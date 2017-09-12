In U.K., Prime Minister May's Only Win Seems To Be Over Trump

Still against the US dollar the British pound has risen in spite of the Prime Minister having such a hard time when dealing with the leadership of the European Union.

The biggest hangup faced by the Conservative leader seems to be related to the immigration problem, something may, or may not, bring about Ms. May's demise.

Ever since she was elected Prime Minister, Theresa May has seemed to stumble here and there, especially in when she called an election to strengthen her position and lost ground.

To many, Prime Minister Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, seems to have been made one stumble after another since she took over from her predecessor David Cameron right after Great Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Her efforts to “leave” the EU have created massive turmoil in her own Conservative Party, and her attempt to gain more control of the government suffered an ignominious defeat which left her with even less power and control over her destiny.

Unfortunately, for her, things have not improved since the June election. Yet, the value of the British pound against the United States dollar has risen since Donald Trump has ascended to the US presidency.

Movements in the price of a currency can be interpreted as a market indicator of how investors perceive two economies will be moving relative to one another.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker has gone on record saying that the price of a country’s currency is the most important price in that country.

Well, at its low point in October 2016, it took only about $1.21 to purchase one British pound.

It should be noted that this low was reached following the British vote to leave the European Union, the EU. Just before this vote to “leave” in June 2016, one pound cost almost $1.49. The drop in price, occurring over a four-month period, represented a substantial decline.

After Mr. Trump was elected president early in November, the US dollar/pound exchange rate fluctuated in the $1.22-$1.27 level in April 2017, when Ms. May and the Conservative Party called for the new election.

The interesting thing about this is that the value of the dollar rose against most other currencies immediately after the election of Mr. Trump. This was especially true for Europe - see this post and also this one - which discussed how the stronger dollar might hurt Mr. Trump’s plans for the economy.

The British pound rose then, topping the $1.29 level before the British vote took place. The interesting thing is that the value of the pound only dropped modestly after Ms. May suffered the embarrassing result.

The only major factor that might help to account for this decline being only a small one is that it seems as if the global investment community was turning against the US dollar at this time. One of the major reasons for this turn was the election of Emmanuel Macron as the President of France. This victory, coupled with his immediate move to join forces with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seemed to provide an optimistic event for the European community and the world.

This was coupled with the growing view that Mr. Trump and his administration were not going to get the aggressive economic and political programs passed by a Congress that was badly divided.

The British pound participated in the wave and by the middle of July was up over $1.31 in price. By early August it took just over $1.32 to purchase one pound.

And, here in the first third of September, the pound still trades around $1.32.

But, what is going on now?

Ms. May still can’t seem to get her act together.

The stickiest point in developing her proposal for Brexit, Wolfgang Münchau writes in the Financial Times, has to do the immigration issue. Much of the non-urban vote, the voters who achieve the victory in the Brexit vote, wanted to distance Great Britain from Brussels and from the threat of more-and-more immigrants coming to the British island. The major urban areas of the United Kingdom voted to “remain.”

Ms. May’s problems appear to be how hard a stance to take in the immigration issue. How can she achieve a relatively free flow of goods and services, yet, not maintain a free flow of people?

Mr. Münchau writes in the article just cited:

“Freedom of movement is at the core of what the EU is all about.”

If Ms. May sticks with a hard position on the immigration issue, a “hard” Brexit will follow, with its attached consequences. Not a very optimistic picture for future of a “Great” Britain.

And, yet the British pound continues to strengthen against the US dollar.

This strength, to me, is hard to fathom. But an exchange rate compares one currency against another - it is a relative price. Given this situation, traders are placing their bets on a stronger British pound, a relatively weaker US dollar.

What are these traders saying about the performance of Mr. Trump against Ms. May. Go figure?

