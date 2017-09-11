Investor Psychology To The Rescue

The major averages finished the week on a mixed note as investors remained on edge about the Atlantic hurricanes. There was also another North Korean missile test to add an extra layer of uncertainty to an already unsettled market environment. For the week, the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.6%.

Last week we examined the short-term components of the NYSE Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index, which provided us with some insight on what’s taking place below the market’s surface. This indicator measures the rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week new highs-new lows. I concluded that NYSE short-term internal momentum was weak enough to make it easy for the bears to attempt another raid if they were so inclined. The short-term momentum indicator is a useful reflection of the incremental demand for equities; when this indicator series diverges from the major averages such as the SPX it tells us to avoid taking on excess risks until the indicator re-align with the market averages. In the graph shown below, the blue line is the short-term directional component while the red line reflects the momentum bias for the NYSE broad market.

Chart created by Clif Droke.

There is still a downside bias reflected in one of the two short-term components shown above. The short-term directional indicator (blue line) is in the process of reversing its August decline and is gaining in strength by the day. A surge higher in the directional indicator this week would pave the way for a recovery rally in the SPX. The momentum bias component (red line) still hasn’t reversed its downward trend, however, and needs to synchronize with the directional component, which would let us know that the near-term path of least resistance for equities is decisively higher. Right now the immediate-term outlook is still subject to turbulence, though, so we’ll need to remain vigilant until the market’s short-term internal momentum improves.

Another indication that shows the market is still unsettled on a short-term basis is the Financial Conditions Index (FCI). This index is composed of the daily closing prices of the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the KBW NASDAQ Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index, with each component assigned an equal weighting. The components of the FCI tend to lead the SPX at critical junctures due to the sensitive nature of the financial sector stocks to tidal shifts in the broad market.

Here is what the FCI looks like as of Sep. 8, the latest day for which data is available. The index peaked before turning down several days prior to the Aug. 10 plunge in the S&P 500. It hasn’t reversed its short-term downward slope, however, which suggests short-term financial conditions are still soft. Until this index reverses its slide, traders should remain alert to the possibility of additional short-term weakness in the broad stock market.

Chart created by Clif Droke.

Despite the lack of strong support from short-term internal momentum and the Financial Conditions Index, market breadth is supportive of the intermediate-term broad market uptrend. The NYSE A-D line has outperformed the major indices in recent days and has made a new high (below). While the A-D line isn’t the most important of our leading indicators, relative strength in this indicator is a sign that the market remains in strong hands on an interim basis.

Source: www.StockCharts.com

More than any other factor, the psychological state of investors is providing a strong underlying support for the market. As recent events have shown, investors are quick to jump into a fretful state of mind with only the slightest provocation. The latest spate of Atlantic hurricanes, not to mention geopolitical worries involving North Korea, is an example of this fearful disposition.

The fact that investors are becoming more fearful (which is potentially bullish from a contrarian perspective) can be seen in the fact that the CNNMoney Fear & Greed Index is currently flashing a 38 out of a possible 100 reading – a decisive indication that retail investors are very nervous. This compares to last week’s reading of 50, a neutral reading. The Rydex Ratio Sentiment Indicator has also been hovering around the “fear zone” (negative territory), as can be seen in this chart exhibit. It's still a long way from reflecting an over-commitment on the part of traders and investors, which is what typically announces the terminal phase of a bull market.

Source: http://www.market-harmonics.com/free-charts/sentiment/nu.htm

Our Composite Gauge indicator is also still supportive of stocks on an interim basis. The Composite Gauge combines put-call and insider buying/selling ratios along with investor sentiment and overbought/oversold indicators. Whenever the Gauge reaches a reading of +45 or higher, it suggests that smart money traders are bearish (or else hedging) in their stock market outlook. By contrast, when the Gauge falls below zero it strongly implies the smart money have become buyers and favors a bullish posture for investors.

In the last two weeks the Gauge has been either below zero or slightly above it. This suggests that “smart money” OEX options traders have been buying more S&P 100 call options than put options. As long as the Composite Gauge remains well below the +45 level, the market is deemed to have intermediate-term upside potential.

Chart created by Clif Droke.

The stock market is currently in a mixed position on a short-term basis, however, with a confluence of positive and negative technical indicators. In periods of uncertainty in a bull market it’s usually best to give the bullish indicators the benefit of the doubt while ignoring the negative ones. That said, until the market is once again firing on all cylinders, conservative traders would do well to avoid over-committing to stocks while retaining at least some exposure to the long side of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.