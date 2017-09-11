This Stock Market Favors Active Managers To Outperform Their Passive Peers

The Rising Tide Of The S&P 500 Is Not Lifting All Boats

Back in early June, Goldman Sachs' analysts expressed concerns at the level of increase in share prices and the low realized volatility of the FAAMG stocks over the preceding six months (see here and here). The concerns centered around low volatility funds increasing their holdings of normally higher volatility tech stocks, including the FAAMG stocks, due to tech stocks currently experiencing unusual low volatility. An analysis of the performance of the Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV) from beginning of July (when I took a snapshot) and the end of August, shows the tech stocks contributed handsomely to performance. The analysis also shows SPLV share holdings for many of the traditional low volatility sectors performed poorly for the period under review. But really striking was the difference in performance for individual stocks within sectors and across all sectors. The rising tide reflected in an increasing S&P 500 index is not lifting all boats. For an ETF tracking the S&P 500 this is not so much an issue. But for low volatility and other ETFs following rules that cause them to selectively pick stocks from the broader universe of stocks in an index, it has the potential to be a very big issue. High levels of volatility provide greater opportunities for profit for high frequency traders of stocks. I have expressed the view there is possibly a yearning for a return of volatility amongst those involved in short term trading of stocks. Maybe an opportunity, another form of volatility, already exists in the wide disparity between the direction of share prices of tickers that are performing well and those that are out of favor in the current stock market. Closer analysis reveals these disparities for individual tickers can be found not only in sectors performing poorly but also in those sectors that are performing well overall. I start with an analysis of SPLV by sector per TABLE 1 below, which is revealing in itself. I then proceed to analyze gains and losses within sectors, revealing the considerable impact of picking the right or wrong ticker to invest in.

TABLE 1 Part 1 - SPLV Shareholdings, Tickers held both at Jul-3-17 and at Sep-1-17

TABLE 1 Part 1 shows around 89% of the Tickers held by SPLV at July 3, 2017 were still held at September 1, 2017. There was a relatively small re-balancing in value between sectors due to partial disposals offset by additions netting to negative $47.3M. This reduction was more than offset by net share price gains of $114.0M. Sectors with overall net share price gains had total gains of $123.6M. These gains were partly offset by losses of $9.6M for sectors with overall net share price losses. Goldman Sachs' analysts concerns for low volatility funds in respect of tech stocks were not realized. During the period to September 1, SPLV actually increased their holdings in Tickers of tech stocks held at July 3, and tech stocks provided among the best share price gains of any sector. Larger re-balancing occurred through full disposal of some existing Tickers and addition of new Tickers not previously held, as per TABLE 1 Part 2 below.

TABLE 1 Part 2 - SPLV New and Fully Disposed Tickers

The major re-balancing due to net addition of Tickers was in the Financials, Utilities, and Industrials' sectors with net additions totaling $396M. The major re-balancing due to net disposals of Tickers was in the Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Telecommunication sectors with net reductions of $333M. While Information Technology had a net disposal of whole Ticker balances, the effect of this was mostly offset by additions to and share price gains for Tickers held at beginning and end of the period, per TABLE 1 Part 1 above. The overall effect of the changes per Parts 1 and 2 are reflected in TABLE 1 Part 3 below.

TABLE 1 Part 3 - SPLV Total share holdings at end of respective periods

TABLE 1 Part 3 is organized by those stock sectors that resulted in overall net gains and those resulting in net losses for SPLV due to share price changes. The weighting increased by 4.32 percentage points for the more profitable stock sectors and vice versa for the sectors with losses. Part of the weighting re-distribution came from share price increases effect on ending investment value. Most of the change in weighting derived from a significant re-balancing from Consumer Staples (minus 3.10 percentage points) to Financials (plus 3.58 percentage points). There was no significant re-balancing of Information Technology, the area of concern for Goldman Sachs' analysts. While all of the foregoing might be of interest in regard to the variability of performance between sectors, it does not disclose the potentially dangerous variability below the surface at the individual Ticker level.

This Stock Market Favors Active Managers To Outperform Their Passive Peers

Separating out the gains and losses by individual Ticker, I find a dangerous variability in share price performance within the various stock sectors, as reflected in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

I say the share price performance variability is dangerous because there is every possibility the outperformance by some Tickers could cease. This exposes SPLV investments to reduction or complete loss of the gains from Tickers currently performing well. If losses continue for the current loss making Tickers, the current net gains could very quickly turn into losses. The other highlight from TABLE 2 is just three stock market sectors, comprising less than 50% of SPLV's investment, contributed virtually all of the net gains for the quarter. The $2.9Bn invested in Financials, Information Technology, and Utilities at July3, 2017, generated net gains of $110.5M at an annualized rate of return of 23.14%. The larger amount of $3.2Bn invested across the other eight sectors generated net gains of just $3.5M, at an annualized return of less than 1.0%. It is not hard to see how in this current stock market, a nimble and active manager, with discretion to invest selectively, could have achieved a far greater return by an active approach than by following the passive low volatility approach of SPLV.

This Stock Market Is Like A Placid Ocean On The Surface With Dangerous Undercurrents Of Share Prices Moving In Different Directions

I can only conclude from the analyses above, while the S&P 500 has been like a rising tide, the tide is not currently being driven by all or even most Ticker share prices rising, but rather by a broad mix of rising and falling share prices. When I see the three sectors in TABLE 2 generating over 23% annualized return, I think - this is not sustainable. At the same time, I do not see the other sectors in TABLE 2 improving to offset lower returns from those three stock market sectors. This is likely a time when nimble active management can best monitor the direction and momentum of share price movements of individual stocks and react accordingly. I have no doubt that many individual Ticker share prices will continue to rise, based on sound fundamentals and/or emotive factors. But, as many Ticker share prices peak, and others in decline continue to decline, I believe further advances in the overall stock market might be limited.

