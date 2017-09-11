Macy's: With A 7% Dividend And $21 Billion In Real-Estate Should Macy's Be Considered A REIT Rather Than A Retailer?

Overview:

Macy’s (M) recently fell below my buy price of $20. That compares to a price of $40 as recently as Dec. 15, 2016 and a price of over $60 just two years ago.

So what has gone wrong for Macy’s? Well, there is the Amazon effect which has driven many retailers down plus they have had an 8% decrease in sales since 2015. But Macy’s is an economic powerhouse that will survive and thrive in the future.

In this article, I will explain why the Turnaround Stock Advisory has added Macy's to its portfolio.

Note: quotes are from Macy’s Q1 and Q2 transcripts.

Assets are worth at least $30 billion vs. an Enterprise value of $12 billion.

In January 2016 hedge fund Starboard Value developed a detailed analysis (see here) of Macy’s various parts and come up with a value of $75 per share. At the time Starboard was Macy’s largest investor and was trying to get Macy’s board to agree to their reorganization plan to unlock Macy’s true value.

Here’s their breakdown:

1. Real estate $21 billion.

Macy’s owns 429 stores and another 105 long-term ground leases. Of those 534 stores, 350 are rated A++ to B- quality. Only 72 are rated C and D.

This includes their “iconic” properties Herald Square in NY, Marshall Fields in Chicago and Union Square in San Francisco. Starboard values the “iconic” properties at $3.9 billion.

From Starboard:

"We believe Macy’s real estate is worth $21 billion. Along with a leading third party real estate valuation and advisory firm, we used a highly detailed property-by-property valuation methodology and conservative assumptions. and Macy’s has the largest and most valuable real estate portfolio in the department store space "

2. Credit card business is worth a conservative $8 billion.

Macy’s makes a profit of more than $700 million a year on their CC business and Starboard values that business at a modest 11x earnings.

3. Blue Mercury is worth at least $1 billion when compared to Ulta.

Macy’s beauty division Blue Mercury has 124 stores versus Ulta’s 1,000. Ulta’s market value is $15 billion so assigning a value of $1b to BM seems reasonable.

4. Macy’s retail business is worth at least $4 billion.

Assuming free cash flow of $600 million from retail (out of $1.2 billion total FCF) and 7x FCF would give you a value of $4b.

Add that all up and you get $34 billion. If you want to give the real estate a haircut of $4 billion that still leaves $30 billion. But keep a couple of things in mind before you do that.

Starboard thinks their valuation is already conservative.

“Our extensive research indicates that Macy’s real estate is worth approximately $21 billion, and possibly far more.”

Simon Property Group (SPG) has a market value of $56 billion vs. Macy' $6 billion.

SPG's market value is almost 10 times Macy's. Yet in terms of square footage owned it is at best 2 to 1 in SPG's favor, roughly 160 million SF to 80 million SF. Starboard actually comes up with about 125 MSF for Macy's but that includes long-term ground leases (which do have value) and some distribution facilities. So in the interest of conservatism, I use 80 MSF vs 160 MSF for comparison.

From Starboard's presentation (see here):

In addition, SPG has $22 billion in mortgages outstanding on their real estate portfolio.

From SPG 2016 10-k:

"As of December 31, 2016, our consolidated mortgages and unsecured indebtedness, excluding related premium, discount and debt issuance costs, totaled $23.1 billion. As a result of this indebtedness, we are required to use a substantial portion of our cash flows for debt service"

On the other hand, Macy's has zero, none, nada mortgages on its $21 billion portfolio.

From Macy's 2016 10-k

"All owned properties are held free and clear of mortgages. "

As of Sept. 11, 2017 Macy's Enterprise Value is about $23 billion vs. SPG's $80 billion.

In regards to the high quality of Macy's assets, here is a quote from the 2016 year-end analysts meeting speaking of the recent sale of the Men's store at Union Square in San Francisco:

“We were pleased with the execution of the sale of the Men's building at roughly $1,000 per square foot.”

I am no RE expert but really $1,000 per SF?

The valuable RE assets lend long-term stability to Macy’s cash flow.

As Macy’s closes 100 stores (at least) good things happen. Of course, revenue goes down but cash actually increases.

1. The store is rented to someone else just like a REIT.

In this case, the expenses of the old store disappear as well as the revenue. However, there is new money coming in via the rental.

2. The store is sold and the cash can be used to pay down debt, pay the dividend or buy back stock. Macy’s management has said priority will be debt pay down so that is what I expect cash from real estate sales to primarily be used for.

3. Nearby Macy's stores get a sales boost as at least some of the customers go to the nearby store. This increases revenue (and profits) of the nearby store thus offsetting at least some of the revenue loss of the closed store. So in effect, Macy’s gets more money from the closed store via sale or rental and increases the sales of nearby stores by as much as $100 million per year. That sounds like a real positive for cash flow to me.

“So the store closing benefit on sales, I had said was about 12%. And at the Analyst Meeting, as we talked in June and we talked about the benefit from the stores being closed, we are on track for that number, which was $75 million to $100 million. “

The dividend of more than 7% is safe for the foreseeable future.



Macy’s has $1.2 billion in Free Cash Flow and $460 million in dividends giving a payout rate of less than 40%. But of course, FCF does not include any cash from property sales which will total over $500 million this year.

“We provided guidance in February for the book asset sale gains expected to be booked this year. You'll recall that the guidance at that time included the following: approximately $235 million associated with the sale of our Union Square Men's store that was sold last year. And the guidance included approximately $180 million to $200 million of additional gains, split between Brooklyn at approximately $100 million and $80 million to $100 million associated with the sale of other property. "Our assumption for the Union Square gain remains unchanged. However, as we said in June, we expect now that the other asset sale gains will be higher. The asset sale gains, excluding the Union Square Men's gain, are now estimated to be approximately $275 million to $300 million instead of the $180 million to $200 million of gains that we had estimated in February.”

Note that their estimate for the Brooklyn and other properties have gone up by about 50%. This is another sign that Macy’s property values are probably underestimated. Also, note the $235 million is for the Union Square Men’s store only and does not include the main Union Square store (see here).

If the Men’s store is worth $250 million (the $235 is just the capital gain) imagine how much the main store is worth?

So the dividend is easily covered by FCF now, but even if it was not the flood of cash from property sales will provide a cushion for years to come.

Debt pay down continues unabated.

In the first half of 2017 Macy’s paid down $550 million worth of debt.

“We have reduced our debt by approximately $550 million in the first half of this year, including the repayment of a $300 million maturity in July and the repurchase of approximately $247 million in the open market.”

Selling the underutilized property and using the funds to pay down debt is exactly what they should be doing. Again, that just makes the dividend safer.

Operating changes should also be beneficial in the long run.

Macy’s has started a discount concept called ‘Backstage’ which involves putting discounted merchandise within the regular Macy’s store. The idea is to get people to walk thru the regular priced areas to get to the discounted “Backstage” area and on the way in (and on the way out) maybe pick up a full-priced item too.

“Backstage, our off-price offering, is adding approximately 6% in incremental sales to the 38 stores in which we now operate Backstage stores within our Macy's stores. “

And as with all retailers, Macy’s is scrambling to compete in the new digital age. This comment makes it look like they are making progress.

“Our digital sales continued strong in the quarter with double-digit growth. This is the 32nd consecutive quarter when that has been the case. We are generating outsized sales growth in particular on our mobile devices. “

Macy’s also cut SG&A (Sales, General and Administrative) expenses by $70 million in the 2nd quarter, down 3.4%.

In addition, Macy’s has joined with Brookfield Management to reposition/repurpose 50 asset-strategic stores.

“First, we have the opportunity to redevelop a 25-plus acre site in a top-ten market. The site enjoys tremendous trade area demographics with household incomes well into the six figures. Underutilized today by our existing store, the site presents an opportunity to once again create a dynamic mixed-use development with a mix of complementary retail, residential, and hotel uses. The potential value creation on the Macy's land from such a development could be substantial.”

Remember that is one of 50 being reviewed.

Best Buy (BBY) did a huge turnaround and they didn’t have $20 billion of real estate to fall back on.

In 2012 BBY’s price fell to under $12. Everyone was talking about their imminent demise. Circuit City had just gone under and everyone was talking about how the internet was going to destroy BBY’s sales.

Well, five years later BBY is a 5 bagger, having gone from under $12 to about $60 today.

An interesting fact is that BBY’s sales went down by over 20% (from over $50 billion to less than $40 billion) during that 5 year period proving that decreasing retail sales does not necessarily mean a decreasing stock price. So don’t panic when Macy’s says sales will decrease 3 or 4% this year.

Conclusion:

Like many retailers, Macy’s is facing increased pressure on sales and margins. However, they have massive RE assets that can be used for debt reduction, reinvestment, repurposing and maintaining the dividend.

Management is aware of the operational problems and is taking the proper steps to address them a la Best Buy. What works will be kept and what doesn’t will be jettisoned. Their joint venture with Brookfield is just one example of that.

We should really think of Macy’s as a (potential) Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a retail business attached. The comparisons should not be with other retailers but with successful high-end REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG). Both are known for their high-end class A properties. Including in Macy’s case such iconic properties as Herald Square in NY, Marshall Fields in Chicago and Union Square in San Francisco among many others.

The conclusion is if Macy’s management does not turn the retail business around, someone from the outside will come in and monetize their enormous real estate portfolio. In the meantime, you collect a safe 7% dividend while you wait.

Macy's is a strong buy with a target price of $40.

This article was originally published to my subscribers on August 21, 2017.

