Kohl's: Small Step In The Right Direction

The off-mall retailer has struggled along with the general department store sector. As consumers increasingly spend money on experiences and shop online, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has seen sales growth stall the past few years.

Last week, the retailer announced a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that brings home service products of the e-commerce giant into Kohl's stores. Is the recent stock rally logical based on this news and other recent developments?

On September 6, Kohl's and Amazon announced plans to create an Amazon Smart Home Experience shop within Kohl's stores. The initial deal involves 10 stores in Los Angeles and Chicago dedicating 1,000 square feet for a hands-on and interactive experience with Amazon devices, including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Fire TV, with the goal of highlighting the benefits of Alexa.

Kohl's ended Q2 with 1,154 stores in 49 stores. The retailer has nearly 100 million square feet of retail space, so 10,000 square feet dedicated to Amazon will have an initial small impact. The news, though, is somewhat positive, as it builds on the momentum of adding Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) products to the store back this year.

The retailer has faced negative comps for the past few years, including a 0.4% decline during Q2. These deals have small initial benefits to promote items and attract new customers, but neither appears to solve the desire of consumers to focus on experiences.

Even worse, Amazon could use the data points obtained from the test with Kohl's to move toward launching its own retail stores. The test will go a long way to tell the e-commerce giant whether a traditional department store is more effective at selling devices than a Whole Foods Market store that Amazon recently bought.

Kohl's has to use this experiment to further advance into other experiences that drive customers into stores in moves that aren't easily duplicated online to take advantage of the large store footprint. The off-mall locations clearly provide some advantages for store pickup and potentially quick deliveries that the retailer needs to further explore.

Though the company has struggled to grow earnings, Kohl's is still producing strong earnings and cash flows. The analyst forecasts for the current year sit nearly even with the $3.76 earned last year. The stock only trades at 11.7x forward EPS estimates, making Kohl's cheap if the retailer can generate sustainable growth plans.

The stock currently offers a substantial 5.3% dividend yield. The yield is further enhanced by share buybacks that totaled 6.3 million shares this year. Kohl's isn't that aggressive on share buybacks this year, but the combination of dividend yield and net share buyback yield is up at nearly 13% now.

KSS Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that working with Amazon shows a willingness to focus on experiences. Consumers still maintain a desire to touch and interact with technology items or comparison-shop athletic brands. As long as Kohl's continues to build on these initial steps with Amazon and Under Armour, the stock will reward shareholders from these levels in the lower $40s.