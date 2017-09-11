Adobe's Cloud-Based Subscription Will Continue To Grow Its Revenue

With its efforts to continue shift its legacy users towards its subscription services, we believe the company’s revenue will continue to grow.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE)’s shift towards cloud-based subscription in late 2011 from a perpetual-license model has been very successful so far. Although this new Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) business model caused its EPS to slump and its revenue growth stagnating in 2013/2014, its EPS growth took off soon after. As the company continues to shift its business towards cloud-based subscription, Adobe’s revenue has become more stable and predictable as recurring revenue now represents 86% of its total revenue in Q2 2017. As its legacy creative suite users continue to transition to its cloud-subscription, we believe Adobe’s revenue growth will continue.

Advantages of Adobe’s Cloud-Based Subscription

Before we dive into Adobe’s financial metrics, let us first discuss the advantages of Adobe’s new cloud-based subscription model. Unlike its previous perpetual-license model where its revenue depends on the quantity of its software licenses sold, this new cloud-based subscription model is based on a monthly fee that Adobe charges to its users. In return, Adobe will provide the latest software updates that include new features tools, cloud services, etc. We see two main advantages of this model:

First, Adobe will receive monthly subscription revenue from its users. This recurring revenue is not prone to seasonality and product cycles. Even in a traditionally low software sale season, Adobe still receives subscription revenue from its subscribing users. Since Adobe’s creative software package is virtually a monopoly, its subscriber base is less likely to massively lost due to competition. This makes the subscription-based revenue predictable, and stable. Its recurring revenue now weighs about 86% of the company’s total revenue, up from 27% in 2012.

Second, Adobe’s cloud-based subscription model (or Software-as-a-Service) allows its subscription users immediate access to new features that the company release with its software update. This makes its subscribers more loyal to the company’s product. Its new feature also helps maintain and widen the moat that they already enjoy.

Impacts of its Cloud-based Subscription model (Software-as-a-Service)

Let us now look at the impacts of Adobe’s subscription model has on the company’s revenue.

As its users continue to shift from its legacy creative suite products to its cloud-based subscription, we see its revenue continue to grow as indicated in the chart below. As the chart below shows, its revenue grew from $1.1 billion in Q1 2015 to near $1.8 billion in Q2 2017. Because its operating expense does not grow proportionately to its revenue (due to the nature of Software industry), its operating margin gradually improved from 18.4% in Q1 2015 to 32.9% in Q2 2017. As the company continue to shift its legacy software users to cloud-based subscribers, we anticipate the operating margin to continue to improve.

Adobe’s growth in revenue and operating margin has directly transferred to its growth in EPS and free cash flow (or FCF) per share as indicated in the chart below. As the chart indicates, both EPS and FCF per share shows an upward trend. In its past quarter (Q2 2017), its EPS and FCF per share declined primarily due to higher tax amount despite positive quarter over quarter revenue growth.

Similarly, Adobe’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio also continues to improve due to strong cash flow generation. Its total cash reached $4.9 billion in its last quarter, up from $3.1 billion in Q1 2015.

Will this Trend Continue in the Future?

We believe Adobe will continue its trend to grow its recurring revenues through its cloud-based subscription model. There is still a large subscriber growth potential as there were roughly 8 million legacy Creative Suite users, who have yet to migrate to subscription-based products as of December 2016. This will continue drive growth in its user base.

While Adobe has not released much information about its retention rate, ARPU, nor its existing subscribers, management indicated that its retention rate and ARPU growth is very high. With the ability to gradually increase ARPU, its revenue will increase even without user base increase. With its strong product line, the sophisticated features that most of its professional subscribers rely on, and the vast amount of training time required to master the software (and the same is true to switch), we believe its subscribers retention rate will remain very high.

Adobe’s presence in marketing cloud is also growing rapidly. However, unlike its dominance in its Creative Cloud suites, its market share in marketing cloud is roughly 15%. This is only modestly ahead of IBM’s 13.9%, SAP’s 11.3% and Salesforce.com’s 10.5%. Nevertheless, there is potential to integrate its marking cloud with creative cloud to create synergy and widen its moat.

Investor Takeaway

Adobe’s competitive advantage in its creative cloud services and its continual transition of its legacy creative suite users to subscription services should continue to drive its subscription services. The increase in subscribers along with its ability to increase its ARPU will allow growth in its revenue and cash flow. The added recurring revenue is predictable and consistent and makes it less prone to economic recession. Therefore, we believe Adobe will have strong growth with its current business model. The company’s future remains bright.

