840 9% August 10439 10986 5% TOTAL 85389, 100969, ...18%





As you can see in the table above, Infiniti grew a lot faster than Tesla. 18% sure beats 2%. Just imagine this discrepancy in US GDP terms - 2% is meh, but 18% would be something of a world record.



Put in absolute terms, Tesla grew its U.S. sales by 626 units during the first eight months of 2017. In comparison, Infiniti grew its U.S. sales by 15,580 units during the same time period.



Let’s do the math on that one: 15,580 divided by 626 is… right about 25 times. Infiniti outgrew Tesla to the tune of ~25 times. That translates to a percentage growth rate discrepancy “only” 18.25% vs 2.37%, or a ratio of 7.7 times.



So for those of you who are asking: Yes, I could have said Infiniti outgrew Tesla 25x, but I’m using the more conservative 7.7x delta in growth rate, and even rounding that down to “7x” in the headline just so that I cannot I be accused of even approaching a foot-fault.



Explaining Infiniti’s superior growth rate



So how did Infiniti manage to make mincemeat out of Tesla’s U.S. growth rate so far this year? Given all the hoopla around Tesla trading at such an astronomical valuation in relation to the number of cars it sells, what is it about the origins of Infiniti’s superior U.S. growth rate that investors are not hearing about?



Let’s review the superior Infiniti U.S. sales performance in 2017, nameplate by nameplate:



Looking at Infiniti’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market, the QX60 - which is also the only Infiniti presently built in the U.S. - it did not outperform Infiniti’s 18% average performance this year. In fact, it is down 8.8% this year.



What about the next-smaller Infiniti QX50? Was it responsible for Infiniti’s banner year? No, it is also down, 6%. Ouch. So the center-of-market Infiniti SUVs were both down.



What about that center-of-market sedan, the Q50? You may remember it as the famous Infiniti G35 back many, many years ago. Did it drive Infiniti’s U.S. growth this year? No, it did not. It is also down, 7.7%.



Turns out, Infiniti’s superior U.S. growth rate in 2017 comes exclusively from four nameplates:

QX80: Up 13.4%

QX70: Up 58%

QX30: Up 14,668%

Q60: Up 707.1%



The QX30 was an all-new very small SUV product starting in the middle of 2016, and the Q60 coupe underwent a major transformation around this time last year. Clearly both have been extremely successful with astronomical growth rates.



The two larger SUVs - QX80 and QX70 - speak to Infiniti’s bold designs. In chief designer Alfonso Albaisa’s terminology, the QX80’s styling is “Baroque” and very much unlike the design language expressed in the smaller Infinitis. Turns out, the U.S. consumer wants the largest V8 SUV with a “Baroque” design language, aka the Infiniti QX80.



It is evident that the consumers are voting with their wallets: They want SUVs, preferably some combination of large and extravagant-looking ones. In addition, apparently many more Americans are increasingly wanting them to run on gasoline, not battery-electric. Contrary to the media-saturated green propaganda, that is the objective truth when you actually run the numbers.



Infiniti’s growth success: The portfolio approach



The other major lesson from Infiniti’s 2017 U.S. sales success is the portfolio approach. Infiniti could afford for its two center-of-market SUVs to see negative growth, as well as for its most popular sedan to do the same - and yet post record growth overall. All it took was for four of its other models to show record sales, and Infiniti netted an 18% U.S. unit growth rate overall - over seven times better than Tesla.



Going forward: Yes, it could change.



Someone will surely argue that while Tesla’s U.S. unit growth rate in 2017 has been dismal at best at only 2%, this will change in the months and years to come. No doubt it will. I expect the advent of material Tesla Model 3 deliveries probably before the end of 2017 to cause a resurgence in Tesla’s U.S. unit growth rate. It would not surprise me if around the middle of 2018, Tesla’s U.S. unit growth rate will approach 100% or more.



But that is then, and this is now. Also, unit volumes are not the same as profits. Infiniti is part of a very profitable company. Tesla is by far the most unprofitable of any of the major automakers. Will this improve as Tesla ramps Model 3 shipments in 3Q 2017, 4Q 2017 and 1Q 2018? Your GAAP EPS estimates are most welcome. Lay your cards on the table.

Is Tesla really a growth story - increasing financial losses aside - if it can’t even grow unit revenue in its largest and home market, anywhere near as fast as Infiniti?



Something tells me you didn’t know these numbers. I report, you decide.