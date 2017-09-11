General Motors: Follow The Greenlight

General Motors has been one of the worst-performing stocks among profitable S&P companies in the past seven years.

Until recently, I was quite bearish on General Motors (NYSE:GM), as discussed here and here. I would like to explain my change of heart and why I think it's time for investors to consider adding shares of GM to their portfolio. First, I'll analyze why Warren Buffett and David Einhorn hold billions worth of shares of GM in their funds. Second, I'll look into look at why now, after almost seven years of going nowhere, might be the right time to buy.

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn has been leading one of the largest activist campaigns in recent years at General Motors. I'm going to analyze his recent proposal to create two classes of common shares. Here is the bull case summary proposed by Greenlight Capital:

2017 GM looks significantly different than pre-crisis GM did, cutting many unprofitable businesses and improving margins significantly. However, GM has traded at a significant discount to its intrinsic value for quite a while. Also, GM trades at a mere 5.6x LTM earnings and about 6x 2018 EPS projections of ~$6 a share. Critically, investors don't expect earnings to grow over the next four years -- they actually expect them to decline to $5.6/share in 2020. To put it simply, companies that aren't growing earnings don't deserve premium multiples. Should GM be trading at a 60% discount to the market multiple? Only time will tell.

In an era of record low interest rates, and even negative rates, investors have been reaching for yield. As history would suggest, they tend to look in the wrong places, such as European periphery bonds. The real question then becomes: Why is GM trading with a 4.3% as of August 2017?

To answer that, let's look at the three main bearish theses on GM:

They have a significant amount of sub-prime auto loans on their books that could potentially presage bankruptcy like in 2009.

The auto market in the U.S. has clearly peaked, based on a variety of metrics. This could spell big trouble for GM.

Auto inventories are the highest they've been since the financial crisis, and this can cause price deflation in the car market that will hurt GM.

Let's take a look at GM's most recent earnings report from the quarter ending June 30, 2017. In regard to subprime auto loans and potential exposure, here are the key data points:

The most important point here is that net financial receivables rose by 19%, but loans to subprime customers are down almost 15% in the same period. So while the proportion of loans to subprime borrowers has decreased, GM has also moved into a higher proportion of prime loans. We cannot be sure about the future, but this trend is important for GM investors.

Bears' biggest argument is based on subprime defaults. Here's the data from Intex and Morgan Stanley:

However, the above data is not as worrisome as it looks. First, the 10-year data span leads right up into the financial crisis, so it could lead one to infer the same exact trend will occur once again. While highly unlikely, it's not impossible. Second, subprime defaults are only about 2% higher than the average high of the cycle in the past five years (~10%), which does not portend disaster.

Digger deeper, we see further encouraging trends at GM. Total loans 30-plus days are down ~21% from 2016, and including repossession the improvement is consistent. We cannot predict subprime loan losses with complete accuracy, but GM's balance sheet looks better than the bears would have you believe.

The auto industry might have hit a cyclical peak based on a variety of metrics. However, the market knows this, so barring a recession it looks priced in. Here is the slowdown in monthly sales:

To put the above drop into context, it could induce you to be quite bearish:

I will also add that name and reputation can play a large role on capital allocation and strategic decisions. GM does not have a good reputation after getting bailed out by the U.S. government, even though taxpayers made a profit of $2.4B. I bet that if GM changed its name and corporate headquarters, the stock might perform better than not -- also, getting a new CEO wouldn't hurt, in my opinion.

Based on Greenlight Capital's analysis, which has a strong and demonstrated track record of equity investment success, we get the following price points. As a cautious optimist, I'm looking for somewhere between the low and mid-range, or around $47.5 per share. Keep in mind that hedge fund managers can be overly optimistic, especially when engaging in activist campaigns. (Please see Ackman on ADP, with the projection of a 100% rise.)

Most critically, why does this matter now? Although we live in an era of microsecond trades, there are still important market dynamics that human beings can recognize and capitalize on.

It might seem like ages ago, but on June 9, 2017, investors in GM got the signal they were waiting for. Here is a brief summary of that day's trading, which ended in a big afternoon swoon:

Although stocks finished off their lows, it felt like a mini flash crash --it's is not often that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) falls ~8.5% in one trading day. I'm glad I was watching my list of 300+ tickers on my iPhone app, because I noticed that after a long period of underperforming the market, GM was up nicely in a very ugly tape as we demonstrated above. Specifically, GM opened at the low $34.05 and never looked back, finishing up $.29 (.95%) to $34.34 in a day where the S&P closed down ~.25% nearly .6% off the lows.

Why is this important and what's the proof? This is critical to portfolio construction. Ideally, investors would like to hold a variety of assets with low correlation and positive returns. GM fit the bill perfectly, negligible positive correlation to other risk assets and a positive return. The proof is that since that day, GM has outperformed the market by almost 600 basis points, making shareholders money and further increasing market confidence in the name.

That is why after almost 18 months of being bearish on GM I gave it a triple allocation in my portfolio, or 15% of long exposure. I'm very glad I did. I think this day (June 9) might have been a turning point in sentiment for GM stock, and while I cannot predict if it will hold, based on the current market price action it looks as if GM shareholders can be more confident going forward.

Summary

It is critical when investing to not become prisoner to bias and emotional tendencies, and while I was bearish on GM for good reasons it doesn't matter. When you see strong bullish divergences that signal changing investor preferences, it's incumbent upon any investor to capture that alpha. An investor has one job: to make money. GM gave careful market watchers an indicator that very often portends risk-adjusted outperformance.

I'm sure some will think that I'm a "flip-flopper" and am just riding the bullish trend. All I can say to that is that the market said it wants more GM, so I tried to buy it first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.