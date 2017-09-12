WhatsApp: An Opportunity In India's Burgeoning Mobile Wallet Space

Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.

It is early days for India’s mobile wallet space which has considerable potential for growth. Competition is intensifying among homegrown and foreign players. Facebook-owned (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp is a late entrant. However, its position as India’s most popular messaging app could be a significant advantage as it competes to carve a slice of India’s mobile wallet pie which could turn out to be a revenue stream in the future for the app which currently makes no money.

The mobile payments market is a growth sector in India. A report by Research and Markets found India’s mobile wallet market grew 48.85% during the review period 2012-2016. Growth was fueled by rising smartphone penetration, increasing mobile internet penetration and rising disposable income. The trend is expected to continue.

The opportunity

India overtook the United States last year to emerge as the world’s second-largest smartphone market, after China, according to Counterpoint Research. Twenty years ago just 1% of India’s population had mobile phones. Today, with 1.16 billion subscribers at the end of February 2017, India’s mobile phone penetration is over 90%. Technology market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates about 300 million (about 25%) of those are smartphone users and the rest are on feature phones making India the only market where feature phones continue to grow, according to Deloitte. Smartphone penetration is expected to increase to 58% by 2020 which should drive mobile internet usage and mobile wallet adoption.

With the majority of Indians accessing the internet through their smartphones, India leapfrogged the desktop generation, following a similar trend in China where the majority of internet users surf the web on their mobile phones.

Source: Quartz

Of India’s 300 million internet users, nearly 50% of them are mobile-only internet users. That 300 million internet population is expected to grow to 650 million by 2020 according to Google and BCG’s Digital Payments 2020 report. This mobile-centric internet population is expected to drive India’s mobile wallet space.

Source: Google, BCG Digital Payments 2020 report

India’s demonetization effort in November last year along with the Indian government’s push for a cashless economy is expected to drive mobile wallets. The government is aiming for 25 billion digital transactions to be conducted in the current fiscal year ending March 2018 and results have so far been encouraging. The volume of digital transactions jumped 23 times to 6.38 million, or 24.25 billion rupees ($378.4 million), in March this year, compared with just 280,000 transactions worth about 1 billion rupees in November last year, government data showed. The government’s ban of INR 500 and INR 1,000 notes which made up over 80% of the country’s currency forced the cash-reliant economy to turn to alternative modes of payment such as mobile wallets and credit cards. While credit cards such as those from Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) also benefited from the government’s demonetization move (credit card circulation grew from 21 million to 31 million from FY2015 to FY2017 and the number of POS terminals or card-swipe machines increased to over 2.5 million compared to 1.5 million before demonetization) considering the fact that credit card penetration in India is low, the majority of the population is unbanked and just a fraction of small Indian businesses accept credit cards (the high cost of "terminalizing" a small vendor is a reason India has one card-swipe terminal for 40,000 people, while in China, it is 3,000-4,000 people per terminal) mobile wallets could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s drive for a cashless economy. On the consumer side of India’s population, 2% have a credit card, 35% have access to an account at a financial institution, over 90% have a mobile phone with smartphones accounting for 25% of those mobile phone users, and mobile devices appear to enjoy greater popularity compared to other forms of digital payments.

Source: KPMG

On the merchant side, a QR-code based solution such as what is seen in China is far cheaper and quicker than having to invest in a physical POS terminal. With QR-codes, the only investment required from the merchant is a board with the merchant’s unique QR code. PayTM, India’s leading mobile wallet, already has launched its QR-code-based payments network and aims to add 10 million merchants. If that happens, PayTM’s QR code solution will exceed the number of POS terminals which is estimated to be at less than 3 million in India currently.

These factors are expected to help drive India’s mobile wallet market going forward. A report from Research and Markets projects India’s mobile wallet market to reach $4.4 billion in transactions by 2022, with a CAGR of over 148% during 2017-22.

The competition

There is no shortage of mobile wallets in India, the majority of which are currently homegrown. With a 57% market share, Alibaba-backed (NYSE:BABA) PayTM currently dominates in a market crowded with over 40 mobile wallet players such as Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY) Hike Messenger, MobiKwik, FreeCharge, Oxigen, Citrus Pay, Phone Pe, PayU, ItzCash, Jio Money and Ola Money.

The fact that the market is relatively crowded has not deterred global technology giants from jumping into the ring - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Uber (Private:UBER), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) and WhatsApp are some of the major companies working to grab a slice of India’s growing mobile wallet pie. Apart from the potential for top-line growth, entering India’s mobile wallet space also could bring greater access to far more user data.

As competition heats up among homegrown and international players, WhatsApp can adopt WeChat’s strategy. Building on its position as China’s most popular messaging app WeChat launched its mobile wallet (WeChat Pay) which is now the second-most popular mobile wallet in China. WeChat, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, was a late entrant to China’s mobile payments landscape which was dominated by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial’s AliPay. WeChat’s strategy involved leveraging on its formidable advantage of 900 million monthly active users (compared with half of that for Alibaba) which spent a greater amount of time on its services compared to Alibaba which did not have a comparable platform of social media services.

Source: Kleiner Perkins

This advantage allowed WeChat to rapidly gain market share to emerge as the second most popular mobile wallet in China. WeChat Pay commanded a market share of 37% at the end of 2016 while market leader AliPay controlled by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial commanded 55%.

WhatsApp enjoys a similar position in India. With about 200 million users in India, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in India which is the world’s second biggest market for messaging apps and WhatsApp’s biggest market.

Source: eMarketer

In what could be the foundation for WhatsApp’s entry into India’s mobile wallet market, WhatsApp has been building a business tool that helps Indian businesses reach consumers, creating a platform similar to Facebook in the United States which businesses use to promote themselves online. The company has been running pilots with several Indian companies such as online food ordering service Zomato and digital health startup 1mg. 1mg, which is one of India’s largest digital health startups, credits WhatsApp’s business tool for the company’s success in amassing 9 million users since its launch in 2015 with no money spent on promotion.

With WhatsApp building an e-commerce environment within its messaging app, it is not hard to imagine a future where Indian businesses begin accepting payments for their services from customers who would make payments using a mobile wallet from WhatsApp. This could enable WhatsApp to capture market share in India’s burgeoning mobile wallet space and possibly provide a strong revenue stream for WhatsApp going forward.

This business model is similar to WeChat which helped it capture market share in China’s mobile wallet space. The WeChat app is Facebook, Uber, PayPal, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Instagram and more all rolled into one app, and within the app users are able to order and pay for takeaways, train tickets, plane tickets, cinema tickets, hotel rooms, donations, utility bills etc.

Source: Ecommerce Worldwide

Like WeChat, WhatsApp is a late entrant to India’s mobile payments space yet this social media advantage can help WhatsApp capture a decent slice of the market. PayTM has recognized this threat and is now planning to launch its own messaging platform complete with games and other content to rival WhatsApp. Given that PayTM’s parent company One97 Communications started out as a mobile content provider before finding success in mobile payments, PayTM could be a tough competitor, however the final outcome remains to be seen.

To conclude, India’s mobile payments space is growing and competition is intensifying as international players increasingly enter the market. WhatsApp’s dominant position in India’s messaging space could prove to be a significant competitive advantage, allowing the app to capture market share by riding on a business model somewhat similar to that of WeChat which leveraged its position as China’s leading messaging app to launch its mobile wallet which is now China’s second-most popular, despite being a late entrant to the game. Tencent’s ability to monetize its messaging service has been described as a role model for players such as Facebook, Snapchat and WhatsApp.

With WhatsApp building an ecosystem connecting Indian businesses and consumers, this opens the possibility of consumers paying for business services with a mobile wallet from WhatsApp, thereby putting WhatsApp in good position to capture a share of India’s mobile payments space which is expected to see US$ 4.4 billion worth of transactions by 2022, representing a CAGR of over 148% between 2017 and 2022. WhatsApp makes no money currently and Facebook is looking to monetize the app which it bought for US$22 billion. Capturing a share of India’s growing mobile wallet space could offer a revenue stream going forward.