I Suspect Oil Expectations Are About To Get Brighter

For a while now, I have been more upbeat about the state of the oil market than the EIA (Energy Information Administration). According to the organization, the trend right now has been toward a continued large excess of crude and product inventories, driven by an unfavorable balance of supply and demand. However, as new data pours in, I believe that there's a decent reason that the organization will need to revise some of its estimates in a manner that will ultimately prove more favorable for oil bulls.

A look at what the EIA expects

Every month, the EIA releases its Short-Term Energy Outlook. In it, among other things, it address the broader oil market, including not only US and global supply and demand but also OECD inventories. Normally, revisions tend to be smaller, but it's not unheard of that we see material changes in estimates for where the picture might be in the future or even where it has been.

In the table below, you can see not only what the EIA says domestic crude stocks, as well as the sum of oil and petroleum product stocks, have been for the second quarter of this year, you can also see forecasts regarding where they think those numbers should move in the quarters to come. If the EIA is correct, crude stocks at the end of the second quarter came in at 501.8 million barrels. This should drop by 26.4 million barrels during the third quarter, followed by a further (small) reduction to 471.1 million barrels by the end of this year.

Likewise, we should expect inventories to drop for total oil. According to the EIA's estimates, the sum of crude and petroleum products should end the third quarter at 1.327 billion barrels, down 11 million barrels from the end of the third quarter. This should drop by a further 35 million barrels in the fourth quarter to end the year at 1.292 billion barrels before resuming growth in 2018.

While these numbers look good (though next year's rise is unpleasant), the fact of the matter is that we are already showing inventories, using weekly estimates, that are quite a bit lower than where they are expected to be. Thanks to large draws in recent weeks, stocks are now 13 million barrels lower for crude and 16.60 million barrels lower for total stocks than where the EIA expects. While total stocks are still higher than fourth quarter estimates, crude stocks are lower than expected to the tune of 8.70 million barrels.

What's fascinating about all of this is that, if my theory regarding the market is correct and if the EIA's numbers are right, we should continue to see decreases that would be large enough to warrant a sizable revision in the oil market for the sum of crude and petroleum products but also, to a lesser extent, for crude inventories. If so, this would help to make up for the vast difference in expectations between what the IEA (International Energy Agency) and OPEC expect and what the EIA expects to happen for OECD stocks. While the IEA has recently provided some notes of caution, both it and OPEC believe that the market will return to the five-year average figure for inventories by the end of the first quarter of next year (the IEA said that if second quarter draws continue, then we would still have a 60 million barrel overhang over the five-year average, but demand should surge in the third quarter). The EIA, on the other hand, expects inventories to stay stubbornly elevated.

Is there a basis for this?

Anybody can say anything they want, but that doesn't make it true. For proof of this, look no further than the ideological divide in the political arena. Having said that, I am not just shooting from the hip here with my claim. Rather, I am using data to suggest what might very well be the case. Besides the fact that we are now down from where inventory forecasts suggest, I am relying on what has happened in prior years.

If you look at the graph below, you'll see that, in the five years ending in 2016, the general trend for crude stocks has been about flat. 2014 and 2015 were exceptions, almost certainly because of the growing glut, but if you strip those out as outliers, you'll see that the average decline from this time of the year (we're two-thirds of the way through the third quarter) through the end of the year has been 1.60 million barrels. That's not terribly large in the grand scheme of things, but when you consider strong exports and strong demand, not to mention coordination from OPEC, it's very possible that this year's decrease will be larger.

In the next graph below, you can see a far more pronounced trend for the sum of crude and petroleum products. The same kind of increase, only larger, existed for 2014 and 2015, but we also saw huge decreases of 68.658 million barrels in 2013 and 38.404 million barrels in 2016. A smaller drop of 3.946 million barrels occurred through year-end in 2012. Averaging these three drops out, you would have a decrease through year-end of 37 million barrels.

As I already mentioned, it's impossible to know what the situation will look like at the end of this year, but if you consider that the difference between current inventories and where they should be at year-end doubles (since we're halfway through the quarter), then we could see a pretty bullish revision compared to what the EIA currently expects.

Takeaway

Based on the numbers provided, it seems to me that the picture facing the oil market is shaping up to be more bullish than a lot of people seem to think. While this is less true for crude through year-end, it's very true for the sum of crude and petroleum products. I can't say for sure if this trend will continue, but with the data as it is, I believe there's a good chance that strong demand, combined with falling supply outside of the U.S., will eventually win out and prove the bullish oil thesis to be accurate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.