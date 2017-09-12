Currency Outlook: Global Policy Convergence Will Likely Weigh On The U.S. Dollar

Invesco Fixed Income shares its views on currencies around the world

Posted by Ray Uy, Head of Macro Research and Currency Portfolio Management. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

U.S. dollar:

We expect the U.S. dollar to continue to depreciate over the long term. Synchronized global growth and global policy convergence (toward the U.S. Federal Reserve's tighter stance) will likely weigh on the U.S. dollar versus developed market currencies. However, short U.S. dollar positioning currently appears stretched. If positions are unwound, this could lead to a dollar bounce in the near term.

Euro:

The euro is likely to continue appreciating, in our view. In addition to positive European growth prospects and potentially supportive European Central Bank (ECB) policy, investors are seeking a more conservative alternative to the U.S., given the current uncertain political climate.

Renminbi:

We expect the CNY (onshore) and CNH (offshore) currency pair to trade relatively strongly in the weeks ahead. The willingness of both offshore investors and domestic corporations to be long renminbi, together with overall softness in the U.S. dollar, are expected to continue to support the currencies. The gradual pace of renminbi internationalization and capital account liberalization emphasized by President Xi during the National Financial Work Conference points to continued capital controls for the foreseeable future and potential stability in the renminbi/US dollar exchange rate. Central bank officials believe that the USD/CNY spot rate could trade around 6.5-6.6 by year-end.1 In our view, the exchange rate may trade in a range of 6.80-6.99 during the second half of 2017.

Japanese yen:

The yen benefited from a general flight-to-quality in August. We expect this trend to continue against the majority of other major currencies through September, particularly given the potential for a Brexit stalemate (which would be negative for sterling) and the possibility that the ECB quantitative easing exit plans might surprise the market. The trajectory for the yen is less clear against the U.S. dollar, however, given its recent breakout of the 110-115 range. We believe a move back into that range is possible.

British pound sterling:

Our longer-term view on sterling remains optimistic based on current valuations and our belief that Brexit discussions will eventually play out favorably, either through a soft Brexit or with the U.K. remaining in the European Union (EU). In the short term, however, sterling could come under pressure as the remaining EU-27 countries play hardball over the ongoing status of EU citizens living in the U.K., the Irish border status post-Brexit and the U.K.'s "divorce" settlement before agreeing to talk about any future trade deal. A stall in discussions would likely be negative for sterling relative to the euro, given the currently perceived financial wellbeing of the two economies.

Canadian dollar:

The Canadian dollar has rallied significantly this year following the Bank of Canada's (BOC) switch to a hawkish tone. The combination of reasonably strong growth and the expressed intent of the BOC to remove both emergency rate cuts from 2015 left the market covering shorts in the Canadian dollar. This sharp rally has left the currency susceptible to a short-term retracement, in our view.

Australian dollar:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.50% as expected at its August meeting.2 The statement was very similar to the prior meeting and surprisingly, the recent strength in the Australian dollar had no impact on the RBA's forecasts. Continued concern with the exuberant housing market and stubbornly low inflation should keep the RBA on hold. The Australian dollar has become expensive, but our expectation for positive global growth leaves us neutral at this time.

Ray Uy, Head of Macro Research and Currency Portfolio Management; James Ong, Senior Macro Strategist; Brian Schneider, Head of North American Rates; Scott Case, Portfolio Manager; Sean Connery, Portfolio Manager; Yi Hu, Senior Credit Analyst; Ken Hu, CIO Asia Pacific; and Alex Schwiersch, Portfolio Manager

