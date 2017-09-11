Morgan Stanley Stock Is Stuck

Since I first discussed Morgan Stanley (MS) in February, not much has happened with the stock. It has been range bound between $40.50 and $48.00 for most of this year. This article will help to explain why the stock has been stuck in this range, despite improving fundamentals in 2017.

The 2016 results were actually not that great as a whole. The stock market had decent returns last year, interest rates increased and volatility ticked up on several occasions. However, the company's top line revenues actually decreased 1.5%, primarily due to lower investment banking and commission revenues. Net interest income did increase significantly to its highest level ever, but it was not enough to offset the declines in noninterest revenue. Return on assets, equity and common equity all decreased in 2016 from 2015's results. The stock, however, returned over 32% in 2016, despite a meager 0.7% increase in earnings per share and a 5% increase in book value.

In 2017, the income statement picture has improved dramatically. Through the first six months of the year, noninterest revenues have increased 19%, led by investment banking, trading and asset management. Net interest income, however, has actually decreased 16% as interest expense has increased, primarily on stock loan transactions. Nevertheless, net revenues have increased 15% year to date over the same period in 2016. Over the past four quarters, the company has posted record high revenues of $37.2 billion.

On the expense side, expenses have increased 11%, much lower than the increase in revenues. Through the first half of the year, the efficiency ratio has registered 0.72, which is a solid improvement from 2016, when it finished at 0.74. Additionally, the compensation expense ratio registered 0.45, which is also an improvement on the prior year results. Management is still focused on maintaining strict expense controls and leveraging the business to maximize shareholder returns. Return on common equity was 9.9% for the year to date period, which is a huge step up from 2016's ROCE of 8.1%. Earnings per share for the first half of the year increased 44% over the same period last year. The company obviously cannot keep that pace up, but it is still very significant.

The balance sheet remains healthy, as total assets have increased 3.2% to $841 billion at the end of June. The company had solid loan growth, although deposits declined fairly significantly primarily due to seasonality and deployment of cash. Total equity to assets increased from 9.3% at the end of 2016 to 9.4% at the end of the second quarter.

The big news that many investors were anticipating was the results of the Federal Reserve's annual stress test and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). Released at the end of June, the Federal Reserve did not object to the company's 2017 Capital Plan. As such, the company has authorization to repurchase up to $5 billion of common stock over the next four quarters, and the company's Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, which equates to $1.00 annually. This represents a total return of capital to shareholders of over $6.5 billion over the next year, which represents about 100% of net income.

As mentioned above, the stock has been stuck in what is basically an $8 trading range, between $40.50 and $48.50.

The broader stock market has seen gains so far year to date, up about 10%. The stock, meanwhile, has underperformed, up about 4%. MS has outperformed Goldman Sachs (GS), however, which is down over 9% for the year.

Interestingly, if you look at a one-year chart, MS is up over 41%, while the S&P 500 and GS are up 12% and 29%, respectively. Most of those gains materialized following Election Day, as investors bid up financials on the premise that the Trump administration and the Republican Congress would roll back regulations and overhaul taxes. The House passed a bill earlier this year that would effectively replace the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. However, the Senate has yet to take on the legislation. The administration has begun to chip away at the Dodd-Frank Act, but broad based tax reform does not seem to have gained any momentum. Investors could be lowering their expectations that regulatory and tax reform are passed anytime soon.

Valuation could be another issue. At a recent price of $44.91, the stock is off 10% from its five year high of $48.90 reached on August 8 of this year. The P/E ratio has declined to a seemingly inviting 12.6x LTM earnings, which is well below its five-year average P/E of 18.6x. However, the P/B ratio, which is a better valuation metric for financial companies, is currently at 1.15x, which is well above its five year average of 0.89x. Prior to Election Day, the stock was trading at a P/B ratio below the 0.88 level.

Investors who bought at those levels have been rewarded. Following that initial surge, the stock increased from the low 30s to the low 40s. The stock has been stuck in the aforementioned range since then, all the while at a book value greater than 1.1. To put that in perspective, I am forecasting that the book value could increase 3% to $39.38 at the end of 2017, which would still result in P/B of 1.14 at the current levels.

Investors should also be aware of the technical picture of the stock. The stock has recently dropped below its 50-day moving average, which is a key indicator of technical support. In addition, it has fallen outside of its recent Bollinger Band, which also indicates the technical picture has deteriorated. I am not a full convert of technical analysis, but it is worth noting these simple technical indicators do not exactly point to strong bullish sentiment right now.

Finally, the current yield on the stock is 2.27%, which includes the higher $0.25 per share dividend. The expectation is that the dividend will continue to increase as the company's fundamentals improve. However, unless the regulations change, the Federal Reserve will continue to run their stress tests and review the company's capital plan each year. Therefore, investors should continue to expect the dividend to remain limited to a certain extent.

To summarize, investors' expectations for meaningful regulatory and tax reform are dampening, the valuation metrics are still relatively high, the current yield is not particularly attractive and the technical indicators are softening. Some investors may want to add to their current positions, with the stock down 10% from its highs. However, for an even better buying opportunity, investors may want to wait for the stock to return to the low end of its trading range and hit the buy order around $40 per share.

