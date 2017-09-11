Speculative Preferreds: Hidden Gems Or Pigs In A Poke? (Part 2)

Are RAS preferreds hidden gems, as some have suggested? Our analysis suggests that, after adjusting for risk, preferreds like this are usually pigs in a poke and should be avoided at this point.

It is not possible to precisely determine the bankruptcy risk the market is discounting, but it is possible to establish minimum and maximum risk figures and use those for benchmarks.

In my previous article, Speculative Preferreds: Hidden Gems Or Pigs In A Poke?, I adopted the position of a buy-and-hold investor considering adding a high-yielding preferred issued by a company with weak financials to my portfolio of otherwise non-speculative preferred holdings. I focused on the marginal addition to portfolio dividend income that might be realized from the riskier preferred and then calculated the probability of bankruptcy at which the pickup in yield would be completely offset by the added risk.

To do this, I set about calculating the expected return, defined as the profit or loss anticipated on an investment that has various known or expected rates of return (calculated by multiplying potential outcomes by the chances of them occurring, and summing the results). However, rather than arbitrarily set a bankruptcy probability, I worked backwards to find the probably of bankruptcy at which the marginal addition to the portfolio's dividend income stream from the speculative holding would be equal to zero. With the bankruptcy risk at that level, the purchase of the speculative preferred would not add anything to the portfolio's dividend stream on a risk-adjusted basis and would therefore be meaningless. Of course, no one knows the actual risk of bankruptcy, but by calculating this figure the investor can create a benchmark against which he can measure his own assumptions about the financial viability of the company and gauge the likelihood that the speculative preferred in question would make a meaningful, positive addition to his portfolio in terms of returns from dividends.

The results of the calculations performed in the previous article are summarized below, though I would still suggest reading the article in full for a more complete explanation of the process.

Naturally, I had to make some simplifying assumptions in order to make these calculations. Judging from the comments I received on the article, the most controversial assumption was the investor was only concerned with the dividends and would not get any capital gains. This does not present a problem when assuming all of the non-speculative holdings were bought sold at $25 (the call price), or when the hypothetical speculative preferred was bought and sold at $25. However, some questioned whether it was appropriate to assume the buyer acquired the speculative preferred at a lower price (in my examples, at $20 or $15) but could not expect any capital gains.

I apologize for causing the kerfuffle. I should have made it clear that I would be dealing with the question of capital gains in a follow-up article. I thought I had made things clear in my first article, but I apparently left room for confusion. Any assumption one might make about capital gains and their probably will be arbitrary. Reasonable, perhaps, but still arbitrary in the sense that it was particular to the individual. For that reason, I initially focused on the only probably figure that could be calculated with any certainty: the probability at which the marginal return from the additional dividends from the speculative preferred is completely negated by the added risk. And to get that figure you have to assume zero capital gains, because that allows you to measure the impact of potential capital losses (stemming from a bankruptcy) and gauge whether the added risk connected to the speculative preferred will be compensated by the added dividend income alone. Capital gains, while important in some cases, can be treated as a separate issue.

Real-world example: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS)

Applying this analysis to a real-world situation, in the first article I called attention to the plight of RAIT Financial Trust and its preferreds. RAS has been a financially weak company for quite some time and a risky company even longer, but it now appears to be facing a truly existential crisis. The situation of RAS and its preferreds is akin to the hypothetical example I presented in which an investor was contemplating buying a beaten-down speculative preferred around $15 a share. In that example, I calculated that the bankruptcy risk would have to be 5.8% or less for this to be a worthwhile investment based on the expected dividend stream alone. As the bankruptcy risk of a company whose preferred shares have been beaten down to $15 on company-specific financial concerns is likely to be a lot larger than 5.8%, anyone buying at that level would have to be counting on capital gains to make the trade worthwhile. But just how much in capital gains and what degree of risk does one have to assume to make a trade such as this worthwhile? This will be the focus of this article.

Consideration of capital gains when buying speculative preferreds

In this article I will focus on potential capital gains and ignore dividend income from the speculative preferred. This is analogous to the stance of a short-term trader who does not expect to be in the shares long enough to receive any dividends. Alternatively, it could be a trader who does not care whether his returns come in the form of dividends, capital gains, or a combination of the two, he is just looking to get into a position, earn excess returns, and get out.

Economic theory suggests share prices should rise to the level at which investors no longer expect excess returns. For purposes of this discussion, I have been using the yield on the non-speculative part of the investor's portfolio as the benchmark for measuring excess returns, as the investor could always choose to buy more of the same and get the same return. The investor has a choice, and he does not have to reach for yield by buying a higher-yielding preferred issued by a company with weak financials unless the returns are compelling enough to offset the added risk of bankruptcy.

When considering only dividend income, I calculated that even a 5.8% bankruptcy risk would be enough to negate the pickup in yield from buying the (8.5% coupon) speculative preferred at $15 if the investor's portfolio of preferreds could otherwise earn a 7.5% yield with no bankruptcy risk. Of course, if the bankruptcy risk actually was 5.8% and the investor could count on capital gains, the beaten-down shares would be more attractive. But how much more attractive depends on your exit price assumption.

When dealing with capital gains, it is easier to calculate potential gains and losses on a per share basis rather than as a part of a portfolio, as I did when looking at the contribution of a speculative preferred to a portfolio's dividend income stream. It also makes more sense to calculate potential capital gains and losses on a per share basis since that is how many individual investors will think about the speculative risk-return proposition before them.

Beaten-down preferreds: Buying at $15 per share

The table below shows the expected return from capital gains for different exit prices and different probabilities of bankruptcy. Here we assume the speculative preferred is bought at $15 a share and can at most be sold at $25 for a best-case capital gain of $10 per share. Assuming a total loss of capital, the loss in the event of bankruptcy is $15 per share. The returns are shown in both dollar and percentage terms for ready comparison.

As can be seen, the expected return varies greatly depending on the bankruptcy risk and the exit price. If the bankruptcy risk is only 5.0% the expected return quickly becomes positive as the share price rises, though at what point it becomes worthwhile for you personally I could not say. If offered this same situation over and over you would always come out ahead in the long term, provided the bankruptcy risk was really 5%. The problem is you won't be offered the exact same situation over and over, and you can never be sure the bankruptcy risk is only 5%.

As the bankruptcy risk increases the breakeven exit price rises while expected return goes down, a double-whammy. In this example, the expected return is zero even at the maximum exit price when the bankruptcy risk is 40%. This tells us no rational investor would be buying the shares at $15 if the bankruptcy risk really was 40%, though the meager expected returns at slightly lower levels of bankruptcy risk also appear unlikely to entice investors into risking a loss of $15, especially when the best-case potential gain is only $10 per share.

The figures in the table above suggest the $15 share price for the speculative preferred in our example is discounting a probably of bankruptcy of no less than 10%–15%. If the bankruptcy risk were much lower than that, the risk-return proposition would be attractive enough to draw a crowd of buyers that would push up the price. While this is partially a subjective judgment, determining the maximum bankruptcy risk the market is discounting is less subjective because we know exactly where the expected return goes to zero. In our example, even at the maximum exit price ($25) the expected return is zero if the bankruptcy risk is 40%, so we can be certain that market is not discounting a bankruptcy probability larger than 40%. Taking into further consideration the uncertainty with regard to the exit price and timeframe in which it could be realized, the figures in this tables suggest that at $15 the market is probably discounting a bankruptcy risk of no more than 20%–25%.

There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to calculating what returns are acceptable to an individual investor in speculative situations. However, as demonstrated, one can get a good feel for lower and upper boundaries of risk, and that is enough to provide a benchmark against which the individual investor can measure his own assumptions about bankruptcy risk, calculate expected return figures, and see whether the risk-return proposition is acceptable from his perspective.

Key questions you must answer for yourself include what exit price you think is achievable (plus your minimum and maximum exit price scenarios) and in what timeframe, and what bankruptcy risk you are willing to accept. Do not limit yourself to thinking about potential gains just in terms of absolute dollars or percentages. Ask yourself if potential gain (maximum $10 in this example) is worth the potential loss ($15 in this example). If the potential returns you are contemplating do not appear attractive after adjusting for risk at even the minimum bankruptcy risk indicated by the market, then you should not be interested this trade.

Modifying assumptions slightly and assuming a worst-case capital loss is $10 per share rather than $15 is not an unreasonable assumption, and such a situation could arise if the preferred shares sold off down to $5 after the company announced that it was suspending preferred dividends but was not filing for bankruptcy. However, it would not make much of a difference in terms of expected returns, and my calculations (not shown here) suggest that an investor would still not find this trade an attractive risk-return proposition if the bankruptcy risk was much higher than 25%. Where assuming smaller losses makes a big difference in the optics of the risk-reward ratio. Instead of risking $15 for a maximum gain of $10, the buyer would only be risking $10 for the same potential gain. This risk-reward proposition still might not be attractive enough for you personally, but it would better than before and the optics would be less daunting because the potential loss would not be larger than the potential gain.

Beaten-down preferreds: Buying at $5 per share

Let us also consider the case where the preferred shares sell off down to $5.00 a share following an announcement by the issuing company that it is suspending preferred dividend payments but is not preparing to file for bankruptcy. With the preferred dividends suspended, naturally buyers could not expect any dividend income in the near term. If the company ended up going bankrupt, the buyer would not only get no dividends, there may be little or no value left in the preferreds (let alone the common stock), resulting in a complete loss of any money invested.

With the preferred dividends suspended and the preferred shares driven down to $5, it is clear the market believes there is a big chance of the company going bankrupt, but let's run some numbers and see what the implied bankruptcy risk might be and what returns might be expected from a highly speculative trade such as this.

Again, we are assuming the returns in this case are only capital gains, and this would indeed be the case if the shares just recently sold off in response to a suspension of preferred dividend payments. However, the same calculations would generally apply even if the preferred shares had been depressed for a long time and there was a chance the missed dividends on the preferreds would be repaid. In that case it is possible the preferreds shares would briefly go above $25, provided the cumulative dividend payment was large enough, but for the sake of simplicity we will assume that won't happen. Besides, just because a company has paid all the preferred dividends it missed doesn't mean it now has a clean bill of health. The company is likely to remain under a cloud for quite some time and this alone will keep its preferreds from returning to and staying near their call price.

As shown in the table above, the expected return from buying at $5 a share would not be positive unless the probably of bankruptcy was less than 80%. With a 75% chance of bankruptcy the expected return would be positive only if the shares got back above $20, though even then the expected returns are not glaringly attractive. With a 65% chance of bankruptcy the expected return would be positive if the shares got back above $15, and with a 50% chance of bankruptcy the expected return would be positive if the shares got back above $10. (Note: The percentage return figures in the table represent the absolute change; the annualized return would be lower if it took more than one year for the shares to recover.)

If the preferred shares came down to $5, the figures in this table suggest that the highest bankruptcy risk the market could be assuming is 75%. The lower end is more uncertain, but these figures suggest the market would be assuming a bankruptcy risk of no less than 50%. At what point this risk-return proposition becomes worthwhile for you personally I cannot say. But even assuming a bankruptcy risk of 50%–75%, I suspect that some would be willing to bet small sums at $5 a share for a chance to win $25, especially if the shares don't have to rise very far for the expected return to be positive. A trade such as this would be akin to buying a very long-dated option in the sense that it could have a big payoff if the company's situation improves, but it would also be like an option in the sense that you wouldn't want to bet more than you could afford to lose.

Real-world example: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS)

Returning to RAS, our real-world example, I hope my analysis has convinced you that the chances of a company like RAS going bankrupt don't have to be very large for you to lose money buying its preferreds around $15, and have to be much smaller than the common stock is signaling for you to have a decent chance of making money. The perceived likelihood of RAS going bankrupt only has to increase from where it is now for the common and preferred shares to fall further, which is what they did with a vengeance last Friday, September 8, in response to news that the company was exploring strategic and financial alternatives and had retained Barclays and UBS as advisers.

There may come day when RAS will become a speculative buy, but that day is not today. Even the highest-yielding of the company's preferreds does not offer a particularly compelling return unless you are sure the risk of bankruptcy is well less than 20% (which is hard to do at this juncture). In short, the unknowns (the risks) are too large and the potential returns are too small at this point.

If there is an entry point for RAS preferreds, I suspect it will be after a selloff sparked by news that the company is suspending preferred dividend payments. However, even then you should not be betting more than you can afford to lose. As shown in the table with expected returns for a preferred bought at $5 a share, the really compelling returns on beaten-down preferreds are available only after the shares have been beaten down to $5 or less. The bankruptcy risk will naturally be higher at that point, but the potential returns if the company does not go bankrupt will be even higher, making the risk-return proposition much more attractive even if you have to wait a few years (which you probably will).

Conclusion

From Seeking Alpha articles and comments by contributors and users, it is clear that some investors have done quite well buying beaten-down preferreds over the years. I give kudos to them for being able to discern the hidden gems from the pigs in a poke. However, even they admit that not every such trade has worked out. Investors must do their homework on a case-by-case basis and do a careful assessment of the risk in order to determine whether the potential returns are worth risking the potential losses. You may think the market is wrong, and sometimes it is, but you must at least understand what the market is saying about the risk in order to make an informed decision.

After having looked at only returns from dividends in the first article in this series and then only at capital gains in this second article, it would make sense to take the same approach and look at dividends and capital gains simultaneously. It would make sense, but in most cases it makes more sense to first look at dividends and capital gains separately in order to discern what the market is telling us about risk from these slightly difference perspectives. When dividends and capital gains are considered simultaneously one would also have to be very careful about the time frame in question, as the contribution to returns from dividend income would not be very large if the time frame was short. For this reason, I will leave such analysis for investors to perform themselves as suits their needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.