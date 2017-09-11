Guidewire: Not Much Slowing Down The Company

Guidewire-A company whose customers like to do things early

On Thursday, Sept 6, Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) released the results of its fiscal Q4. Once again, the results were a significant beat. Once again, the company presented lowered guidance for the current quarter. Once again, investors tended to ignore the guide down. This company has taken pains to hide its financial light under a bushel basket quarter after quarter. Over time, analysts are trained to ignore caution and to accept upside as really being in line. This quarter, however, the upside was of sufficient magnitude that the shares appreciated over 9% and made a new high this day at a bit over $80/share. The headline in this section is tongue-in-cheek. Insurance companies have been very slow adopters of technology - painfully so. The fact that this company secured early payments for some of its customers is really somewhat consistent with how its users tend to pay for things.

Guidewire has not been a particularly popular name among the Seeking Alpha base. It has always been considered too expensive by many. That is perhaps unfortunate given the company's share price performance this past year or so. In some ways, some may still feel it is still too expensive. I have been relatively more fortunate in my own commitment to this name. The company has forecast that it is going to grow this year by about 20%. As will be detailed later in this article, that number has been negatively impacted by the company’s cloud offerings. They have proved to be more popular than originally anticipated and they are replacing term license revenues at a clip that will reduce reported revenues by a few hundred basis points.

As many people who have dealt with name for some time now realize, Guidewire provides guidance that is designed to be significantly exceeded. The last several quarters have been huge beats, even by the standards of this Guidewire. The company is forever making excuses for having over-attained its prior estimates. This quarter, the “excuse” was that several users paid early. It is a real problem when that happens - although it happens almost every quarter. While that explanation covered half of the beat, the other half of the beat came because the company simply oversold its forecast.

Actually, among some component of the GWRE customer base, there has been a consistent level of early payment. Overall, last year, the company initially forecast revenues of $487 million. It actually beat that number by 5.5%. That led to a 40% beat on the company's initial EPS forecast over the course of the year. It has been that kind of track record, which has been consistent over some significant time period, coupled with consistent growth of above 20%, that has led to GWRE’s relatively high valuation.

Disentangling the skeins

Guidewire’s forecast for its new fiscal year is for growth of 20% in revenues, but zero growth in EPS. The major reason the company is citing for this mis-match is that it expects subscription revenue growth to replace some amount of its term license revenues. While these might sound like similar revenues streams, and in some ways they are, subscription sales are recognized ratably over the course of their term, and recognition starts only after a customer reaches a milestone in terms of “provisioning.” In any event, the combined impact of a ratable recognition model coupled with the delay caused by meeting a provisioning standard is leading to a postponement in the revenue recognition of some transactions. This impact on a full-year basis for Guidewire where half of its annual sales take place during Q4.

The CFO commented also said that the company’s cash flow might be impacted to some extent by the switch to ratable billings. It seems likely, that as ratable revenue sources rise, so too, will deferred revenues. The company already is seeing a significant switch to its subscription/cloud model and it expects that a substantial majority of new sales in the first quarter will be based on the cloud version of its product and with subscription revenue terms.

For the full year, the company is expecting that subscription sales will total about 20%-30% of the value of all transactions, compared to 6% in the just announced fiscal year. At the mid-point of that range, the switch to ratable billings from a term license model will reduce license revenues by about 10%-14%, depending on the time involved in provisioning. The company is currently forecasting that its license growth for the current fiscal year will be about $305 million at the mid-point, a growth rate of 10%-14%. Overall, depending on the exact amount of subscription sales and the time lag in terms of revenue recognition caused by provisioning, the impact on reported sales in GWRE’s fiscal 2018 year will be in the range of 500-600 basis points. When looked at holistically, and adjusted for the early payment impact, the company is actually expecting a pretty healthy increase in revenue growth this year - it is actually forecasting a growth rate acceleration after making the appropriate adjustments - and that is consistent with the early success of the company’s cloud model.

Interestingly, the company is forecasting a very rapid growth in services revenue which it has projected to grow by 35%-41% this current fiscal year. That kind of growth and its foundation represents something of a different strategy for this company. For the last several years, it has funneled the preponderance of its implementation work to its SI partners. The CEO believes that at this early stage of the company’s transition to the cloud, GWRE will have to play a more significant role in implementation of its wins than had been the case in the past. That was certainly true in the effort GWRE expended in implementing its initial cloud implementation with Met Life and the company believes that because of the 21 cloud implementations that have been booked in the last few months as well as expected orders this quarter, it will need to step up its hiring and that its growth will be substantially greater than had been modeled. As part of the full-year guidance, the company further raised its expectations for services revenues next year, which has partially offset the decline in the percentage growth of recognized software revenue.

The company also is seeing some significant early success in its focus on providing what it calls “intuitive data visualization, and this has allowed the GWRE to help its customers enable new risk products and to embed analytics directly into underwriting and claims flow. It appears that with the advent of the cloud and with the advent of the company’s digital transformation capabilities, GWRE is creating increased demand and raising its CAGR notably above the 20% range and even more substantially above the growth estimates that currently make up the First Call consensus that forecasts growth in this company’s fiscal 2019 of only 16%.

I think that the company’s strategy of moving its core technology to the cloud, extending its core technology with both tuck-in acquisitions and internally developed solutions that include AI and analytics and in developing solutions built on the technology of its two latest acquisitions is creating a deeper and broader moat for this company that has made it difficult for competitors to match the company’s functionality in its vertical.

Competition in the space

One of the reasons why investors have been willing to pay what appear to be high valuations for this company’s shares is simply that it has a unique competitive position. I would make the analogy that this company is essentially the Veeva (VEEV) of the property and casualty insurance software space. Some authors on this site have written negative articles about GWRE because of their belief that Guidewire doesn’t have a really unique set of capabilities in its space. That is simply inaccurate and the share price gains that this company has made since the last negative articles reflect an increasing realization that Guidewire offers a unique set of capabilities.

Duck Creek has long been this company's most direct competitor. For some time, it had been in the leader’s quadrant of the Gartner MQ but this year it was listed as a distant challenger. Duck Creek probably is the only vendor with the capability to offer an integrated suite of solutions in the space but apparently its association with Accenture proved to be a negative. According to Gartner, Duck Creek wasn’t able to remain competitive with Guidewire as a result of directing support and implementation work to its parent, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), which turned out to result in a non-competitive total cost of ownership.

While there are many companies that offer bits and pieces of competitive solutions, none of these offer a full suite of products that might allow them to be deployed by a large vendor. It is very unusual to see a Gartner MQ report that only has a single leader. Just the report by itself will help Guidewire in its sales efforts with the largest insurance vendors.

As mentioned, the closest competitor Guidewire has is Duck Creek. Duck Creek is apparently been going through a challenging period in the wake of its semi-spin-off by Accenture. Duck Creek has no reviews posted in Crunch Base, never a good sign. I'm surprised that the private equity firm Apax Partners, which now owns a majority interest in Duck Creek, hasn’t chosen to take more of a role in reviving the fortunes of this company. When the deal was announced, the company did not release financial terms, so there is no way observers have of evaluating the EV/S ratio for the transaction.

Duck Creek announced its cloud based on-demand solution in May, at about the time that Guidewire announced that it had gone live with its first Tier 1 customer, Met Life. The solution, at least so far as it is described in the press release seems very limited and not really a competitive offering to Guidewire’s InsuranceSuite. At this point, Guidewire has announced that it has sold its cloud offering to 21 users in essentially its first quarter of availability and it has reported as well, that the vast majority of bookings in the current quarter will be from its cloud/subscription offering.

Interestingly, during the course of the conference call, the company CEO mentioned that there have been new flows of venture and private equity capital into the space. He was, one supposes, talking about the investment made by Apax as well as other commitments by VC's to firms selling software to this market segment. He suggested that “the increased market dynamism in both demand and competition has motivated greater investment to expand our addressable market and to build on our market leadership position.” The CEO was never really questioned about how that statement works and I am not sure I understand the specifics of what was meant, myself. Regardless, I think that Guidewire will now have “considerable opportunity to expand the number, scope and price points of (its) digital application as insurers transform their businesses toward mobile-first, omni-channel continuous service models, potentially leverage(ing) mobile and IoT devices.” At the moment those kind of capabilities are not available from other market participants in an integrated fashion and this has apparently been a significant factor in accelerating the growth rate of the business.

What is the potential

From time to time, analysts and investors wonder just how large the potential might be for a particular vertical. This was and perhaps still is often said to be a significant issue with regard to Veeva - until Veeva introduced a multitude of products that dramatically expanded its available market.

The same set of drivers also is a significant factor in the property and casualty insurance software space. There are no real reports written about the potential size and CAGR of the market for property and casualty insurance software. It is not defined as a category in terms of most third-party companies that provide most market research. I have linked to the most appropriate report there is detailing the market size and TAM but it doesn’t really provide specifics. What I do think is apparent from this report is that the market for Insurance Industry Software is huge and fast growing. And this report does validate the rise of new companies funded by a flow of VC funding. I think it is fair to conclude that the ability Guidewire will have to grow its revenues at rates above 20% will be limited more by its own execution limits than by the growth of the market or by competition.

While obviously Guidewire does not and will not compete for all of the $38 billion in market potential that this linked report speaks about, given its current size and current estimates, it doesn’t have to focus on the whole market in order to achieve top-line growth rates far in excess of the current consensus. I think the migration of most large users from on-prem to a cloud based subscription model and the development of capabilities that have never before been available in software to help insurance companies make quotes to customers using AI and mobile technologies supports a CAGR for Guidewire of substantially greater than 20%.

For Guidewire, the emergence of digital insurance vendors such as Esurance is an entirely new market that has recently begun to emerge. Over time, given the success of Esurance and the inevitable copying of that business model by all of the larger property and casualty insurers, is going to result in some massive and at this point un-quantified opportunities for Guidewire. It is one reason, I imagine, that there has been a recrudescence of venture capital funding of start-up vendors in the space. But for most Tier 1 insurance vendors, it will be all but inevitable that they wind up choosing a trusted and well experienced vendor to provide the technology backbone for these new ventures and for the most part that vendor will be Guidewire. Guidewire is currently engaged with State Farm in an undisclosed engagement to build a competitor to Allstate’s Esurance. Over time, it seems likely than almost all of the larger property/casualty vendors will have to offer online and mobile options to their customers or risk losing relevancy in the market. It is this phenomenon coupled with the advent of the cloud-based InsuranceSuite that will wind up driving growth as yet not fully visible for Guidewire going forward.

Guidewire’s business model/valuation

Guidewire is one of those rare hyper-growth companies that has been able to generate some level of GAAP profitability. That, in and of itself, should have a significant impact on its relative valuation. In addition, while the transition from on-premise to cloud is dinging profits over this year, and perhaps beyond, it isn’t eliminating them - again a much different evolution than has been seen by many other vendors making the transition.

As mentioned above, last quarter saw a significant beat on revenue compared to prior expectations. The revenue beat was $14 million in total. The over-attainment in terms of GAAP operating income was $23 million. On a sequential basis, revenues rose by $58 million and GAAP operating income rose by $45 million. Those are exceptional metrics rarely seen in the IT space. I write about many companies in the IT space, and look at far more. The level of earnings leverage last quarter was quite exceptional and one I almost never have seen heretofore.

Guidewire’s gross margins are basically consistent with those of other software vendors. Overall, GAAP gross margins were 68.5% last quarter, compared to 69.5% in the year earlier period. This was mainly a function of mix, lower margin services revenue last quarter was 29% of the total compared to 25% in the same quarter the prior year. But also last quarter saw a noticeable decline in gross margins in the category license and other which fell from 97% to 90%. That was a function of recognizing the initial revenues from cloud deployments and will be a trend for the next several years. As mentioned earlier in this article, the company expects that services revenues will rise substantially, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of total revenue. That seems likely primarily because of the swing toward major cloud deployment.

The operating leverage was a function of excellent expense management. Although all opex categories showed higher GAAP expenses, the increase was far less than the increase in revenues. In particular, and perhaps most surprising, sales and marketing costs rose by just 12.5% year on year, despite the historically strong revenue beat. Sales and marketing costs rose by less than 10% sequentially, compared to an increase of 84% in the license and other revenue category. That is a dramatic improvement in that expense ratio, and it will be hard to sustain those kind of increases indefinitely. Overall, sales and marketing spend, at just 17% of revenues on a GAAP basis, and of course lower still on a non-GAAP basis, is half or less typical spend in this area seen at most other IT vendors. The company does spend 19% of its revenues on research and development, although that ratio dropped as well from 23% the prior year.

The company accrued a GAAP tax provision of 38.5%, greater than the 33.7% accrual in the prior year period. Outstanding shares rose by 2% year on year. The company has used a moderate amount of stock-based comp which was 10% of revenues last quarter down from 13% the prior year. Overall, stock based comp was 28% of reported non-GAAP operating income, compared to 42% of reported non-GAAP operating income the prior year. The company accrued non-GAAP taxes at a non-GAAP rate of 34%, compared to a 52% tax rate accrual the prior year.

There are some analysts who see Guidewire’s valuation as stretched - and perhaps just looking at the raw numbers, that might seem to be the case. On the other hand, the rapid improvement in profitability, and the strong absolute profitability performance suggest that the valuation should be stretched.

The company has a current market capitalization of about $6.1 billion. The company had net cash on the balance sheet of $573 million, so its enterprise value is currently $5.5 billion. Based on the company’s latest revenue forecast, that yields an EV/S ratio of just below 9X.

The company has forecast non-GAAP EPS for this current fiscal year to be consistent with last year’s levels at $1.02 at the mid-point. Again, it is worth noting that the company has been able to beat its prior forecast by substantial amounts in most recent periods. The forward P/E of 78X is obviously stretched, but how much the P/E will turn out to be is not a straightforward guess. The odds are high that the real P/E for this current period will be materially less than the current calculated estimate.

Last year, the company’s cash flow was well above its reported non-GAAP earnings driven by both stock based compensation as well as a noticeable level of depreciation. In addition, the increase in deferred revenues more than doubled in the prior year. The company doesn’t forecast cash flow from operations or free cash flow either. With non-GAAP income forecast to be consistent year on year, and with a material swing to subscription revenues, almost surely, the growth in deferred revenues will accelerate, at least on a dollar basis. I assume that stock-based comp will rise, at least marginally. I think that CFFO will rise to a minimum level of $150 million, and that is probably a conservative estimate. The company’s capex is negligible, so a free cash flow estimate of at least $150 million seems likely. That estimate yields a free cash flow return of 2.7%. While Guidewire has never been seen a cash flow story, the turn toward subscription revenues and the likely concomitant build-up in deferred revenues, will almost certainly start to change that perception, with free cash flow rising at substantially greater rates than non-GAAP net income for at least couple of years.

The strong share price increase the company enjoyed in the wake of its earnings announcement seems totally warranted. Looked at carefully, the company is starting to see an accelerating growth in demand that is being masked by the swing toward subscription revenues. The company also is seeing a significant improvement in expense ratios, and is seeing that improvement on the GAAP line as well as the non-GAAP calculation.

I never like to recommend shares that have made all-time highs - certainly not the way tech shares have most recently traded, with some glaring exceptions. But Guidewire, with its broad moat, and operating in a rather unknown segment of the enterprise software space, can readily see further increases in share valuation. I think it will continue to yield positive alpha to investors. And I would not rule out the potential for the company to be consolidated. Just as there has been a substantial amount of venture capital available to fund start-ups in this space, so to, it seems likely that the broad line application vendors might want to spend $8-$9 billion of enterprise value to buy a category leader that would actually be accretive to earnings.