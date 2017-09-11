Sell Monday's Rally

By Parke Shall

The market rallied aggressively on Monday, with Dow futures currently up 237 points and S&P futures up 23.50 points as of about 3PM EST. At the same time, risk looks to be back on as traders overnight sold gold and silver, both of which are down in late day trading Monday. Gold is heading into the end of the day down 18.50 (-1.37%) and silver is down .27 (-1.51%).

The rally heading into Monday morning was a result of several factors. First, there was no serious escalation of the North Korean conflict over the weekend. Although words were exchanged, it looks as though the United States' diplomatic meetings with Russia last week and lack of further rhetoric regarding a military strike have both put investors at ease heading into the new trading week.



On top of that, Hurricane Irma, which was thought to have initially be capable of causing $200 billion worth of damage, now looks as though it may have only cost between $50 billion and $100 billion worth of damage, depending on which news source you read. It looks as though most of the worst of the storm is over heading into the new week, however the storm has now continued up the East Coast and the Midwest as a Tropical Storm and as of this morning is still producing hurricane force winds. The rebuilding process for many is only beginning.



Finally, markets are probably still rallying off the momentum of getting a debt ceiling deal done last week. Late last week it was reported that both Republicans and Democrats had come to an agreement to extend the debt ceiling for three months and had even been in talks to remove the debt ceiling altogether in the future.



We think all of the good news that is propelling markets higher this morning is either based on false pretenses or will be short lived and we think this morning is a great opportunity for investors to take profits on many names as stock indices hit all time highs. We wanted to explain a little bit of our reasoning.



First, with regard to the North Korean conflict, despite there being no escalation over the weekend, it hasn't calmed rhetoric from the North Korean side which continued over the weekend. Kim Jong Un continued to make threats against the United States over the weekend and despite there being no profound escalation, there is still a major problem in the Asia-Pacific region that is going to have to be dealt with at some point. We are not military strategists, but talking doesn't seem to be doing much to help. We still consider North Korea to be a potential source for market volatility as we head into the back end of 2017.



And as unfortunate as it is, Hurricane Irma is being followed by yet another Hurricane, Jose, that is now positioned toward the south east of the Caribbean and has strengthened to a full-scale category three or category four hurricane, depending on which news source you check. Though not predicted by many to be as devastating as Irma was thought to be, Jose needs to be closely monitored and could add to devastation not only to families, but to corporations and infrastructure that Irma and Harvey have both cut into. In addition, we still have another three weeks left in hurricane season and so risk with regard to storms doesn't seem to be off the table yet either.



With regard to the debt ceiling, a three-month extension is actually very little to get excited about. All we are doing is kicking the can down the road for another three months, which seems like great news now but will sneak up on us as we start to move into the holiday season. Even more alarming is the fact that the president is trying to remove the debt ceiling completely. It's shocking to us that a candidate who ran on a platform of stressing how in debt the country is could so easily and thoughtlessly suggest removing the debt ceiling, which would almost certainly result in a more cavalier attitude and more gluttonous spending by the government. If the three-month timeline doesn't alarm you, the potential for unlimited spending and taking on unlimited amounts of debt going forward should definitely frighten you. Who knows what the magic number will be when the country's creditors simply decide to lose confidence in our country's ability to repay the massive sum that we have racked up?



On top of this, equity valuations are absolutely through the roof right now. The Shiller PE is now over 30X and investors who are paying up to own stocks here are most certainly buying the top, or close to the top, we believe.

The euphoria that is driving markets right now is well meaning, but a probable sign that we are nearing, or at, a market top. We are long overdue for a correction, there are alarming amounts of debt in things like consumer credit and subprime auto loans and we still have many variables whose outcomes are unknown, like the North Korean conflict. On top of that, we had a Fed chair announce plans to unexpectedly resign last week, which the markets for some reason did not think was an ominous signal at all.

For us, all of these events paint a picture of a time where it is more prudent to be conservative than aggressive. As such, we believe Monday morning's rally should be sold and investors should look to buy the dip in commodities like gold and silver.