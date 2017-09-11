Oracle Momentum Accelerating - Buy Before The September 14th Earnings Report

Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) – STRONG BUY RATED: Oracle is scheduled to report August FQ1 results this Thursday afternoon, September 14th. Expectations are for revenue of $9.03 billion and EPS of $0.61 based on $8.94-9.12 billion and $0.59-0.61 guidance that compared favorably to prior expectations that were at the low ends of these ranges when that guidance was provided on last quarter’s earnings call to prior expectations at the low ends of these ranges.

These revenues would be up 5% YTY, a further improvement from YTY increases of 0%, 2% and 3% the prior three quarters (in that order), net of the immediate-term impact on revenue growth from transitioning the business to the cloud. That 3% increase in the seasonally strongest FQ4 was to $10.9 billion and was nicely above $10.5-10.8 billion guidance. The $0.89 in FQ4 earnings was also well above $0.78 expectations and was even more impressive and above our expectations.

FQ3 and FQ4 benefited from the November 2016 acquisition of Netsuite, a pure cloud computing company focused on financials and related applications for mid-size companies with a $1 billion annual revenue rate when Oracle closed the acquisition last November https://www.oracle.com/corporate/pressrelease/oracle-tender-offer-netsuite.html. Netsuite likely accounted for 0.3%+ of the FQ3 and FQ4 Oracle revenue growth rates. Subsequent to the acquisition, Oracle has aggressively taken the Netsuite to its global markets and has cut duplicate costs as it always does with its acquisitions. It has one of the best track records with making acquisitions successful and accretive to earnings of any company in the technology sector.

Oracle management was late in embracing cloud computing over the last 1-2 decades but has done so over the last few years with the aggressiveness typical of this management team led by founder and Chairman Larry Ellison. FQ4 was easily the best quarter yet in terms of migrating the business to the cloud. And having growth in cloud revenues more than offset declines in non-cloud revenues.

FQ4 is the seasonally strongest and FQ1 the seasonally weakest quarter, largely because this aggressive management team makes a big push to maximize the end of their fiscal years and that leaves FQ1 a bit weaker. This year, that has F1 revenue expectations 17% below those of FQ4 compared to down 19% last year, but up that 5% YTY compared that 0%, 2% and 3% of the prior three quarters.

Highlights from the FQ4 YTY growth metrics to which the FQ1 numbers will be compared:

SaaS cloud revenues increased 75% YTY to $1.0 billion.

PaaS & IaaS cloud revenues increased 40% to $397 million.

Total cloud revenues were up 66% to $1.4 billion, up from $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion (up 63% and $1.3 (up 30%) billion the prior three quarters in that order. The acquisition of the pure cloud computing Netsuite business that closed last November 7 th is a plus, adding $250+ million to quarterly revenues.

is a plus, adding $250+ million to quarterly revenues. Cloud ARR reached $855 million and exceeded management’s $2 billion goal for FY2017.

Cloud and on-premise revenues were up 5% to $8.9 billion, down from up 11% in FQ3.

Short-term deferred revenues increased 8% to $8.2 billion.

New software license revenues declined 1% YTY to $7.52 billion or 69% of total revenues – far better than the 19% and 15% YTY declines of the prior two quarters in that order.

Application revenues increased 10% to $2.9 billion.

Hardware revenues declined 12% YTY to $1.11 billion.

Services revenues increased 4% YTY to $894 million.

On last quarter’s call, Larry Ellison focused on migrating customers with large databases to the Oracle cloud. Oracle has long been the leader in data base software, especially for the largest organizations, so we accept that there is substantial incremental opportunity here. He highlighted that AT&T is planning to do this and predicted there will be many others doing the same in FY2018. He claimed they have an advantage in running these large data bases over the competition like AMZN’s AWS and MSFT’s Azure. In FQ4, Oracle’s Database as a Services revenues increased 62%. This was the first time they had provided this growth rate number but we can expect to see it for future quarters and years.

Given the seasonal weakness of FQ1, the guidance for FQ2 will be especially important. Current FQ2 expectations are for $9.50 billion and $0.69. These revenues would be up 5.6% YTY and these earnings would be up 13% YTY. $10 billion in revenues would be up 11% YTY and we can expect to see at least some of this upside in the guidance.

For FY2018, they forecast increasing margins and double-digit earnings growth on last quarter’s call. This would take earnings to at least $3.03, above Street expectations for $2.83 that have been subsequently raised to $2.95. With progressively better and better progress in migrating their business to the cloud we expect Oracle management will be able to earn $3.00-3.10 in FY2018. This yields a P/E of 17, a very reasonable level for a company with high margins and double-digit earnings growth as it becomes increasingly a cloud computing company.

After the company reported FQ4 results on June 22nd, Oracle shares surged 12% to just below $52 and have subsequently traded in a $48-52 range. And are quoted at $52 in the pre-market this morning. With a good “beat and raise” FQ1 report, we expect them to be able to break higher towards our $60 12-month target that would represent a P/E of 19 on $3.10 in FY2018 earnings. And a nice 15% gain from $52.

Approaching this Thursday’s FQ1 earnings report, we maintain our Strong Buy rating and encourage purchase in advance of the release.

Our top cloud computing recommendations are Strong Buy rated CRM, NOW, VEEV & WDAY.

