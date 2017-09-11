Pembina Pipeline: A Monthly High-Dividend Stock With 6 Straight Hikes And Major Growth Potential

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) is a dividend gem that has been largely flying under the radar. This Canadian energy company pays a monthly dividend which is backed by a strong balance sheet. The company hasn’t generated strong levels of cash flows, but they will likely climb significantly in the near future as it completes projects and closes a major acquisition. This will not only push the shares higher but also lay the foundation for dividend growth. I suggest investors consider buying this stock while it is still cheap.

Station piping at Pembina’s Valleyview Terminal Facility south of Valleyview, Alberta. Image © Pembina Pipelines Corporation.

Pembina Pipeline, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, doesn’t get a lot of coverage in the mainstream financial media, but it is a large-cap midstream company, valued at more than $13 billion, that has been operating for more than six decades. The company owns a system of pipelines that transport liquids and natural gas produced mainly in western Canada, but it is not just a pipelines operator. Pembina Pipeline also owns gas gathering and processing plants as well as liquids infrastructure and logistics assets.

Pembina Pipeline gets most of its earnings from its conventional pipelines and midstream segments. The company’s conventional pipelines business comprises of a network of more than 6,200 miles of liquid pipelines, including projects that are currently under construction, which are spread over Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. The midstream business consists of crude oil and natural gas liquids focused assets such as crude oil truck terminals, storage facilities, and fractionation plants.

Pembina Pipeline is a rare energy company that pays a monthly dividend. Pembina Pipeline has been operating as a trust for years but it became a c-corporation in late-2010 and paid a monthly dividend of C$0.13 per share. It started growing distributions from the start of 2012 and continued to reward shareholders with higher dividends in the subsequent years, even as energy prices plunged, oil and gas production dropped and a number of pipeline operators in North America found it difficult to sustain distributions. The company has recently announced a monthly dividend of C$0.17 per share.

The dividends, however, aren’t backed by strong levels of cash flows. In fact, Pembina Pipeline has been burning cash flows for the last several quarters. In the first six months of this year, for instance, the company generated C$688 million of cash flow from operations. After excluding the impact of one-off items, the adjusted cash flow from operations was C$583 million. This wasn’t enough to fund capital expenditure of C$1.18 billion, leading to negative free cash flows of C$496 million on a GAAP basis and C$601 million on an adjusted basis. The company has spent a total of C$282 million on paying the cash dividends, which leads to a total cash flow deficit of C$778 million on a GAAP basis and C$883 million on an adjusted basis. The deficit, on a GAAP basis, was more than C$1 billion in 2016 and C$1.3 billion in 2015.

Pembina Pipeline had to rely on other factors, particularly additional borrowings, to bridge the funding gap. Consequently, the pipeline operator has seen its total debt climb 68% from the end of 2014 to C$4.82 billion at the end of 2Q17. Normally, a company that has burned billions of cash flows and has seen its debt climb significantly would find it difficult to sustain or even grow dividends, but I think Pembina Pipeline is an exception.

That’s because firstly, Pembina Pipeline continues to carry one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, in spite of the surge in total debt. At the end of 2Q17, the company’s total-debt-to-equity ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, was 57%, which is significantly low in the midstream sector where a number of operators, including TransCanada (TRP), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB), carry leverage ratio of more than 100%. The industry’s average, as per data from Thomson Reuters, is 111.4% - which is almost twice as large as Pembina Pipeline’s.

In addition to this, Pembina Pipeline also has ample liquidity of more than C$2 billion, which mainly consists of funds available under the revolving credit facility, which should help it in covering the funding gap. I think the company can afford to burn cash flows in the short term without significantly damaging its financial health.

Secondly, Pembina Pipelines actually looks well positioned to meaningfully grow earnings while its cash flow profile will likely improve significantly in the near future. The company is in the process of placing some of its major growth projects online. Earlier in June, the company completed its massive C$2.44 billion expansion program, called Phase III Expansion, which includes construction of new pipelines and ramp up of some of the existing lines. It has also recently started the newly constructed 55,000 barrels per day propane-plus fractionators, called RFS III, in the same month after investing $C415 million in the project. These two projects, along with some smaller ones, will drive the company’s growth starting from the second half of 2017.

On top of this, the company is in the process of acquiring its rival Veresen in a C$9.7 billion cash and stock deal which will allow Pembina Pipeline, which is an oil-focused midstream company, to expand in the natural gas space. Through the merger, which is projected to complete in late-2017, the two companies expect to achieve nearly C$100 million in annualized pre-tax synergies. The acquisition is going to play a major role in fueling the company’s growth from 2018.

Overall, Pembina Pipeline has completed work on $C2.8 billion of growth projects this year and expects to place another C$2.8 billion of projects to service, including Veresen’s backlog of C$1.5 billion, in the coming quarters. As per the company’s forecast, the growth projects and Veresen acquisition will allow Pembina Pipeline to more than double its earnings (adjusted EBITDA) from C$1.189 billion in 2016 to C$2.65 billion in 2018 (guidance C$2.55-C$2.75Bn). I am expecting significant growth in cash flows from operations as well. At the same time, the company’s capital expenditure will drop as it completes work on the major projects. Higher levels of cash inflows and lower levels of cash outflows as capital expenditure could push the company to free cash flows. This should allow the company to announce major dividend hikes in the future.

Pembina Pipeline stock currently offers a dividend yield of 4.6%, which is higher than the average yields offered by its peers, REITs, and utilities of 1.7%, 3.9% and 3.4% respectively. The dividend yield is also slightly higher than Pembina Pipeline’s own five-year average of 4.5%. The company’s shares are priced 31.5x earnings and 13.2x cash flows, which is lower than the five-year average P/E of 36.7x and P/CF of 17.7x. I believe the stock looks attractive in terms of valuation and yield. Investors should consider buying at this price.

Author's note: Thank you for reading. Remember that Pembina Pipeline’s dividends may be subjected to withholding tax for US-based investors. Consult your broker for additional details on the tax treatment of Pembina Pipeline before buying this stock. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.