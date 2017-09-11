Alteryx Deep Dive: Secondary Offering And Lockup Expiration Leaves Shares Undervalued

Alteryx's fundamentals remain excellent, and shares should rebound quickly to where it traded post-announce ($23) once the market realizes its overreaction.

The CEO is selling only 600k of his 9.7 million shares, roughly 6% of his holdings - reflecting his continued faith in the business.

The offering is non-dilutive as no new shares are being issued (barring exercise of the green shoe option), and represents only 14% of the company's market cap.

The offering coincides with Alteryx's 9/20 lockup expiration. Shares tumbled 9% after the offering announcement, leaving them 8% under the offering price.

Alteryx, the high-flying big data integration company that was previously one of the most richly valued stocks in software, took a beating after it announced a secondary offering at $21.25.

Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), once the software sector's infallible darling, has seen a precipitous 9% decline from recent highs due to the announcement of its follow-on offering of 8 million shares (a small fraction of 58 million shares outstanding) at $21.25, 8% above where the stock closed after the announcement.

This steep fall capstones a month of losses for Alteryx, which has shed 14% of its value this month:

AYX data by YCharts

Prior to this decline, I would have been wary about investing in Alteryx, which previously traded as high as 8.5x forward revenues. However, following the recent (and misguided) sell-off, Alteryx stands poised to recover, offering fairly safe short-term gains to the brave trader. Fundamentals, after all, have never been stronger - the company reported a strong beat-and-raise quarter in early August and shares rocketed to $23. A non-dilutive, small secondary offering shouldn't cause any fundamental reason for taking away those gains.

This article will first update the reader on the state of Alteryx's business (growing steadily on the top line and marching toward profitability) to add comfort about investing in Alteryx should the holding period be longer than expected, then examine the structure of the deal and the selling shareholders involved.

The key takeaway for investors: as either a long-term hold position supported by a leading big data software vendor or a short-term flip supported by irrational stock declines, Alteryx's recent price actions open up a rare window for investors to nab some gains while the moment is ripe.

Fundamentals check

For the unfamiliar, Alteryx is a leading vendor of big data integration software. It's a self-service tool for combining different datasets (which may have varying data structures) and preparing them for clean analysis.

The Alteryx tool is intended for business users - that is, line-of-business executives who need quick access to data for decision making, without taking the extra step of consulting with IT. Traditional methods of data blending involved a lot of manual processes and porting in data streams that didn't always work well together, a time-consuming task handled primarily by IT. According to a Harvard Business Review study cited by Alteryx, 64% of organizations use five or more sources of data, creating integration challenges when business analysis requires them all.

Figure 1. Alteryx workflow chart

IDC estimates that the market for business intelligence and data analysis tools (a subset of the larger big data space) was $19 billion in 2016 and will grow to $29 billion by 2021. Alteryx also believes it can capture an additional $10 billion opportunity by converting the most manual of data processes - Excel-only workflows, which means using only copy-and-paste methods within spreadsheet rows to combine data. IDC estimates that there are 21 million spreadsheet-intensive users and that the time wasted on manually updating data tallies $60 billion per year.

This illustrates an important point - while Alteryx does have a few competitors in the space (the French software company Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) being one), its primary competition is coming from spreadsheet super-users who are pushing Excel's limits in data analytics and wasting time by not migrating to Alteryx's modern processes.

Alteryx's market is largely greenfield - it's not going head-to-head against comparable software tools; it largely exists in the market to displace legacy processes that have been proven inferior for high-volume, high-complexity workloads integrating a plethora of disparate datasets.

Financials check

Alteryx sells its solutions via SaaS subscriptions, priced per user per year. A standard subscription to Alteryx Designer, the core data blending tool, costs $5,195 per user per year, marking it as a fairly premium product in enterprise software (a "typical" price for a cloud application is $100/user/month).

Alteryx's revenues have grown at a fast clip since going public.

Figure 2: Alteryx income statement Revenues for the full year 2016 grew 61% to $69.8 million, and showed barely any deceleration in the first half of 2017, with 1H17 revenues growing 59% to $48.7 million. Alteryx is on track to deliver more than $100 million of revenue this year, indicating its increased path toward becoming a software vendor at scale. Yet it's relatively smaller revenue base indicates a company that still has plenty of room for growth ahead of it, and one whose prospect base (read: Excel users) is largely untapped.

Alteryx, like many other cloud software companies employs a "land-and-expand" sales model - meaning it attempts to get in the door with a new customer with only a few deployments, and then encourage the customer to purchase more subscriptions over time. Thus far, the land-and-expand model has succeeded at Alteryx:

Figure 3. Customer upsells chart The chart above, from Altery'x S-1, shows that customers tend to increase their initial subscriptions by 1.7x-1.9x in Year 2, and 2.7x in Year 3. Once Alteryx proves its utility to a new client, it is highly successful in adding more users to its paid subscription base.

Accordingly, a large portion of Alteryx's revenues derives from existing customers, but Alteryx isn't shy in adding new customers as well - as of June 2017, the company counted 2,800+ clients, a stunning 54% growth from the prior year period. And with customers continually purchasing more subscriptions (dollar-based retention rate, which is upsells minus churn, has held above 120% in each of the past ten quarters), each new customer adds a fountain of future revenue streams.

Figure 4. Alteryx customer count Nor is Alteryx catering the majority of its efforts to small and mid-market clients, either - who are much more volatile in their spending habits and exponentially more likely to churn. Marquee clients of Alteryx include such giants as Ford (NYSE: F), Unilever (NYSE: UN), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and even big data peer Tableau (NYSE: DATA), which provides data visualization tools but is lacking in data preparation - which is why it deploys Alteryx.

Revenue and customer growth aside, Alteryx's margins have also shown vast improvement. The common-sized income statement below offers an easier view into Alteryx's path to profitability:

Figure 5. Alteryx margins In 1H17, Alteryx delivered 12% of operating margin improvement, with losses slimming to a mere 23.4% of revenues (highly unusual for a company still growing at ~60%). In particular, Alteryx is beginning to capture on sales efficiency, with its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of dropping 20 points - indicating that Alteryx's headcount investments in account execs and business development reps are beginning to ramp to full productivity and make dents in the market.

Alteryx has also swung to profitability on an OCF basis in 1H17:

Figure 6. Alteryx OCF For the first time, Alteryx generated positive $5.7 million in cash flow in 1H17, up from -$4 million in the prior first half. It's still a small number to be sure, but compared to the vast majority of its software peers that are still burning cash at alarming rates, Alteryx's quick path to positive cash flow - despite its relatively smaller revenue scale - is a reassuring sign of a maturing company.

The secondary offering

Alteryx is tendering an 8 million block of existing shares at $21.25 - meaning no new shares will be created unless the underwriters' greenshoe is executed (the greenshoe or "over-allotment" option, common to equity offerings, allows the underwriting investment banks to stabilize the offering with more shares should demand exceeds expectations). In the case that the greenshoe is executed, 1.2 million shares would be created (15% of the offering size, the standard amount for greenshoe options). This offering coincides with the expiration of Alteryx's lockup period on September 20th.

The 8 million shares tendered represent a minor 14% of Alteryx's total market cap of 58.3 million shares (the 1.2 million green shoe represents 2% of Alteryx's cap). Investors reacted to the offering news as if it were a dilutive offering, sending shares down 9% - when in reality, the only possible dilution would be the unconfirmed execution of the greenshoe, comprising only 2% of the available market cap.

Investors shouldn't be concerned about the sellers, either. The table below shows the identity of the major selling shareholders:

Figure 7. Secondary offering sellers The major selling shareholder is Sapphire Ventures (listed twice in the table, as its lead partner on the Alteryx investment is Jayendra Das, also a director), who is selling 5.1 million of its total 6.2 million shares after a successful run. Sapphire Ventures led Alteryx's Series A in 2013 and has likely made ~10x on its initial investment. Sapphire's sale is a natural exit for a VC who has already made a healthy return for its limited partners, not a sign of pending trouble - and Das is also remaining on Alteryx's board.

Thomson Reuters, which owns 13% of the company, is selling 2 million shares - only a third of its holdings, indicating its continued faith in the company's execution.

The remaining 900k shares are coming from inside execs, each of whom is selling a very small portion of their total holdings. Dean Stoecker, Alteryx's CEO, is selling only 600k (6%) of his 9.7 million shares, netting him $12.7 million. This small insider transaction is not a red flag - it's more likely to indicate that the CEO is buying a new house than it is to indicate business trouble.

Olivia Adams and Edward Harding, the Chief Customer Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively, are tendering 150k shares each - also a small proportion (~8%) of their ~2 million shares each.

Investors have treated the secondary offering as if the execs are jumping ship, while in reality, they are selling only a small slice of their holdings. The fact that they are retaining the bulk of their ownership in Alteryx even as the lockup period expires is a signal of strength in the business, not weakness.

Final thoughts and valuation

For the first time, Alteryx's offering-induced sell-off has rendered the stock at a cheaper revenue multiple than the peer average for the software IPO class of 2017:

Figure 8. Alteryx trading comps

While several peers have shot up this month - Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) are each trading at a precipitous 10x forward revenues - Alteryx is finally trading at a digestible multiple of 7x, two turns below its own historical averages.

As discussed in this article, Alteryx's fundamentals remain in check: it's competing in a greenfield space and quickly adding high-loyalty customers to its client list, it's growing revenues at a fast clip and incurring slimmer losses relative to its peers. These strong fundamentals merit a premium for Alteryx, not a discount to peers.

The misguided sell-off creates a unique opportunity to buy Alteryx at a discount. The offering only has the potential to become 2% dilutive, and key executives are only selling a minor portion of their holdings. The market should quickly correct Alteryx's recent price movements and return the stock to the $22-$23 level (~8.5x forward revenues), implying a 10-15% return in the short term. In the long term, Alteryx's continued growth and a firm foothold in the rapidly accelerating big data sector could imply much higher returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.