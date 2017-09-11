What Comes Next Could Be Shocking

They’ve been absolute stars over 12-months and YTD in 2017.

Shares of electric utilities typically function as ‘bond substitutes’. Holders of those stocks have been pleasantly rewarded thus far in 2017, though. Through early September the S&P Select Utilities ETF (XLU) had handily outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The SPDR Select Utility Fund is a good proxy for the entire industry group. The XLU’s trailing 12-months’ total return was 15.42%, almost exactly double its own annualized return. That type of action is almost certain to revert to the mean, not continue skyward.

Rather than basking in glory while celebrating the past, holders of almost all utility stocks should be locking in gains. XLU’s top ten holdings along with their percentage weightings are shown below.

None of the large holdings looks cheap. Most sit at, or near, 52-week highs. It’s not impossible for them to creep higher but history suggests this group is destined to cool off.

Analyzing the XLU’s top five positions confirms this view. NextEra Energy (NEE) @ greater than 10% of the fund’s assets base looks especially pricey. Since 2011, NEE carried an average P/E of 16.2x accompanied by around a 3.30% yield.

As of Sep. 8, 2017, NextEra fetched 22.1x expected 2017 EPS while paying just 2.64%. That offers shareholders the worst value proposition in years. If NEE trades down to a more normal level it could easily regress from north of $148 to south of $120.

Value Line’s analyst says NEE already sells for well into their 3 to 5 year target price zone. The unimpressive numbers below, which include expected dividends, were generated with NEE @ $147.26, not its now higher quote.

From today’s price Duke Energy (DUK) doesn’t look good either.

All but one of DUK’s best entry points (green-starred below) came from below-average P/Es. All five of those moments were accompanied with above Duke’s typical yield of 4.53%. Currently DUK carries a higher than normal multiple along with a historically sub-par dividend yield.

DUK first broke above $75 a share back in 2013. Investors which sold at 19.0x that year’s EPS could have bought back cheaper almost three years later. Momentum players who piled into Duke early in 2015, at almost 22x earnings, are underwater a full 2.5-years later.

Why be the one holding on for the next multi-year share price lull? A slightly above average valuation on next year’s estimate would still produce a small decline from last week’s quote.

Value Line’s long-term outlook for DUK seconds this notion.

It projected unexciting annual total returns out to 2022, even when viewed from lower than Duke’s Sep. 8, 2017, price of $87.75.

Southern Company (SO) hit a truly overpriced level about a year ago. It briefly surged to 19.3x last year’s earnings when it carved out an all-time high of $54.60. Traders who didn’t exit on strength have seen negative returns since then.

At last week’s close of $50.20 Southern Company is not yet cheap. Its P/E is still above its own average multiple of 16.4x. SO’s best entry points (green-starred) each launched at P/Es of 14x to 15.8x along with yields ranging from 4.93% to 5.24%.

Southern has been a disappointing holding for many years. There’s no reason to suspect it is ready to start heating up anytime soon.

Value Line’s 2022 to 2022 projections were made when SO fetched $49.12, not $50.20.

Most, if not more than 100%, of all future returns are expected to come from the stock’s 4.58% yield. The shares are less overpriced than some of the other utility stocks but that is faint praise.

It wouldn’t be surprising if SO winds up a bit lower 12-months from today.

Like Duke Energy, Dominion Resources (D) got really expensive a few years ago. In late 2014, Dominion traded up to almost $81 and more than 26 times trailing EPS. The stock’s yield dipped to under 3%.

Value matters. The shares fell to under $65 about a year later. Dominion didn’t make a new high until earlier this year. Its Sep. 8, 2017, quote was less than its 2014 peak. Even so, D remains quite pricey.

Applying a historically average multiple to Dominion’s 2018’s estimate would only support a 15-month goal of about $77 - $78.

Value Line projects Dominion’s 3 to 5 year price range at $75 to $105. That leaves little upside and a bit of risk, especially as the number below were calculated when D was at $77.96 rather than $79.24.

XLU’s fifth largest holding is American Electric Power (AEP). That stock appears egregiously overpriced at 20.3x this year’s estimate along with just a 3.22% current yield.

AEP often gave utility buyers great entry points (green-starred) at much lower valuation levels and yields ranging as high as 5.59%.

A regression to a more typical 15 multiple could see AEP down to below $59 by the end of 2018. That’s some serious risk on what most people who think is a conservative stock.

Why hold this stock at its least favorable valuation in years?

From the present price point buy-and-hold types might look back years from now to find they’d suffered negative total returns even after receiving, and paying taxes on, AEP’s 3.22% dividend.

Investing in utility shares, mutual funds or ETFs at inflated valuations, might better be named “futility” investing. At best you’ll make modest returns while owing taxes right away on the dividend income. At worst you’ll waste valuable time which could net much larger gains in less overpriced industry groups.

To those who stubbornly cling to their utility stocks after reading this article… Don’t say you weren’t been warned.

Disclosure: No positions in any stocks, ETFs or index funds mentioned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.