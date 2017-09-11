Natural Gas Price Rises As Fundamentals Forecast Turns Bullish Over The Weekend

The full effects of Hurricane Irma on the national natural gas balance will not be known until EIA releases its weekly storage report for the week ending September 15. It is due for publication on September 21, which is 10 days from now. However, markets are forward looking and they are constantly digesting new information as it becomes available. That is why traders often prefer not to hold positions over the weekend.

Computer models produce noticeable changes over weekends because weekends last for 48 hours. This time allows numerical weather prediction models to complete 12 operational runs (eight for GFS and four for ECMWF) and deliver 12 ensemble means of degree days forecasts. That is a lot of data and therefore, by Sunday evening, the results (i.e., ultimate natural gas consumption forecast figures) may be very different from Friday results. Longer weekends have even more scope for changes and accumulate even more data that may wreak havoc on the markets when they open. Remember the 11% drop in natural gas price on January 3, 2017? It was the direct result of weather models taking a U-turn over a three-day holiday.

This weekend, computer models also delivered significant changes in the fundamentals forecast. However, price action is less aggressive because we are operating in an injection season, dealing with lightweight cooling-degree-days that have a disproportionately smaller effect on natural gas consumption (as opposed to heavyweight heating-degree-days analyzed during the withdrawal season in winter).

We convert the latest results from numerical weather prediction models into actual consumption figures and deliver daily reports to clients. Every Sunday at around 4 PM Eastern time, we issue an update on the changes that took place over the weekend. Below is a print screen from yesterday’s report that we sent out to our Seeking Alpha fans.

Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Long-Term table are monthly totals measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from the nine-year norm, measured in billion cubic feet. The changes (in the brackets) from the previous forecast are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, an increase in consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas an increase in production has a negative effect (red color).

As you can see, consumption forecast for September and October was revised higher by 16 bcf and 13 bcf respectively - primarily due to a greater number of cooling-degree days projected for Southwest and Northeast. While dry gas production forecast also was revised higher, the net effect on storage outlook was bullish (see the table below). Indeed, these changes were later confirmed in Monday morning update and the price rallied.



Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from five-year average, measured in billion cubic feet. End-of-season is the week ending October 27, 2017 (to be reported on November 2, 2017).

There is no sure way of knowing how the market will react to this or that information. However, we adhere to a probability trading approach. Therefore, when we saw consumption and storage figures generated by our models this morning, we knew one thing for certain - we are not going to short (at least not now). However, tomorrow's figures could be very different.

We are updating our models and forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - as well as an update our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content.