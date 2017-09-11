Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly: Crash Edition

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

This week's article is slightly delayed, partly due to weekend excursions and partly because I wanted to look very closely at a crash scenarios for various instruments.

A crash in equities will have far and wide implications. Ideally we would not only want to avoid the fall out, but profit from it too.

Equities

The dip at the start of last week should be setting up the next leg higher. Last week's low of 2447 is now an inflection point for a move to new all time highs and break of 2500 for the S&P500 (SPY). Hopefully you caught my comment calling a 2448 bottom last Tuesday.

There are bearish options too, but they only come into effect below 2417. I struggle to count a top with the current patterns until new highs are made.

But that in itself is dangerous; I doubt there is an Elliottician anywhere calling a top. Most are looking for a wave 4 decline to buy, or new highs. Yet I can't think of a single top where everyone got it right. The price action at major reversals (and this one is MAJOR) is often messy as there is a big clash of time-frames being traded. Short term traders are looking for new highs, medium term traders a decline to buy, and large players are distributing their long term positions.

An example of this messy wave structure comes from the S&P500 (SPY) at the year 2000 highs.

The waves into the highs, and the initial decline are all best counted as 3 wave moves, which isn't what anyone would expect.

To cut a long story short, I don't think it is useful to look for a perfect reversal, where every trader confidently pinpoints the exact top. Far safer to expect the unexpected.

My tactic is to stay short term long, but I have started to prepare a 'crash stock portfolio' over on Matrixtrade.com for what we think will be shocking downside starting in the next 1-3 months.

Constructing a portfolio of decent sized shorts is a very difficult proposition, especially near major reversal points where the price action gets a bit messy.

After all, there is still a possibility the next decline is only a wave 4. Or what if the next rally keeps going and going? There are lots of possibilities, but we use a combination of technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis and have concluded out of the many possible scenarios, a crash is actually the most probable. And it might be closer than many think.

Looking at the bigger picture, there is enough to suggest we are in the right area.

And leading stocks agree.

Initial targets for the S&P500 are 2100 and then 1800.



Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) continued higher last week. Gold exceeded the $1334 target, but the wedge idea is still valid and has now broken to the downside.

If this pattern and count are correct, gold should now retrace and target the broken weekly trend-line (purple sloping line in chart above), which will be in the low $1200s by the time it gets there.

This may seem out of place considering the path mapped for equities, but if you look how gold performed around the last three tops / crashes (1987, 2000 and 2007), you will see it rallied together with equities (as it is doing now) and traded flat to down during the equity decline.

Oil (USO)

Oil decisively broke out of the wedge last week. Initially it looked like $45.6 should be the bottom, but the failure to make an impulsive move higher again puts the longevity of any rally in doubt and a dip back down to $45 is still likely.

Ignoring the rather convoluted count, the higher time-frame view is quite bullish.

And the guide from the 2009-2010 recovery still relevant; the calendar dates have matched pretty well since the February 2016 lows.

However, there is something not quite right with this view. If equities are topping, copper (JJC) has topped (as explained here), and inflation is going to take a dive, how should oil behave?

Although I don't expect every instrument to line up perfectly, it would be an oddity for oil to rally in the above scenario. Indeed, it may be setting up a sharp move lower as it did during the 2001 equity sell off.

The 1999-2000 recovery from the preceding 8 year bear market was primarily driven by OPEC cuts, echoing the recovery in recent times. So it's not only a vague similarity on a chart; the drivers, the price structure and the position of related markets all concur. I closed the longs I took out in the $42s and will continue to trade both directions if and when there is clarity.



Natural Gas (UNG)

The comparison of current oil to the period of 1999-2000 is interesting as the drivers are quite similar and the structure is comparable, if not compellingly so. However, the same comparison to natural gas is striking in its similarities.

I've been bullish on natural gas for two main reasons. Firstly, the count calls for a significant leg higher. However, this could still be the case even if it were to make a significant decline first (as per the chart above); we only know the 2016 lows should hold. Secondly, a comparison with 2012-2014 suggested a move higher. This historical guide worked for many months, from October 2016 to recent times, but the failure to rally in recent months is perhaps telling us the guide is bust.

Continuing to look for a rally when price is going the wrong way is verging on the stubborn. I will keep my calls, but have closed all futures bets for a small profit.

The Dollar (UUP)

I wish I'd kept my mouth shut last week as the dollar made its way perfectly to the 90.8 target from this August 1st chart.

The dollar should now make a pretty significant retrace to the 23.6% Fib at 92.89 and 94.2 at the 38.2% Fib. This would break the channel in the chart above, and may look bullish in the short term.

However, there is the potential for one more wave down to complete a trend sequence. Wave 1 was 560 pips or 5.4% so we could get a final wave in proportion to this.



I will update as we go, but for now I am long the dollar.

Conclusions

You can file this article dismissively under 'another crash call', but it's never a good idea to be complacent and we should at least have a plan 'B' for when markets take an unexpected turn.

Understanding how markets correlate and move during an equity crash can help you avoid considerable losses. With this in mind I have closed the majority of my bullish energy bets. I also plan to short equities, and am constructing a portfolio of stocks and instruments designed to maximize gains from a market shock.

Ideally, the US indices make one more high, but that is not a requirement. The Dax (EWG) has almost certainly topped, as has the Nikkei (EWJ).

Time to look at the bigger picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long UNG calls (which I have written off to zero) and various stocks.