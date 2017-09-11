Your Weekly Pharma Scoop: Valeant's CRL Resolution, Eagle Undervalued, Array Positive Results

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is starting a weekly scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watchlist stocks. The watchlist is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data (not shown here), abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries (not shown here) etc are also available to subscribers only. However, today, some of these sections are shown here to all so you get an idea of the kind of data and analysis that will be made available to subscribers. From next week, only an abridged version of this material will be available to non-subscribers.

Our weekly analysis of a stock with major event: Valeant’s CRL Resolution

Valeant (VRX) dropped like a stone last month and did not recover till now on the back of an FDA CRL based on issues at its Tampa manufacturing unit acquired from Bausch & Lomb. The CRL from the FDA relates to a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility and does not identify any efficacy or safety concerns. However, the company recently announced that it has resolved the CGMP issues.

"Following continued close collaboration with FDA inspectors, today, the FDA confirmed that all issues related to a Current Good Manufacturing Practice inspection at the Tampa facility are being satisfactorily resolved, and VAI status will soon be granted to the facility. We expect this to facilitate our current and upcoming regulatory submissions of products manufactured at the facility," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant.

According to a report on SeekingAlpha, VRX could hear from the FDA by September 17 about a resolution of the CRL. This does not mean an automatic approval but I expect the stock to bounce up a bit on this news. This offers a good midterm opportunity for investors to make a quick buck on the depressed stock. I expect it to rebound to the $15 ceiling and probably plough ahead a bit further if the CRL is resolved and the drug candidate moves towards approval.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha Coverage

Three Editor’s Picks articles were written on stocks we follow. These are:

We will discuss one of these below.

Eagle Pharmaceutical (EGRX) - The stock went down considerably after the company received a CRL for its heat stroke drug Ryanodex, citing need for an additional trial. External heat stroke or EHS is a major cause of sudden death for sportspersons. The stock fell more than 30% on July 26 as a result of the CRL. However, the author believes the stock is undervalued. EHS is not a very large market, and the company has a cash flow from Bendeka royalties as well as Ryanodex sales in malignant hyperthermia, as well as a robust pipeline. EGRX also has a PDUFA date of October 30, 2017 for pemetrexed. However, Eli Lilly (LLY), which owns the branded version of the drug, known as Alimta, a blockbuster drug that made over $1bn last year, sued EGRX on August 14. Eli has earlier successfully blocked Teva in the UK in relation to the same molecule. Moreover, the Type A meeting for Ryanodex, which should occur sometime this week, may not go well for the company given the reason behind the CRL - that, according to EGRX, the FDA, despite recommending one of two courses re the trial which EGRX followed, still went ahead with a CRL possibly based on low patient accrual. Overall, while the author feels “cautious optimism” for the stock, we believe that this stock is more suited to a high risk/reward portfolio. The upside, trading as it is near its 52-week lows, could be decent if the Type A meeting resolves the issue - but I highly doubt recovery (and resolution) will be so easy.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Rating Company Ticker Action Target Impact BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Pfizer PFE Buy US$37.00 Low Morgan Stanley Downgrades GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK Equal Weight -> Underweight Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Hold US$45.00 Medium Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Outperform US$54.00 Medium CIBC Initiates Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Market Perform -> Market Perform Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Buy US$59.00 Medium Oppenheimer Holdings Initiates Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Market Perform Medium Mizuho Lowers Target Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX Underperform -> Underperform $40.00 -> $37.00 High Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Versartis VSAR Buy US$26.00 Low Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Amgen AMGN Buy US$203.00 Low Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Reiterates AbbVie ABBV Buy $85.00 -> $100.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates AbbVie ABBV Buy US$94.00 Low BTIG Research Reiterates Celgene Corporation CELG Neutral Low Wells Fargo & Company Raises Target Gilead Sciences GILD Market Perform $73.00 -> $81.00 Low Berenberg Bank Reiterates Gilead Sciences GILD Buy $86.00 -> $96.00 Low BMO Capital Markets Initiates Astrazeneca PLC AZN Outperform US$38.00 High Natixis Upgrades Astrazeneca PLC AZN Neutral -> Buy Low Raymond James Financial Reiterates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Outperform -> Outperform US$566.00 Low Robert W. Baird Reiterates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Sell US$408.00 Low Citigroup Reiterates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN Buy US$575.00 Low J P Morgan Chase & Co Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN Neutral -> Overweight $163.00 -> $175.00 Medium Cann Reiterates Seattle Genetics SGEN Hold Low Cann Reiterates TESARO TSRO Buy US$199.00 Low Barclays PLC Initiates Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS Equal Weight US$55.00 Medium Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Portola Pharmaceuticals PTLA Buy US$80.00 Low Barclays PLC Initiates Puma Biotechnology PBYI Overweight US$103.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND Buy -> Buy US$150.00 Medium Barclays PLC Initiates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Equal Weight US$46.00 Medium Robert W. Baird Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Outperform US$101.00 Low Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Buy US$75.00 Low Nomura Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Buy US$84.00 Low Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Outperform $5.65 -> $81.00 High William Blair Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Outperform High SunTrust Banks Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Buy US$56.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Buy US$76.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Overweight $50.00 -> $55.00 High Mizuho Initiates Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI Buy US$70.00 Medium Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Array BioPharma ARRY Buy US$13.00 High Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO Outperform $20.00 -> $30.00 Low Nomura Lowers Target Cellectis S.A. CLLS Buy $49.00 -> $43.00 Low Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Cellectis S.A. CLLS Outperform -> Outperform $33.00 -> $40.00 High SunTrust Banks Downgrades Cellectis S.A. CLLS Buy -> Hold $35.00 -> $20.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP Buy US$11.00 Medium CIBC Lowers Target Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP Outperform -> Outperform $9.00 -> $6.00 Low BTIG Research Reiterates Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP Buy US$11.00 N/A Oppenheimer Holdings Lowers Target Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP Outperform $9.00 -> $6.00 Medium Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Ignyta RXDX Buy US$15.00 Low Citigroup Initiates Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO Buy -> Buy US$10.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Progenics Pharmaceuticals PGNX Overweight US$15.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL Buy US$5.00 High Mizuho Initiates Zogenix ZGNX Buy US$28.00 High Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Verastem VSTM Buy US$6.00 High Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Verastem VSTM Neutral -> Overweight US$2.00 High HC Wainwright Reiterates Verastem VSTM Buy -> Buy $6.50 -> $10.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Buy US$3.50 Medium Maxim Group Reiterates Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Buy US$2.00 Medium Wedbush Upgrades XOMA Corporation XOMA Neutral -> Outperform $9.00 -> $19.00 High

Insider Sales last 7 days (not options exercises)

Filing Date Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded 2017-09-05 16:10:09 EXAS Exact Sciences Corp Chief Science Officer -$1,899,205 2017-09-07 08:51:55 CRL Charles River Laboratories International Inc Corporate EVP -$636,347 2017-09-07 08:53:27 CRL Charles River Laboratories International Inc Corporate EVP -$289,297 2017-09-07 17:19:53 ICUI Icu Medical Inc/de VP, GC -$311,248 2017-09-07 17:34:02 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp Dir -$77,998 2017-09-07 17:35:08 LNTH Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Chief Medical Officer -$300,476 2017-09-07 17:41:32 INSM Insmed Inc Dir -$1,368,698 2017-09-07 19:17:13 MBOT Microbot Medical Inc. Dir, 10% -$26,523 2017-09-07 19:17:30 ILMN Illumina Inc SVP, GC -$29,828 2017-09-07 19:19:34 ILMN Illumina Inc EVP, Chief Administrative Ofc -$411,857 2017-09-07 19:20:30 MBOT Microbot Medical Inc. Dir, 10% -$10,653 2017-09-07 19:22:33 MBOT Microbot Medical Inc. Dir, 10% -$45,859 2017-09-07 19:26:49 KDMN Kadmon Holdings, Inc. 10% -$827,530 2017-09-07 20:17:10 RXII Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp Chief Business Officer -$94,911 2017-09-08 14:31:47 EBS Emergent Biosolutions Inc. COB, 10% -$616,463 2017-09-08 16:02:38 ATRA Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. CEO -$66,066 2017-09-08 16:31:09 BMY Bristol Myers Squibb Co SVP, Controller -$560,400 2017-09-08 16:48:02 CYTK Cytokinetics Inc GC, Chief Compliance Officer -$147,864 2017-09-08 18:53:07 TBPH Theravance Biopharma, Inc. EVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary -$451,350 2017-09-08 19:29:48 JUNO Juno Therapeutics, Inc. Dir -$511,865 2017-09-08 19:34:18 SGEN Seattle Genetics Inc /wa CFO -$501,176



Insider purchases last 7 days (not options exercises)

Filing Date Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded 2017-09-05 14:20:55 OTCQX:AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,838 2017-09-07 18:56:15 ANTH Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc Pres, CEO +$14,893 2017-09-07 18:56:38 ANTH Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc Dir +$6,700 2017-09-08 10:17:14 ARQL Arqule Inc CEO +$1,261 2017-09-08 16:16:36 BASI Bioanalytical Systems Inc Dir +$7,500 2017-09-08 16:40:37 SCMP Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer +$48,500 2017-09-08 17:06:12 INCY Incyte Corp Dir, 10% +$13,200,000 2017-09-08 19:20:19 AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,785

Stocks in the news

Array Biopharma showed encouraging results with binimetinib and encorafenib combo in initial phase of late-stage study in treatment-resistant colorectal cancer - data shared in abstracts section below.

Pfizer has been accused by the FDA of not properly investigating several cases of EpiPens not working properly. The FDA letter specifically mentioned a case dating back to February 1, 2016. Pfizer had identified the lot and pulled it from circulation. However, it did not inspect other lots which were manufactured at the same time as the tainted lot. Another instance of a similar failure was reported in April, 2016 as well. The company reported that it had no plans for market action. The FDA has given Pfizer 15 days to respond to the letter.

Eli Lilly and Company plans to boost its investment in its drug pipeline. It expects to fund the pipeline by slashing 3,500 jobs. The company expects the move to save $500 million annually. The layoffs are expected to be carried out globally. The resulting savings will be used for funding the pipeline and for the general growth of the company. Eli Lilly also reported positive results for its breast cancer drug abemaciclib showing that adding the drug to standard therapy slashes the risk of disease progression by 46 percent. Abemaciclib is expected to provide tough competition to Pfizer's Ibrance, Novartis's Kisqali.

Allergan plc (AGN) took a unique approach for the patent on its dry eye medication Restasis. The company transferred the patents related to the medicine to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. The patent is set to expire on August 27, 2024 and Allergan has exclusive licenses to the patents tied to the product. The agreement will allow the company to benefit from the IPR challenge immunity provided to the tribe. A hearing regarding the Restasis patents dispute between Allergan and Mylan is scheduled for hearing this week in Virginia. Restasis registered $1.49 billion in revenue in the previous financial year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) reported positive statistically significant pooled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from pivotal Phase 3 in Tandem 1 and inTandem 2 studies of Sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor. The drug has shown to be able to maintain longer periods of target glucose range than placebo, meaning the drug will be beneficial for high risk diabetes patients who need to spend less time of the day in either hypo- or hyperglycemia.

Bristol-Myers' Opdivo outperformed chemo agent docetaxel in treatment-resistant lung cancer patients in two phase 3 studies for squamous NSCLC as well as non-squamous NSCLC, with 16% vs 6% in the first trial and 18% vs 9% in the second trial. OS benefit was also observed.

In other BMY news, Opdivo-Yervoy combo extended survival in late-stage kidney mRCC study, putting pressure on Exelixis (EXEL). Exelixis' top seller is CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), indicated for the same RCC patients as BMY's combo. It accounted for almost 82% of its Q2 revenues and 93% of its product sales. BMY’s drug combo shows better results on the surface.

Also, the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold suspending patient recruitment in three studies of Opdivo (nivolumab) combinations in multiple myeloma due to various risks.

Clovis' (CLVS) rucaparib showed positive results, achieving primary endpoint of improved PFS in phase 3 study in women with platinum-sensitive advanced ovarian cancer. Median PFS by investigator review in BRCA-positive patients was 16.6 months versus 5.4 months for placebo. In homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) patients, the difference was 13.6 months vs. 5.4 months and in the intent-to-treat group, 10.8 months vs. 5.4 months. All were highly statistically significant. Median PFS superiority by blinded independent central review was more pronounced: 26.8 mo. vs . 5.4 mo., 22.9 mo. vs. 5.5 mo. and 13.7 mo. vs. 5.4 mo., respectively. The results will support a supplemental New Drug Application in the U.S. for second-line or later maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer, to be filed by the end of October. The company plans to file a marketing application Europe after the European Commission approves the initial use (marketing application filed in Q4 2016).

Alnylam (ALNY) will file givosiran NDA by end of 2018 for preventing attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias, ultra-rare inherited disorders characterized by episodes of severe abdominal pain. Early stage studies showed significant benefits. In other ALNY news, suspended dosing in its Phase 2 open-label extension study of RNAi therapeutic fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. The company took action after a hemophilia A patient experienced a fatal thrombotic (blood clot) event.

Zogenix will soon release top-line data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 1, assessing lead candidate ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine) in young adults with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.

Ignyta will file NDA in H2 2018 for lung cancer med entrectinib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

Verastem's duvelisib showed better PFS compared to ofatumumab (Novartis' ARZERRA) in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). NDA in H1 2018.

Synergy Pharma closed $300M non-dilutive financing with interest rate of 9.5% pa to help in commercialization of constipation med TRULANCE (plecanatide).

Cellectis has an FDA hold on studies of UCART123 after a patient died due to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) who also developed grade 4 (life-threatening) capillary leak syndrome.

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHM) 9/11/2017 Cellectis SA 9/14/2017 Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) 9/14/2017

Abstracts (from ESMO 2017)

Exclusions - Private companies, research institutes and universities, or those that do not seem actionable, Big Pharma.

Inclusions - Phase 3 abstracts from ESMO for smaller companies.

Resource - almost 2000 abstracts from ESMO 2017.

Capsule of results - PBYI, ARRY had positive results. ARGS and PPHM had mixed results.

==

Neratinib after trastuzumab (T) -based adjuvant therapy in early-stage HER21 breast cancer (BC): 5-year analysis of the phase III ExteNET trial

Background: In the Herceptin Adjuvant (HERA) trial, 24% of patients (pts) who received T for 1 year (Y) had a disease recurrence at 11 y follow-up. The primary analysis of the ExteNET trial, performed after 2 y follow-up, showed that a 1-y course of nerati- nib after T-based adjuvant therapy significantly improved invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) vs placebo in early-stage HER2þ BC (HR 0.67; 95% CI 0.50–0.91; p 1⁄4 0.0091) [Chan et al. Lancet Oncol 2016]. We now report updated 5-y efficacy findings. Methods: ExteNET is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, pla- cebo-controlled phase III trial. Pts received oral neratinib 240 mg/d or placebo for 1 y. After 2 y, randomized pts were asked to re-consent to collection of data concerning disease recurrences and survival from medical records for a further 3 y. The preplanned 5-y analysis was by intention-to-treat (ITT). Non-consenting pts were censored at their last physical examination. Primary endpoint: iDFS. HR (95% CI) were estimated using Cox proportional-hazards models. Data cut-off: March 2017. Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT00878709.

Results: ITT population comprised 2840 pts (neratinib, n 1⁄4 1420; placebo, n 1⁄4 1420); 53 pts died during the initial 2-y follow-up. Among 2787 available pts, 2117 (76%) re- consented to additional follow-up (neratinib, n 1⁄4 1028; placebo, n 1⁄4 1089). Updated results after a median follow-up of 5.2 y are shown below. Secondary efficacy endpoints were supportive of the primary analysis.

Conclusions: 1 y of neratinib after T-based adjuvant therapy significantly improves iDFS at 5 y in pts with early-stage HER2þ BC, with a long-term sustained effect. A protocol-specified subgroup analysis suggested greater benefit in HRþ pts. Overall survival data are not yet mature.

Funding: Puma Biotechnology

==

Interim analysis of the phase 3 ADAPT trial evaluating rocapuldencel- T (AGS-003), an individualized immunotherapy for the treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma ((NASDAQ:MRCC))

Background: Rocapuldencel-T is an investigational immunotherapy formulated with RNA isolated from the patient’s tumor to program autologous dendritic cells with tumor-specific antigens. It is administered chronically via intradermal injection to acti- vate a tumor-specific memory T-cell response.

Methods: The Phase 3 ADAPT trial was designed to evaluate overall survival (OS) of rocapuldencel-T in combination (Combo) with standard-of-care (SOC) for the treat- ment of newly diagnosed mRCC as compared to SOC alone (Control). It included adults with synchronous, clear cell mRCC who were eligible for nephrectomy at 107 sites across North America, Europe and Israel.

Results: 462 patients were randomized 2:1 from February 2013 - October 2015. In February 2017, an interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee after 75% of the targeted number of 290 events (deaths) prompted a recommendation to stop the trial because the OS hazard ratio was greater than the pre-defined futility boundary (0.98) for the 3rd interim assessment. However, in consultation with investi- gators and the FDA, the sponsor has continued the trial due to the still maturing sur- vival data, the mechanism of action of rocapuldencel-T, which involves the induction of long-term memory immune responses, and its’ safety profile. The median duration of follow-up was 20 months and more than half the patients in both treatment groups were still alive. Data from the first third of patients randomized (n 1⁄4 154), and, there- fore the longest follow up time and least censored data (44%), suggest a potential sur- vival benefit for the combination worthy of further assessment. Additionally, a statistically significant correlation was observed between the increase in the number of rocapuldencel-T induced memory T cells (CD8þ/CD28þ/CD45RA-) and OS in pa- tients for whom data has been analyzed and 7 doses of rocapuldencel-T has been ad- ministered (n 1⁄4 114). Updated long-term response and immune data will be presented.

Funding: Argos Therapeutics (ARGS)



===

This abstract is included for understanding PD1 inhibitor trials.

Correlation and differences in Effect sizes between Progression Free Survival (PFS) and Overall Survival (OS) among PD-1 inhibitors

B. Gyawali, T. Shimokata, Y. Ando

Clinical Oncology and Chemotherapy, Nagoya University, Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan

Background: Programmed death 1 (PD-1) inhibitors, such as nivolumab and pembro- lizumab, have now been approved for various cancers based on results from pivotal randomized controlled trials (RCTs). These drugs are known for unconventional re- sponse patterns with varying effects on PFS and OS. We aimed to compare the correl- ation between PFS and OS and evaluate the differences in treatment size between PFS and OS for PD-1 inhibitors.

Methods: We carried out a systematic search on PubMed and conference abstracts for RCTs of nivolumab and pembrolizumab versus non-immunotherapy control and ob- tained data on median PFS, median OS for both arms and hazard ratio (HR) and confi- dence intervals (CIs) for PFS and OS. We evaluated the correlation between PFS and OS as well as between Delta (PFS) and Delta (OS). We also evaluated the ratio of HR of PFS to HR of OS for each trial (rHR) and obtained a summary rHR by random-effects meta-analysis across trials.

Results: Of 52 studies identified, a total of 11 phase 3 RCTs met the eligibility criteria. However, 2 trials didn’t have data on OS. So our analysis includes 9 RCTs that had data on both PFS and OS (6 Nivolumab, 3 Pembrolizumab). There was no significant correl- ation between PFS and OS (r 1⁄4 0.676, R21⁄4 0.457, P 1⁄4 0.095) or between Delta (PFS) and Delta (OS) (r 1⁄4 0.474, R21⁄4 0.225, P 1⁄4 0.282). Using random-effects meta-analysis, treatment effects were in general 19% higher for OS than PFS (rHR 1.19, 95% CI 1.07 to 1.32, p 1⁄4 0.001). There was no statistical evidence for lack of homogeneity (I21⁄4 0.0%, p 1⁄4 0.850) and thus, subgroup analysis were not conducted. PFS and OS were discordant for 5 RCTs (3 Nivolumab, 2 Pembrolizumab) and in all these 5 RCTs, OS was significant but PFS was not. All RCTs (n 1⁄4 3) showing benefit for PFS also showed benefit for OS. Only one RCT was negative for OS.

Conclusions: Unlike targeted therapies where benefit in PFS mayn’t translate to OS, treatment effect sizes in RCTs of PD-1 inhibitors were greater for OS than PFS. The benefit in OS was poorly captured by PFS. There was no correlation between PFS and OS. OS should remain the standard endpoint for PD-1 inhibitor RCTs unless better surrogate endpoints such as immune-criteria based PFS are introduced and validated.

===

Results of COLUMBUS Part 2: A phase 3 trial of encorafenib plus binimetinib (BINI) versus ENCO in BRAF-mutant melanoma

Background: The addition of a MEK inhibitor (MEKi) to a BRAF inhibitor (BRAFi) in BRAF V600-mutant metastatic melanoma improves efficacy, including progression- free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR), and attenuates some BRAFi associated toxicities. Part 1 of the COLUMBUS study met its primary end- point. The BRAFi ENCO 450 mg once daily (QD) þ the MEKi BINI 45 mg twice daily (BID; COMBO450) improved PFS vs vemurafenib (VEM) alone and ENCO 300 mg QD (ENCO300) alone in patients (pts) with advanced BRAF V600-mutant melanoma. The tolerability of COMBO450 was favorable compared with VEM or ENCO300. In Part 2, the contribution of BINI to the combination was further evaluated by maintain- ing the same dose of ENCO in the combination (ENCO 300 mg QD þ BINI 45 mg BID; COMBO300) and comparator arms (ENCO300 alone; ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT01909453; EudraCT, 2013-001176-38).

Methods: Pts were randomized 3:1 to COMBO300 or ENCO300. Data from ENCO300 arms in Parts 1 þ 2 were combined for the primary efficacy comparison of PFS by inde- pendent blinded central review (BCR). Other analyses included PFS for COMBO300 vs ENCO300 (Part 2 only), ORR, complete response (CR) and partial response (PR) by BCR and local review, and safety.

Results: Pt characteristics are presented in the Table. Median PFS (95% CI) for COMBO300 was 12.9 mo (10.1–14.0) vs 9.2 mo (7.4–11.0) for ENCO300 (Parts 1 þ 2) and 7.4 mo (5.6–9.2) for ENCO300 (Part 2). The hazard ratio (HR) for COMBO300 was 0.77 (0.61–0.97; P 1⁄4 0.029, 2-sided) vs ENCO300 (Parts 1 þ 2) and 0.57 (0.41– 0.78; P<0.001, 2-sided) vs ENCO300 (Part 2). ORR, CR, and PR by BCR/local review (%) were 66/72, 8/11, and 58/62 for COMBO300, 50/56, 5/8, and 45/49 for ENCO300 (Parts 1 þ 2), and 50/53, 3/3, and 47/50 for ENCO300 (Part 2). Safety profiles were con- sistent with Part 1 (Table).

Conclusions: COMBO300 meaningfully improved PFS, ORR, and tolerability vs ENCO300, confirming the contribution of BINI to both efficacy and safety.

Funding: Array BioPharma Inc and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NVS)

===

Final clinical results from SUNRISE: A phase III, randomized, double- blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial of bavituximab plus docetaxel in patients with previously treated stage IIIb/IV nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer

Background: Exposed phosphatidylserine (PS) in the tumor microenvironment is highly immunosuppressive. Bavituximab targets PS and repolarizes M2 macrophages to M1 resulting in production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IFN-c and IL-12, maturation of dendritic cells, and tumor specific cytotoxic T lymphocyte immunity. In a prior blinded phase 2 trial in 2nd -line nonsquamous NSCLC, bavituximab þ doce- taxel was well-tolerated and demonstrated 60% improvement (11.7 vs 7.3 months) in median overall survival (MOS) (HR, 0.66; P 1⁄4 0.11) compared to control. Methods: 597 patients with Stage IIIb/IV nonsquamous NSCLC that progressed on

platinum-doublet chemotherapy were randomized 1:1 to receive up to six 21-day cycles of docetaxel in combination with weekly 3 mg/kg bavituximab (BþD) or placebo (D) until progression or toxicity. The primary endpoint was OS. Secondary endpoints included progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR) and safety. Results: With 12 months follow-up from the last patient randomized and 85% of the targeted OS events reached, mOS was 10.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI], 8.4- 11.9) among 297 patients in BþD and 10.9 months (95% CI, 9.2-12.1) among 300 pa- tients in D (HR, 1.06; P 1⁄4 0.533). PFS was 4.2 months (95% CI, 3.9-4.6) in BþD and 4.1 months (95% CI, 3.2-4.8) in D (HR, 1.02; P 1⁄4 0.876). The ORR was 15% in BþD vs. 11% in D (odds ratio, 0.7; P 1⁄4 0.15). The safety profile was similar between groups. Grade 3 or higher adverse events occurred in 68% of patients in BþD and 60% in D. In an exploratory analysis of OS for patients who received subsequent immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI), the mOS was not reached (95% CI, 15.2-NA) in BþD (n 1⁄4 46) and 12.6 months (95% CI, 10.4-17.8) in D (n 1⁄4 47) (HR, 0.46; P 1⁄4 0.006).

Conclusions: The combination of BþD was well-tolerated though no OS difference was observed compared to D alone in the ITT population of previously treated nonsqu- amous NSCLC. An exploratory analysis of patients who received subsequent ICI found significantly longer OS in patients who received prior BþD than those who received D and support further clinical investigation of BþICI in NSCLC.

Funding: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc (PPHM)

