Whiting Petroleum Plans A Reverse Split

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) announced that it was planning on undertaking a reverse stock split at anywhere from a 1 to 2 to a 1 to 6 ratio. It intends to hold a special stockholder meeting in Q4 2017 to gain approval for its proposal.

I don't see a reverse split as altering Whiting's total value. However, there is probably an increased chance of Whiting doing an equity offering sometime after the reverse split. Oil prices are near Whiting's breakeven point and it also has a major 2019 unsecured debt maturity that it will want to deal with without increasing interest costs. Therefore, equity proceeds will be useful to either fund growth or pay for part of the note redemption.

Reverse Split Performance

The future share performance of companies that do reverse splits is often poor, but that is skewed by the large amount of companies that are essentially forced to do a reverse split in order to maintain its stock listing. These companies are typically drowning in debt and at a particularly high risk of bankruptcy.

Once you focus on companies that aren't near death, the long-term effect of reverse splits is more mixed. There are some companies that even see significant share price appreciation (adjusted for the split) in the year following the reverse split. However, that strong performance is mostly tied to overall market conditions and the operating performance of the company in question, rather than anything specific to the effect of the reverse split.

I see Whiting as having a fairly low risk of bankruptcy at this time, although it does still have a significant amount of debt and I wouldn't consider it to be a particularly strong company among upstream producers. Whiting is probably going to perform quite well at $55 oil and poorly at $45 oil, with the reverse split not affecting its pre-split mid-single digit range value at $50 oil.

Split Rationale

Whiting's share price is well above the $1 mark, so it doesn't need to do a reverse split to maintain its listing. The idea that institutional investors can't purchase stocks that are under $5 also appears to be primarily a myth, so getting its stock above $5 for that reason doesn't appear to be the impetus for Whiting's reverse split. For example, the mutual fund ownership remains significant for a company like Denbury Resources that has been sub $5 for a couple years.

Whiting did mention that the reverse split "may improve marketability and facilitate its trading," and it is true that the a share price looks better for optics, even if the actual market capitalization of the company doesn't change. A reverse split may improve Whiting's ability to do an equity offering, as selling say 25 million shares at $15 per share probably is easier than selling 100 million shares at $3.75 per share even if the relative percent dilution is the same.

Uses Of Equity Proceeds

I don't think an equity offering is a foregone conclusion at this point, but Whiting could use the cash to either deal with its upcoming 2019 unsecured debt maturity or grow production. Whiting could refinance its unsecured 2019 debt or utilize its credit facility to repay that debt. Whiting can't repay its $961 million in 2019 notes with the proceeds from an equity offering at this point (due to the massive dilution that would entail), but it could use a combination of equity proceeds and its credit facility.

The interest cost difference between refinancing that debt at 8% interest and addressing it with a combination of credit facility debt and proceeds from an equity offering is quite substantial and could amount to over $55 million per year. That would make a difference of around $2 to Whiting's oil breakeven point.

The table below shows the annual interest costs from refinancing the $961 million in 2019 unsecured notes with various combinations of new unsecured notes at 8%, using the credit facilty and doing an equity offering.

2019 Note Refinancing/Redemption $ Million $961 Million - Unsecured Notes @ 8% $77 $461 Million - Credit Facility @ 3.5%, Remainder Unsecured Notes $56 $961 Million - Credit Facility @ 3.5% $34 $600 Million - Credit Facility @ 3.5%, Remainder Via Equity Offering $21

As Whiting's oil breakeven point is right around strip prices right now, any cost savings it can achieve will make a fairly big difference. A $2 difference in its oil breakeven point makes around a 2% difference in its production growth at breakeven cash flow. Over five years that could mean around a 10% difference in production levels.

Whiting also could attempt to grow production with the proceeds from an equity offering. As oil prices are close to Whiting's breakeven point right now, it essentially can't grow production without borrowing more money. Whiting does not want to take on significant extra debt after having attempted to reduce debt through many asset sales and debt for equity swaps, so an equity offering may be necessary if it wants to grow production.

Conclusion

Whiting's reverse split proposal may be paving the way for a future equity offering. Whiting doesn't need to do a reverse split, but a higher share price may look better for "marketability." The proceeds of an equity offering could be used to help with Whiting's 2019 note maturity or to fund production growth. I think Whiting is an OK value at $4 (historical valuation multiples would have it at around $5 to $6 based on $50 oil and expected end of 2017 production levels), but the potential for further dilution is something to be aware of.

