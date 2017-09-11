Now Is The Time To Purchase Dave & Buster's

New store locations already in the pipeline will boost revenues and earnings going forward. Plus a hefty share repurchase authorization has just been released.

A small revenue miss and a 2.2% reduction in revenue guidance have resulted in the lowest share price YTD. This is an overreaction as the Y/Y growth was 14.9%.

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) has seen share prices decrease from $72 to $50 since June, a decline of over 30%. The company now at the lowest point YTD, providing an excellent long-term buy and hold investment.

PLAY’s Q2 results have sent the stock plummeting over 30% due to a lowered revised estimate of same store sales growth and a revenue miss of $1.15 million. In addition, projected EBITDA was decreased from $276-282 to $270-176, or approximately 2.2%.

While lowered guidance and earnings misses are not the direction you want to see, the market’s response is an over-reaction.

First, PLAY has always beat on EPS since IPO.

Full year total revenue guidance remained unchanged at $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion, but management decreased same store sales growth from 2-3% to 1-2%. Out of 100 locations operating, 76 were counted as same store sales resulting in $220.5 million in revenues, up 1.1%.

While this growth sounds anemic, PLAY was just one of three casual dining restaurant companies to report growth in same store sales. The restaurant industry as a whole reported a 3.4% decline in comparable store sales. In this regard, PLAY is a high-quality company.

From the 24 locations not counted as same store, revenues were up 79%. $61.1 million during Q2 17 from $34.1 million in Q2 16.

They have also restructured their debt by increasing their credit facility by $300 million, extended the maturity by two years to 2022, and lowered the interest rate by 25 basis points. They have also repurchased approximately one million shares during Q2.

PLAY is a growth company, and with just 100 locations there is plenty of room to grow into.

Management said they remain laser-focused on 211 locations within the U.S. and Canada. They are targeting 14 new store openings this year, up from a guidance of 12. Eight stores have already been opened, nine are under construction, and 27 signed leases provide future growth into 2018 and partially into 2019. This includes the first ever location in the rich city of Dubai.

So by the end of the year they will have just half of the total targeted locations in operation. For reference, Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) had 1,223 locations worldwide at the end of 2016.

I’m A Buyer

PLAY is an excellent purchase for the long-term under $50. I already had a position, but I have taken advantage of Friday's sub-$50 prices to increase my holdings. Here’s why.

The earnings miss amounts to less than half of one percent of total revenues, .4% to be exact. Still, revenues have increased Y/Y from 244.3 million to 280.8 million, an increase of 14.9%.

In fact, PLAY has consistently increased revenues every quarter since its IPO. As the chart shows, the CAGR has grown by an average of 20.3% annually since Q2 2010. Since its IPO in 2014, the average increase has been 16.4%.

On an adjusted EPS basis, Q2 has earnings of $0.59/share. This is an increase of 18% Y/Y. While it is the smallest percentage EPS increase since IPO it’s still in solid double-digit growth territory.

They are growing even in the midst of a restaurant recession. By the end of this year, they will only have half of their target amount of locations. For investors, this is the time to be in and ride the growth wave. This is not a location-saturated company where same store sales are of utmost importance. New locations will provide high returns.



International Expansion: The first Dave & Buster's restaurant is expected to open in Dubai in 2018. Plus they are pursuing franchise and JV opportunities.



High margin (89%) amusements can carry them through declines in other areas. A significant advantage over other restaurants. People go to Dave & Buster’s to have a fun experience while enjoying some reasonably priced food & drink. Amusements (games, sports) are the key customer driver.



A profitable business that is not encumbered by much debt.

With the announcement of an additional $100 million added to their previously remaining $73 million, they now have $173 million available for share buybacks. In my opinion, this is the best move management could make to take advantage of this low share price. At current prices, this could result in around 3.3 million shares repurchased resulting in an outstanding share decrease of almost 8%.



The stock price having declined 30% since June on solid growth numbers is an overreaction. PLAY is high quality and at the top of its peers.



One of Dave & Buster's closest competitors, Buffalo Wild Wings, has a growth rate of just 2% and a forward P/E that is higher. Either D&B is seriously undervalued with its 14.9% growth, or BWLD is about to drop significantly. I think both are likely.

Headwinds & Risks

The casual dining sector has progressively worsened.

Hurricane Harvey resulted in 3 Houston locations being closed for a week. Hurricane Irma could also result in decreased earnings to affected locations.

Main Event and Topgolf are opening stores increasing competition.

Conclusion

I am accumulating shares for the long-term. This recent price decrease should be looked at as a blessing for any long term shareholders. I suggest that interested parties take advantage of this gift soon, as I do not expect prices to remain low for too long.

Investing in PLAY is investing in its growth, growth that has years to run. Here is a recent location map. Huge areas of population are waiting to have their own Dave & Buster's nearby.

Dave & Buster's will reward those who buy and hold.

