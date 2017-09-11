VEREIT: Attractively Valued Despite Risks

VEREIT trades at a valuation discount compared to peers such as Realty Income and National Retail Properties

As of the close of trading on September 8, 2017, common shares of VEREIT (VER) closed at $8.65 leading to a dividend yield of 6.36% based on an annualized dividend of 0.55 per share. However, the stock certainly does have substantial risk, especially if one takes a look at the recent few years.

The dividend per share was suspended from a run rate of $1.00 in 2014 after the well known accounting fraud perpetrated by some members of management to manipulate critical earnings-related figures.

As a result, the increase in leverage and fear around the reliability of company has led to an overhang on share price.

The above data shows how VEREIT trades at a 39% Price/AFFO multiple discount compared to Realty Income (O), and a 30% discount compared to the P/AFFO ratio for National Retail Properties (NNN). Additionally, VEREIT trades with at least a 2 full percentage point dividend yield premium compared to the two peers noted above.

There is no question that the two peers noted above have reputations of being higher quality players in the Net Lease REIT sector. However, the market is fully acknowledging that fact, so the valuations for Realty Income and National Retail Properties are at a premium to VEREIT. Therefore, there may be the case where an investor can realize an excess return via VEREIT, because it is out of favor. Essentially, VEREIT certainly deserves a valuation discount to those conservative peers, but perhaps a 30% plus discount is not justified.

A Meaningful Turnaround is In Progress, and Much Deleveraging Has Already Occurred

There have been many material improvements to VEREIT’s portfolio since the crisis of confidence hit in late 2014 amid the accounting fraud.

Tenant Diversification : Tenant Diversification was already a strong point when looking at the top 10 tenants, which was at 33% in Q3 2014. It since has dropped to just 29% for Q2 2017. The most notable aspect is Red Lobster declining from 10.5% of rent in Q3 2014, to just 7.0% for the latest quarter.

: Tenant Diversification was already a strong point when looking at the top 10 tenants, which was at 33% in Q3 2014. It since has dropped to just 29% for Q2 2017. The most notable aspect is Red Lobster declining from 10.5% of rent in Q3 2014, to just 7.0% for the latest quarter. Debt: Debt to EBITDA has plunged dramatically from 7.7x as of Q3 2014 to just 5.4 as of Q2 2017. At the same time the fixed charge coverage has remained strong at 3.0x for both periods. Secured debt has plunged from 36% of capitalization in Q3 2014 to just 15% as of the latest quarter. The significant decline in leverage has been recognized by rating agencies as Moody’s recently upgraded VEREIT back to Baa3 credit rating in April 2017.

Interest Rate Risk: The share of debt that is fixed rate has increased from 90.1% in Q2 2014, to a strong 97.7% in the latest quarter.

Finally, on the stock front, the dividend of $0.55 was reinstated in 2016, which is a huge element of regaining confidence in investors since most REIT investors put great emphasis on the dividend. VEREIT was actually able to come to the market with an equity offering in August 2016 to bolster the deleveraging effort. It was a timely move, issuing equity at a price of over $10 per share, since the stock trades about 15% off the levels of the offering over a year later. Perhaps this signals management is prudent with its capital raising.

The current valuation discount appears to provide a compelling return potential

The valuation discount to peers appear excessive when comparison both the portfolio composition and the financial metrics to peers.

When comparing the portfolio of VEREIT to that of Realty Income, VEREIT holds up well:

The two portfolios are very comparable in many aspects, with the only noticeable difference being in concentration of retail tenants. Retail exposure has been a fear for investors as ecommerce threats intensify, but to their defense, Realty Income’s retail tenants are much more immune that other retailers. VEREIT has more diversification in industrial and office tenants, with industrial tenants likely being seen as a positive, since they don’t face the same threat from ecommerce. However, the office tenants may be seen as riskier and more cyclical, so that may offset some of the benefit from industrial tenants.

Finally, VER has a little more of the rent from leases with no rent raises, but 11 percentage points is not a very huge difference. At the margin VER’s rental revenue may grow slightly slower than that of Realty Income.

As far as strictly financial metrics, they are below, and include National Retail Properties in the comparison:

We can see clearly, from the Moody’s credit rating if anything, that VEREIT is a bit weaker in that area than National Retail Properties or Realty Income, which both have Baa1 ratings.

However, when we look at the underlying components of the credit profile, VER compares similarly to its peers, with its Debt to EBITDA being somewhat close to peers. Its debt maturity and fixed charge coverage are weaker, but the fixed charge coverage of 3.0 is nothing too concerning, and naturally will be weaker since it has a weaker credit rating, so it pays higher interest rates on its debt. Finally, the debt maturity is relatively short, but VEREIT is actively working on this, by replacing maturity debt with longer term debt, like when it issued 3.95% notes due 2027 in August of 2017.

VEREIT will have many more opportunities to lengthen the debt maturity profile as significant amounts of debt come due through 2021.

I’m not pretending to be better at credit rating analysis than the rating agencies, however, VEREIT’s credit profile appears reasonably close to that of Realty Income and National Retail Properties, albeit slightly weaker, on a pure financial metric basis. However, the likely culprit for the 2 notch gap in credit rating between VEREIT and peers likely stems from the accounting fraud in 2014, and the fact that it hurts confidence. Also, since VEREIT doesn’t have a track record of consistently growing, it hurts confidence as well.

To the extent VEREIT continues to move past that debacle in 2014, and continues to deleverage and deliver investors lots of transparency and follow through on promises, it may regain confidence. Finally, its credit rating may over time march upward to be closer to that of peers, thus reducing the valuation gap, especially since its portfolio metrics compare at least as favorable as that of peers.

I am not suggesting that a higher credit rating is warranted now, but VEREIT may well have more upside in that area than peers given its strong current portfolio, and changes to improve financial metrics, which at the moment are relatively weaker than that of peers. If VEREIT, and this is a big “if”, can restore confidence, and reduce the valuation gap of about 30% on a price to AFFO basis to peers, even in half, to 15%, it would result in substantial gains for its investors.

However, discounting all growth prospects for VEREIT aside from roughly 1% annual rent bumps built into leases, the $0.72 AFFO projected for 2017 against the last price of $8.65 as of the close on September 9, 2017, leads to an AFFO to price yield of 8.4%, which has the ability to grow at about 1% for a potential total return in the neighborhood of 9.4%. Then add on the prospect of a reduction in the valuation gap, and the ability for the REIT to grow at some point in the future after restoring confidence, the returns can be substantially greater if things work out well.

Conclusion

Although significant upside potential exists, it is balanced by the risks inherent in the changes actually occurring, and the lack of long term track record. Accordingly, I have a maintained a small position in VEREIT since 2016.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article is an opinion and does not constitute actionable investment advice nor is it a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER,NNN,O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.