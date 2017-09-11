Why Netflix Will Be King

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been a disruptive force in the market. Hitting movie theaters and going after cable TV and movie studios with spectacular TV Series and movie productions. Putting so many companies on its toes has a price. Netflix has to increase the amount of content it provides consistently to remain at the top. The majority of the content Netflix provides still comes from licensing a wide variety of titles both from Netflix Originals and second-run titles, to improve profitability and be able to keep up with the amount of content demand, Netflix started to produce its own content. This change in strategy will give Netflix a better margin, reduce licensing costs, and increase its intellectual property value in the long-term although short term it is a huge impact on its free cash flow.

Producing content also reduces the risk from not being able to license particular content (Disney (NYSE:DIS) for example), and provides an edge with competitors of the streaming content services.

Can Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) do a better Job?

With its current strategy it’s not likely. The main reason for this is the purpose of a streaming service for both companies is completely different. Netflix vision is to “become the best global entertainment distribution service” while Amazon Prime video exists to increase the attractiveness of having an Amazon Prime Membership.

When we see a price per user, Amazon Prime cost is $8.99 to $10.99 per month and provides the following services:

Free Shipping costs (Two-day, Same Day, Prime Now, Amazon Restaurants, Release date delivery)

Prime Video

Prime Music

Prime Photos

Prime Pantry

Elements

Kindle content

Audible channels

Other discounts and bets

Netflix monthly subscription of $7.99 to $11.99 only provides the streaming service, dollar per dollar, is clear that Amazon has an advantage since it is cheaper and provides more services. However Netflix provides much more content and the market is willing to pay for it. Netflix released an around 126 original series or films in 2016, more than any other single American network or cable channel. In comparison Amazon did around 20. While Amazon is providing an impressive value per subscription, Netflix has infinitely more budget to create and license content and the leverage on number of users. While Amazon Prime has around 80 million subscribers, Netflix has 100 million worldwide and has total streaming content obligations of $14.4 billion ($3.6 billion considered current content liabilities, $2.9 billion non-current content liabilities in the balance sheet).

If Amazon were to invest similar amounts in its streaming service, its cash flow would be significantly reduced, unless monthly fees for Amazon Prime were to increase. However the main strategy for Amazon is to increase the number of prime subscriptions and expand its geographic presence. Increasing the price of the Prime subscription goes against their main strategy therefore Amazon video will not compete head to head with Netflix on content.

This can be observed by comparing Netflix subscriptions to cable subscriptions.

The decrease in cable TV subscriptions is lesser than the increase in Netflix subscriptions. This points out to big portion of the market that has subscribed to Netflix while keeping its cable subscription. Obviously there is an age and financial component to this. Older generations with higher spending power tend to favor both services while younger generations tend to stay away from cable.

Analyzing the chart and assuming a constant number of users of overall users from 2012 to 2017, we can conclude a total number of users between 52 and 76 million depending on the percentage of Netflix users that also have cable. Considering a constant number of users would mean that now 36% to 89% of Netflix users have cable. It is hard to put a number on the number of users since Netflix accounts are typically used by more than one person/home.

Apart from showing Netflix growth we can conclude from the analysis that the demand of content of the market has increased heavily in past years and this has cushioned the blow for cable TV companies. Similarly, I believe users with high demand of content will add Amazon Prime Video on top of the Netflix subscription. However as more content becomes available they could drop their cable subscription as arguably for the majority of Amazon Prime members the main selling point is the free shipping and the streaming service as a “nice to have."

This will become more apparent with Disney new streaming services as Disney owns its Pixar, Marvel and Disney content it would not have to spend on licensing costs. Disney also plans to add sports streaming with ESPN which is not competition for Netflix or Amazon but will certainly be a problem for cable TV providers.

In conclusion

I believe that while Netflix will have to step up its game to maintain its status against Amazon prime and Disney (which certainly will not be cheap) it will continue to grow, especially internationally, and cable TV will be hit the hardest by Disney and Amazon.