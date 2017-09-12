Sanderson Farms - Let's Play A Game Of Chicken In 2018

Despite increasing chicken prices leading to stellar performance of late, analysts continue to expect the next fiscal year to see a decline in profits.

Actually, you are already playing the game if you own the stock whether you know it or not.

Overview

How many investors realize that they are playing a game of chicken in owning Sanderson Farms (SAFM)? It depends on your involvement in understanding and/or analyzing the commodity markets and Sanderson’s business.

The game of chicken is currently tied to expectations; specifically, the expectations for increasing feed costs to reduce Sanderson’s margins. As chicken prices have increased over the past year for a few quarters now, expectations for most analysts and commodity experts are for this trend to continue.

Average analyst estimates are calling for nearly 19 percent net sales growth for fiscal year 2017 and for 5 percent growth in 2018. As we are through three quarters of 2017, Sanderson is already at nearly 20 percent, so the company is set up to meet this target.

By the same token, average analyst estimates are calling for 53 percent diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth for fiscal year 2017. Through the first three quarters, Sanderson has witnessed an astounding 81 percent growth and may exceed the revised yearly estimate. But for 2018, average estimates are for diluted EPS to decline by -8 percent.

The driver for declining EPS is based expectations for an increase in feed in broilers processed costs. We are basically now talking corn and soybean meal. So, what’s the deal?

The deal is that corn and soybean meal have been stuck in a downward trend the past few years. There have been some short time spans where prices have increased on a year-over-year (YoY) basis (even upwards of 20 percent), but these gyrations have tended to gravitate back to negative trends.

Over at AGWEB, farmers have been looking for the time where production, stocks, and demand will create an opportunistic moment to see higher prices for corn and/or soybean meal. Some thoughts were upbeat that this would begin to occur in the 2017/2018 crop, but now, optimism has faded as global supply has come in pretty strong in South America and Eastern Europe.

Below are recent analyst EPS trends which have gone in Sanderson's favor from both increasing chicken prices and lower feed costs.

Three months ago, analysts were thinking that Sanderson would generate $10.7 per diluted share. This has now increased by 20 percent to $12.80 per share. If we could go back 120 days, it would have been even higher. So basically, analysts have missed the surge in chicken prices and correlation to Sanderson’s net sales right? Yep, clearly, the majority of the increase has come lately, but chicken prices witnessed very robust increases YoY during May through July for the most recent quarter.

To be honest, I didn’t have Sanderson’s earnings modeled correctly either, so I missed it too. This fiscal year is mostly accounted for, so like I said earlier, Sanderson is going to likely perform close to where everyone expects. Investors should note though that chicken prices have begun to decline from the previous year but remain up strongly with exceptions being big bird deboning breasts and tenderloins.

Sanderson’s estimated chicken pounds processed expectations for the near term provide some internal visibility for continued growth. This is part based on demand, as well as assumptions for recent production facilities to reach full production. For 2018, Sanderson is assuming 6 percent production growth.

Through the first three weeks of 2017, Sanderson feed in broilers processed costs were up 10 percent, which on the surface seems to contradict the low feed cost trend. But poultry processed was up 12 percent, so the increase was driven by volume growth. Per-pound feed in broilers processed costs were down at -2 percent through July 2017.

So, our game of chicken is based on what is going to hit first this upcoming fiscal year? Will corn/soybean meal costs begin to increase at a more constant rate leading to a decrease in Sanderson’s margins, or will the low-cost feed environment continue for yet another year.

Summary

Sanderson has witnessed very strong stock price appreciation from the previous fiscal year, as the stock is up 67 percent. Going all the way back to fiscal year-end 2015, and the stock price is up 116 percent. So, what is an investor to do whether in or out?

Analyst reports value Sanderson's business based on a P/E multiple at 12 times earnings. This is lower than a company like Tyson Foods (TSN), as Tyson is more diversified.

I recognize that some may look at P/E ratios of 12 or even EV/EBITDA of less than 6 times and think that it may be an opportunity. But Sanderson is trading at a 2 percent discount to the 12 times P/E ratio. Additionally, if lower earnings are in the company’s future, as estimated, the stock price at 12 times would be closer to $141. That being said, if top-line growth continues, analysts could give a free pass resulting in multiple expansion.

So, our game of chicken as of today, is based upon whether feed costs will remain depressed. At some point, feed costs will increase, and there will be a time where substantial increases are flipped towards their favor. Whether this happens next year is still up for debate.

Also, there may be future games of chicken on the horizon, which we may even need to play at the same time. For instance, Tyson Foods' recent announcement to build a $320 million poultry complex in Kansas, scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, producing pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide, is a literal game of chicken for a later time.

Investors need to take a measured approach to the near term for owning Sanderson. Sure, chicken prices could increase strongly next year due to multiple reasons, which could even spur diluted EPS growth higher sending Sanderson’s stock price north of $170.

But as other chicken producers look to increase capacity, any substantial feed cost increases and/or pricing pressures will hit stock prices hard, especially for the pure chicken producers. Building a position in Sanderson for the long-term requires some patience and understanding of how markets may work. Now is potentially not the best time to be getting long, as there may be better opportunities depending upon how our game of chicken unfolds.

