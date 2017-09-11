Why Xiaomi And Google's Android One Initiative Are Important

Google needs the Android One project to succeed. The more people who use phones with stock Android OS, the better Google can control software updates and app purchases.

Xiaomi is famous for copying iPhone designs and using a custom iOS-like Android MIUI user interface. Its first Android One handset looks like an iPhone 7 but retails for less than $250.

Lack of support from major phone vendors led to Android One’s previous commercial failure. Xiaomi is now Google’s great white hope for Android One.

Google’s previous attempt to saturate the world with cheap Android One smartphones with stock Android OS was declared a failure in 2015.

Android One is Google’s solution to help reduce Android fragmentation. The Android One project was almost dead but Chinese firm Xiaomi came to the rescue.

Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) ambitious attempt to populate the world with low-cost Android One smartphones was declared a failure just a year after it launched. Android One is Google’s struggling attempt to have more phones running stock Android OS. Top Android device vendors like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, and Oppo all made custom modifications to Android on their products. This contributed to a very fragmented Android ecosystem.

Due to different manufacturers having their own agendas, Android devices around the world aren’t updated as often as iOS devices. Because of this byzantine fragmentation, Android devices are more vulnerable to security breaches and malware/viruses. Android One was supposed to help reduce the dangerous fragmentation of Android. Android One phones are guaranteed to always have the latest version and security patches of Android.

The chart below illustrates why Android One is important to Google’s Android ecosystem. Less than 14% of Android devices today run the latest Android OS version. Compare this to Apple’s (AAPL) iOS ecosystem which boasts 87% of devices running the latest Android iOS 10.

Android’s fragmentation must be frustrating enough that Google is reportedly interested in buying troubled phone vendor HTC Corp. (OTC:HTCKF). After selling its Motorola mobile subsidiary, Google now wants another smartphone manufacturer to build and sell stock Android One or Pixel smartphones.

By directly offering pure Android OS-only smartphones against other Android device sales leaders like Samsung and Huawei, Google can reduce the fragmentation of the global Android ecosystem. I will certainly buy the Xiaomi Mi A1 when it becomes available here in my country. I used to own a Cherry Mobile G1 Android One phone. I bought it for less than $100. Unfortunately, it died last February because I overused it as a gaming device. There are phone buyers like me who like the zero-bloat advantage of stock Android OS.

Distressed HTC is the obvious acquisition target because I do not think Chinese regulators will allow Google to buy Chinese companies like Xiaomi or Oppo. The bad blood shed in 2010 between Chinese politicians and Google still pervades today.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is trying to help revive Android One.

Why Xiaomi Could Change The Fortune Of Android One

The initial failure of Android One was due to major Android device vendors like Samsung refusing to back it. Google had no choice but to collaborate and fail with local Indian smartphone companies for Android One. Local brands for cheap Android One phones failed to gain commercial success in India.

Xiaomi, a global leader in smartphone sales, is Google’s new partner for Android One version 2.0. Xiaomi and Google are now targeting the mid-tier, not the entry-level market, for Android One phones. The $235 Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One is a metal-clad clone of the iPhone 7. It is made in India and it runs stock Android OS 7.0. Google allowed Xiaomi to pre-install its Mi App Store. Xiaomi sells its phones at cutthroat prices because it makes money on its own Android app store.

Xiaomi’s success owes a lot to its invidious ability to create copycat iPhone designs for its Android smartphones. Its MIUI Android OS modification uses iOS-like icons. Google’s Android One initiative, therefore, has a tailwind in Xiaomi. More people might buy Android handsets if they look and feel like Apple’s iPhones.

It should also please Google's management that it can indirectly undermine iPhone sales through Xiaomi iPhone 7-line Android One smartphone. Anything that could hurt Apple's main revenue generator is ultimately good for Google. The more people that buy Android phones, the more advertising eyeballs there are for Google's advertising business. There will also be more people who will also do app purchases via Google Play Store.

My fearless forecast is that Xiaomi taking over the Android One phone strategy will finally give it some measure of success. The $235 price tag of the Mi A1 is a bargain considering its high-end features and hardware components. The Android One platform now has a sub-$250 smartphone that can compete with the best $350-$400 Android phones of Samsung or Huawei.

The specs sheet/features list of the Mi A1 Android phone is better than Samsung’s $500 Galaxy A7 smartphone. Google received a powerful advocate for Android One from Xiaomi.

The Economic Benefits of More People Using Stock Android OS

The more people running unmodified Android OS-equipped phones, the more Android devices are safer. Getting their Android phones hacked is a compelling reason for people to switch to Apple phones.Stock Android OS is also more efficient in terms of operation for phone users. Custom software like Samsung’s TouchWiz UI eats up RAM and CPU resources of tablets/smartphones. A more efficient Android phone allows Google to do more background personal data gathering of Android users without bogging down their devices.

Furthermore, the more people running stock Android devices, the more chances they will buy apps from Google Play Store and click on Google-served advertisements.

Conclusion

Android One is just another effort to increase the total addressable market of Google’s targeted mobile advertising business. Reducing the Android fragmentation is just a secondary objective. Xiaomi saved the Android One initiative of Google by focusing on a mid-range handset. The proliferation of sub-$50 Android phones from China means selling entry-level Android One phones is futile.

Smartphone vendors aren’t going to make money selling $99 Android One handsets. The previous implementation of Android One was clearly all to the benefit of Google. It was a turn-off to Android device makers. By allowing Xiaomi to pre-install its own app store alongside Google Play, Google has found a global smartphone leader that can propel its Android One mission.

People running stock Android OS-equipped phones are beneficial to Google’s mobile advertising and personal data gathering efforts. Xiaomi doesn’t have its own advertising business yet. The Mi A1, therefore, is just another fertile recruitment channel for more advertising eyeballs for Google.

I remain long GOOG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.